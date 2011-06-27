  1. Home
Used 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Opulent interior
  • serene ride
  • potent performance
  • respectable handling for its size.

The 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed remains a strong choice among ultra-luxury sedans with its enticing combination of supreme comfort, a swank cabin and effortless performance.

Vehicle overview

If Gulfstream married Rolls-Royce and they had a kid, we imagine junior would be something like the 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed. Melding a business jet-like interior with British motorcar charm, this luxury sedan accelerates like a G6 on take-off and cruises effortlessly at autobahn-level speeds. All the while, its fortunate passengers enjoy a roomy, serene and pampering cabin.

Essentially a longer, higher-performance four-door version of the previous-generation Continental GT coupe, the 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed shares its sleeker sibling's turbocharged 12-cylinder powerhouse that makes this big bruiser's eye-opening performance possible. Fortunately, we doubt that most potential buyers of a Flying Spur Speed will consider its 14 mpg combined fuel economy rating to be a deal breaker.

Impressive as the Flying Spur Speed is, it is not without some formidable rivals. The 2013 Jaguar XJL, 2013 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG and 2013 Porsche Panamera may not have quite the presence of the big Bentley, but they do offer a variety of engine choices and also provide roomy rear quarters and more up-to-date electronics. The Aston Martin Rapide offers sexy styling that's more sports car than sedan, though rear passengers pay the price with notably tighter accommodations. Lastly, those who can spend beyond the Spur's substantial price tag might also consider the more stately Rolls-Royce Ghost. As expected, there's not a bad one in the bunch, so we suggest driving the lot of them to help you with your decision. We could think of worse ways to spend a weekend.

Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed models

The 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed is a high-performance ultra-luxury sedan that is offered in one very well-appointed trim level.

Standard features include 20-inch wheels, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, an adjustable air suspension, bi-xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery (incorporating many of the upgrades from the regular Flying Spur's Mulliner Driving Specification package), heated front and rear seats, 16-way power front seats with lumbar massage and rear-seat lumbar massage. Also standard is a 12-speaker sound system with six-CD changer, satellite radio, iPod integration, a navigation system and Bluetooth connectivity.

Options include carbon-ceramic disc brakes, power-adjustable rear seats with a full rear center console, flip-down wooden tray tables for rear passengers, a full-length three-passenger backseat, a heated steering wheel, ventilated seats, a rearview camera, a rear-seat entertainment system with twin display screens, a power-opening and -closing trunk, adaptive cruise control, a refrigerated bottle cooler and a 15-speaker Naim sound system.

The level of further customization is dizzying, as, in addition to the options mentioned above, one may specify their own paint and interior colors, as well as choose from various headrest embroidery, seat piping, accent stitching and steering wheel styles.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed sees no significant changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed is powered by a turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 that produces 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. Power is channeled to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy is expectedly low, at an EPA-estimated 14 mpg combined (11 city/19 highway).

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2013 Flying Spur Speed include side and side curtain airbags in both front and rear. A passenger-sensing system in the rear seats automatically raises the rear headrests to ensure the best possible protection against whiplash injuries. Antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control and front/rear parking sensors are also standard equipment. A rearview camera is optional.

Driving

The 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed, with its nearly silent cabin, adjustable suspension and turbine-like W12 is capable of delivering the sensation of low-level flight rather than merely that of cruising down a long stretch of highway. Improbably, it also tackles back-road curves like a much smaller car. But compared to other large luxury sedans, the Bentley's bulk is undeniable, and it's just not as energetic to drive as cars like the Jaguar XJ or Porsche Panamera. If you're looking for transport that's more stately than thrilling, though, the Flying Spur Speed should certainly deliver.

Interior

Of all the luxury cars on the market, few can challenge the Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed's exquisite interior. Only the finest leathers and wood veneers are selected, while time-honored craftsmanship shows in every detail. Push-pull vent controls, a Breitling timepiece and real metal switchgear give the cabin an old-world charm.

High-tech convenience contrasts with old-world charm, however, keeping the Continental GT Flying Spur Speed competitive with its contemporaries. The infotainment touchscreen interface is clear and its operation intuitive, and the instrument panel features a sharp digital display flanked by legible analog gauges. That said, some of the buttons and switches aren't as clear or easy to use as those of some competitors.

Used 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    4dr Sedan AWD
    6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A
    MPG 10 city / 17 hwy
    Seats 5
    6-speed shiftable automatic
    Flex-fuel (ffv)
    600 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all Used 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed features & specs
    FAQ

    Is the Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2013 Continental Flying Spur Speed both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Continental Flying Spur Speed gets an EPA-estimated 12 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Continental Flying Spur Speed has 16.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed. Learn more

    Is the Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed reliable?

    To determine whether the Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Continental Flying Spur Speed. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Continental Flying Spur Speed's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2013 Continental Flying Spur Speed is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed?

    The least-expensive 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed is the 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $209,600.

    Other versions include:

    • 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $209,600
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed?

    If you're interested in the Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed, the next question is, which Continental Flying Spur Speed model is right for you? Continental Flying Spur Speed variants include 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of Continental Flying Spur Speed models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed

    Used 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed Overview

    The Used 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed is offered in the following submodels: Continental Flying Spur Speed Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A).

    What do people think of the 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2013 Continental Flying Spur Speed.

