2025 Bentley Flying Spur Speed Tested: Big Power, Big Price, Big Appeal

Not quite a sport sedan

The Flying Spur's impressive measurables were backed up by pretty good performance on the track, though I would say it does a great imitation of a sport sedan rather than actually being one. Underneath where you sit, the suspension is hard at work trying to keep things as flat as possible. There are 48-volt active anti-roll bars front and rear, and in the corners this system prevents the Bentley from tossing side to side as you might think it would with all of that weight. It does this while somehow preserving wildly good ride quality while on the street.

You can definitely sense that voodoo magic happening, and as a result there's a slight disconnect between the driver and the results of inputs. It's not off-putting in any way, but it does make the car feel a touch less responsive. Again, not a bad thing — this thing is meant to spend its days cruising more than careening around our handling circuit.

The new twin-valve dampers enable rebound and compression to be separately controlled. It explains why the Bentley feels so rock solid under braking, with minimal nosedive, and why letting off the brakes doesn't make it jump up and unsettle the front wheels. The brakes do feel a touch soft at the top but bite quickly when you press hard on the pedal.

The new plug-in hybrid powertrain's electric motor does a decent job of moving the Flying Spur around solely on electrons. It can reach speeds up to 87 mph on electric power and gives the Bentley an estimated 47 miles of electric range. Around town, it's easy to drive the car without having the gas engine turn on, though if you get deeper into the gas pedal it kicks on with a satisfying rumble. I was even able to get on the highway without the engine activating, helped by a subtle detent in the pedal that indicates when electric mode won't be enough to give you the desired acceleration.