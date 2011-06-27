Vehicle overview

The 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed is a classic example of one-upsmanship. The "regular" Flying Spur is already an impressive ultraluxury sedan, but the Speed version takes performance just a bit farther. The problem we have with this uprated version is the cost-to-performance ratio. Ringing in at almost $25,000 more than the Flying Spur, the Speed only delivers marginal improvements in driving dynamics.

The Flying Spur Speed can hit 60 mph about 0.3 second quicker than the base Flying Spur, and increases top speed by 6 mph. Yes, we've all heard that time is money, but this takes it to ludicrous levels. More significant gains can be found when the road gets curvy, as the Speed benefits from a lower ride height, higher-performance Pirelli P Zero tires and a stiffer suspension. But really, how many Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed owners will wring out this large luxury sedan on winding back roads?

Heady performance aside, the 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed looks the part of a large ultraluxury sedan, though it's worth noting that it is beginning to show its age among newer competing models. With sportier four-door "coupes" pulling at the heartstrings of well-to-do motorists, the Flying Spur appears more like the elder statesman. Oversized proportions, placid styling and a frumpy rear end are the main culprits for the Spur's staid demeanor.

In general, the Flying Spur is an impressive ultraluxury performance sedan, but it's also beginning to show its age among newer competing models. The new Aston Martin Rapide and Porsche Panamera Turbo, for instance, offer more performance and modernity, and the Mercedes S65 AMG, though less prestigious, offers more all-around performance and sharper styling. Certainly, there's no loser in this bunch, and the Flying Spur represents understated old-world luxury. But buyers in this rarefied segment certainly have more to choose from than ever before.