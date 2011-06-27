  1. Home
2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Review

Pros & Cons

  • Luxurious interior craftsmanship, powerful turbocharged W12 engine, respectable handling ability.
  • Hefty curb weight, rear-seat accommodations aren't dramatically special.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its impressive power and prestigious brand image, the Bentley Continental Flying Spur is an intriguing alternative to more mainstream ultraluxury sedans.

Vehicle overview

There are luxury sedans, and then there are luxury sedans. For those consumers who have been through regular luxury sedan ownership (if owning a Jaguar XJ can be considered regular) and have subsequently achieved enough financial success that they are ready to move up, a new vehicle awaits: the 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur. The price required for Continental Flying Spur ownership is about double that of a premium V8 luxury sedan, though still only half of that required for a Maybach 57.

As the name sharing suggests, the four-door Flying Spur is similar to Bentley's Continental GT coupe. The two cars utilize the same basic architecture, drivetrain and styling cues. In terms of size, the Flying Spur is about 20 inches longer than the GT. The additional length has been put to good use for providing the rear-seat occupants with ample room to stretch out. Bentley says it made an extra effort to minimize the Flying Spur's weight increase; indeed, the car weighs only about 200 pounds more than the GT, although, at about 5,500 pounds, it's never going to be considered a feisty sport sedan.

The Bentley Continental Flying Spur does pack plenty of power, though. In line with the company's performance-themed tradition, the Spur's 552-horsepower, twin-turbo W12 can propel the car forward at rates similar to those of a BMW M3. In the higher ranges, the Flying Spur will leave most sports cars in the dust as it accelerates to its near 200-mph top speed. Braking distances and resistance to fade are equally impressive. Meanwhile, occupants are treated to a finely detailed interior and the latest luxury- and technology-oriented features. The Flying Spur is indeed a rare bird. Its performance is a step ahead most other ultrapremium luxury sedans, and it can actually be fun to drive. But this does come with a bit of compromise. In terms of pure luxury, ride quality and presence, it's outclassed by vehicles like the Rolls-Royce Phantom. Those potential buyers willing to accept the trade-off will no doubt enjoy their purchase to the utmost.

2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur models

The Bentley Continental Flying Spur is a new, performance-oriented, ultraluxury sedan. Only one trim level is available. Standard equipment highlights include bi-HID headlights, adjustable suspension damping, 19-inch wheels, automatic door latching, four-zone automatic climate control, 16-way power front seats with three-position memory, DVD navigation, a premium audio system with a glovebox-mounted CD changer and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. A full-length center console is available as an option; when ordered, it reduces rear-seat capacity from three people to two. Other options include special 19- or 20-inch wheels and a wide range of customization choices for the exterior paint, leather upholstery and wood trim.

2006 Highlights

The 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur is an all-new ultraluxury sedan.

Performance & mpg

Powering the Flying Spur is a 6.0-liter, turbocharged W12. Peak output is 552 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 479 lb-ft of torque starting at a low 1,600 rpm. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels. Steering-wheel-mounted paddles allow drivers to shift gears. In terms of acceleration, the Flying Spur can clear the quarter-mile in the low 13-second range. Top speed is officially stated at 195 mph.

Safety

To protect its occupants, the Continental Flying Spur is equipped with a full suite of safety equipment. There are side and side curtain airbags for front and rear outboard passengers. A passenger occupant sensing system in the rear seats automatically raises the rear headrests to ensure the best possible protection against whiplash injuries. Antilock brakes, traction control and stability control are also standard equipment.

Driving

The W12 engine sends the Flying Spur powerfully forward in any gear. Like a lot of big and stable sedans, the Spur doesn't seem overtly fast; only a check of the speedometer or a glance at the scenery whizzing by will do that. The suspension is very effective at managing the car's mass, and this is an ultraluxury sedan that can be fun to drive a bit aggressively. Huge brakes (almost 16 inches in diamater in front) provide fade- and fear-free stopping from any speed.

Interior

Entering the Flying Spur means being hit by a flood of premium leather that covers everything from the seats and door panels to the rear parcel shelf and headliner. That which isn't leather appears to be wood -- unbleached, unstained and mirror-matched (door-to-door) burled walnut, with other veneers available. When outfitted with the full-length center console, the two rear seats provide ample room but don't offer some high-end features, such as rear-seat cooling. The Flying Spur's trunk can hold 16.7 cubic feet of cargo.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still good
bobbyo,07/08/2010
I agree with all the positive comments, which you'll note hint at some flaws in the design and operation of the car but do not in any way detract from the experience of owning one. I didn't see much substance in the negative reviews- was it the same guy writing them all? This car is fantastic, fast comfortable and smooth. Garners a lot (repeat, a lot!) of stares and comments. True luxury that mass-produced BMW's and MB's can't begin to match (Mercedes had to come out with the Maybach line to even try). My biggest complaint is the rear seat area, it squeaks rattles and shakes whenever you hit a bump, due to a suspension that is quite active and "vocal" over bumps. Reliability has been great.
Great Car
SpineGod,10/31/2006
I've had my Flying Spur since April. It is a great car and it is not ubiquitous like all other luxury sedans on the market today. It is fun to drive, has a huge trunk, and accelerates like a sports car. If it had iPod integration, it would be the greatest car ever. That said, I love these new Bentleys. I can't wait to get my Continental GTC.
After 4 yrs I still LOVE to get behind the wheel..
davidhart,04/23/2011
In my lifetime I've owned some pretty special cars but my Flying Spur is in a class alone and far above any of the others. After 4 yrs. I still anticipate with excitement my next drive. It's a head turner (95 % favorable but a few truly nasty and envious remarks shouted out) and a delight in all ways from remarkable comfort, performance, uncompromising quality of construction and materials, and understated elegance inside and out. The only comment I can make even slightly negative is that I noticed a improvement in ride, quietness, and handling when I changed from the factory-installed Dunlap tires to Michelin Sport A/S Plus 275/35 ZR20's. I feel it's not hyperbole to rate it 5 stars.
Can afford this car 10 years later
Charles,08/21/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
This is a very special car, not your daily driver. 10 years later exterior quality still better than most new cars, interior good shape but color of wood/leather show slight age but still impressive since it's all leather and wood. Bought it for fun so use it occasionally, feels pretty good paying just 1/3 of the original price with very low miles. Can buy a new LS460 or this10 year old Bentley for around the same price, I'm very happy with my choice especially I'm just half the age of other Bentley drivers =P
See all 27 reviews of the 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur
Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
552 hp @ 6100 rpm
