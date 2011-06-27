Vehicle overview

There are luxury sedans, and then there are luxury sedans. For those consumers who have been through regular luxury sedan ownership (if owning a Jaguar XJ can be considered regular) and have subsequently achieved enough financial success that they are ready to move up, a new vehicle awaits: the 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur. The price required for Continental Flying Spur ownership is about double that of a premium V8 luxury sedan, though still only half of that required for a Maybach 57.

As the name sharing suggests, the four-door Flying Spur is similar to Bentley's Continental GT coupe. The two cars utilize the same basic architecture, drivetrain and styling cues. In terms of size, the Flying Spur is about 20 inches longer than the GT. The additional length has been put to good use for providing the rear-seat occupants with ample room to stretch out. Bentley says it made an extra effort to minimize the Flying Spur's weight increase; indeed, the car weighs only about 200 pounds more than the GT, although, at about 5,500 pounds, it's never going to be considered a feisty sport sedan.

The Bentley Continental Flying Spur does pack plenty of power, though. In line with the company's performance-themed tradition, the Spur's 552-horsepower, twin-turbo W12 can propel the car forward at rates similar to those of a BMW M3. In the higher ranges, the Flying Spur will leave most sports cars in the dust as it accelerates to its near 200-mph top speed. Braking distances and resistance to fade are equally impressive. Meanwhile, occupants are treated to a finely detailed interior and the latest luxury- and technology-oriented features. The Flying Spur is indeed a rare bird. Its performance is a step ahead most other ultrapremium luxury sedans, and it can actually be fun to drive. But this does come with a bit of compromise. In terms of pure luxury, ride quality and presence, it's outclassed by vehicles like the Rolls-Royce Phantom. Those potential buyers willing to accept the trade-off will no doubt enjoy their purchase to the utmost.