Used 2018 Bentley Flying Spur for Sale Near Me
- 7,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$154,890
Bentley Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Bentley Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2018 Bentley Flying Spur V8 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Glacier White exterior paint and Beluga interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Embroidered Bentley Emblem- Heated 3 Spoke Steering Wheel.- Contrast StitchingRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* 79 Point Inspection* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Transferable Warranty* Roadside AssistanceBentley Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Bentley Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Bentley Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Bentley CPO) / Used Bentleys. These include the Continental GT class, Continental GT Convertible class, Flying Spur family and Mulsanne models. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA2JC069594
Stock: 20B1283A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 7,417 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$147,900
Holman Motorcars St. Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
2018 Bentley Flying Spur V8 'Design Series Red Pack' finished in Glacier White over a Beluga (black) and Hotspur (red) contrast with just 7,413 miles from new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA0JC066712
Stock: JC066712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 2,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$148,500
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Manhattan Motorcars is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S only has 2,906mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Bentley includes: BELUGA // 4 SEAT CONFIGURATION // HOTSPUR, LEATHER SEAT TRIM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEH9ZAXJC070722
Stock: PO3013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 2,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$159,888
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bright Boot Finisher, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electrically Operated Side Window Blinds, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/NAV w/8 Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20" Open Spoke Painted Alloy. Silver AWD 2018 Bentley Flying Spur V8 4.0L V8 Certified. Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* 79 Point Inspection* Transferable WarrantyProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEH9ZA3JC066768
Stock: 20N081735A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 1,391 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$153,990
Fields Motorcars Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Limited Flying Spur Design Series! Hallmark Gray 2018 Bentley Flying Spur V8 AWD. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Come visit our brand-new facility at 2202 33rd St, Orlando, FL 32839, including our incredible hangar - Florida's largest indoor collection of exclusive, luxury pre-owned vehicles. . Contact us at 407-339-3443 or on the web at www.fieldsmotorcarsorlando.com . Fields Motorcars Orlando in Orlando, FL is a luxury car dealership with new Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, and Bentley vehicles, and a large selection of pre-owned high-end vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEH9ZA9JC067035
Stock: KU104754B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 9,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$144,550
Park Place – Bentley, Rolls-Royce, McLaren & Maserati - Dallas / Texas
*Bentley Dallas is privileged to present for sale this stunning 2018 Bentley Flying Spur V8S as part of our carefully curated pre-owned lineup. This regal vehicle is finished in Granite exterior paint and Linen interior, feasting world-class craftsmanship and the Bentley 4.0 litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine producing 521bhp @6000 rpm and a top speed of 190 mph. This is an exceptional Bentley Certified Pre Owned, one owner car with just over 8500 miles.**____________________________________________________________________**Bentley Certified Pre-Owned:*** 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.**CARFAX One-Owner. Certified**Features and Options Include:**Flying Spur V8 S**$ 205,000**Costed Options**Single Fine Line**$ 1,385**Contrast Stitching**$ 2,080**Embroidered Bentley Emblems**$ 700**Burr Walnut**$ 1,930**Wood and Hide, 3 Spoke, Steering Wheel**$ 1,305**Rear Passenger Specification**$ 9,310**Naim for Bentley**$ 8,175**WiFi Hotspot - 3G Enabled**$ 1,185**Total Price**$ 231,070*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEH9ZA9JC067813
Stock: MB7927B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 8,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$164,000
1Source Auto Boutique - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Bentley Flying Spur 4dr W12 Sedan features a 6.0L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Beluga Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - This Bentley is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Miguel Rodriguez at 305-266-8112 or mrodriguez@1sourceautoboutique.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Flying Spur W12 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA6JC070621
Stock: 070621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 17,136 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$113,888$12,216 Below Market
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2017 Bentley Flying Spur, finished in Beluga over Beluga Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.Clean CARFAX.2017BentleyFlying SpurV84.0L V8ZF 8-Speed AutomaticAWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEH9ZA4HC059516
Stock: VN-61138A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2020
- 8,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$133,796$6,461 Below Market
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2017 Bentley Flying Spur, finished in Black over Beluga Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2017BentleyFlying SpurV84.0L V8ZF 8-Speed AutomaticAWDOdometer is 2507 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEH9ZA6HC063504
Stock: VC-P26315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 8,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$135,950
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is pumped up to offer this stunning 2017 Bentley Flying Spur Ice V8 with the following features:Adaptive Cruise Control, Beluga Gloss Exterior Mirrors, Contrast Stitching, Dark Tint Front & Rear Lamps, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Front & Rear Deep Pile Carpet Overmats, Full Length Center Console (4 Seat Configuration), Madrona Veneer, NAIM For Bentley, Sports Duo Tone 3 Spoke Steering Wheel, Wheels: 20" Open Spoke Dark Tint Alloy. 2017 Bentley Flying Spur CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEH9ZA5HC059346
Stock: HC059346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 12,921 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$129,999$2,676 Below Market
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Certified Bentley Flying Spur V8S... Adaptive Cruise Control, Bright Boot Finisher, Dark Stained Burr Walnut Veneer, Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedals, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Jewel Fuel & Oil Filler Caps, Mulliner Spec w/21 Black Machined Wheel, Veneered Picnic Tables, Wheels: 21 6 Twin Spoke Black Machined Alloy.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: The Benefits of Buying Pre-Owned A Pre-Owned Bentley bestows not just a sense of history on its driver, but also an enthusiasm for the journey to come. But this is down to more than Bentley's glorious heritage. It is about the design, performance and craftsmanship of every car. And it is about the very real benefits of buying from a Bentley dealer, including a full warranty and the skills of the Bentley-trained technicians who inspect each and every Pre-Owned car. The Pre-Owned Inspection Every car must pass a rigorous inspection before being certified for sale as a Pre-Owned Bentley. Its service history and provenance must be established and certified, which involves checking the car's specification against the original build records from Crewe. Only factory-trained technicians are permitted to inspect cars at this level because only they are qualified to award a Certificate of Authenticity. The Bentley Warranty The Bentley Pre-Owned warranty is valid for a minimum of 12 months. There are no mileage restrictions and you are free to extend the period of cover at your discretion. The warranty has been designed to provide cover for your car that is as close to that offered in a new car warranty as possible. Roadside Assistance* Our Roadside Assistance package includes benefits such as roadside recovery and home assistance to garaging and storage, travel and accommodation costs (where applicable), car hire and car repatriation. For precise details on the contents of the package in your country, go to our Roadside Assistance information or contact your Bentley Dealer. *Depending on market. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to your Bentley DealerThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle's availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEH9ZA6HC061400
Stock: P3675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 40,060 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$94,730$6,026 Below Market
Morrie's Luxury Auto - Minnetonka / Minnesota
Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEH9ZA3HC059913
Stock: BN40133B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-22-2019
- 2,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$144,990
Desert European Motorcars - Rancho Mirage / California
Certified. White Sand Metallic 2017 Bentley Flying Spur W12 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12 Recent Arrival! Certification Program Details: Bentley Certified
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur W12 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA6HC065767
Stock: THC065767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 4,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$138,900$1,080 Below Market
Bentley High Point - High Point / North Carolina
Beluga with Beluga primary and secondary hides and Beluga carpets. Emblem stitching and contrast stitching in Hotspur. Dark stained burl walnut veneer, deep pile overmats to front and rear, Heated Single Tone three spoke steering wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, and 20 Open Spoke dark tinted alloy wheels with red brake calipers. Featuring the Bentley 4.0 litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine producing 521 bhp @ 6000 rpm and a top speed of 190 mph. This an exceptional one owner local NC car with 4,586 miles. It is Bentley Pre-Owned Certified with a one-year unlimited miles warranty. it is available for a modest.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEH9ZA5HC059931
Stock: HC059931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,820 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$149,998
Rusnak Maserati Of Pasadena - Pasadena / California
Bentley Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Beluga 2017 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 Contrast Stitching, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Colour, 2 Hide Covered Cushions, Bright Boot Finisher, Chrome Inlay To Door Waistrails, Dark Stained Burr Walnut Veneer, Dark Tint Front & Rear Lamps, Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedals, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Jewel Fuel & Oil Filler Caps, Mulliner Spec w/21" Black Machined Wheel, Wheels: 21" 6 Twin Spoke Black Machined Alloy.Keeping true to the Rusnak Standard, only the finest of pre-owned inventory has the privilege of occupying our indoor used showroom.Call to reserve your exclusive test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEH9ZA2HC060745
Stock: 18P00037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 8,911 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$134,475
O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California
*** Veneered Rear Picnic Tables *** Adaptive Cruise Control *** Naim Sound System *** Special Extra Cost Paint *** Heated & Ventilated Front Seats *** Power Front & Rear Seats *** Diamond Quilted Stitching on Seat Facings & Door Panels *** Parking Sensors *** Navigation System *** Backup Camera *** LED Approach Lamp *** 21 Black Directional Sports Alloy Wheel *** Power Rear Side Window Sunshades *** Embroidered W12 in Headrests *** Power Sunroof *** LED Headlamps *** Paddle Shifters *** Easy Financing Available! *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself! *** Please call us at (714) 898-2800 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! Thank you. *** - Contact Kifah/ Chris at 714-898-2800 or ocautohaus@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur W12 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEJ9ZA8HC064514
Stock: 11337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-12-2019
- 25,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$119,888
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is delighted to offer this good-looking 2017 Bentley Flying Spur Thunder Metallic W12 with the following features:ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Grille, Dark Stained Burr Walnut Veneer, Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedals, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Jewel Fuel & Oil Filler Caps, Knurled Sports Gear Lever, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Mulliner Driving Spec w/Alternative Wheel, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/NAV w/8-Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Veneered Picnic Tables. 2017 Bentley Flying Spur CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur W12 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA4HC062141
Stock: HC062141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-18-2020
- 12,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$142,160
Park Place – Bentley, Rolls-Royce, McLaren & Maserati - Dallas / Texas
This Bentley Flying Spur V8S has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Valet Function, Trip Computer, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Carfax One-Owner. Certified Pre-Owned.*Drive Your Bentley FlyingSpur V8S in Luxury with These Packages* * Contrast Stitching * V8 S Logo and Bentley Emblems Embroidery * Comfort Specification * LED Approach Lamp By Mulliner * V8 S Treadplate * Battery Charger * HomeLink System * 21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheels Gloss Black*Feel Confident About Your Choice *According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Park Place Premier Collection, 5300 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 to claim your Bentley FlyingSpur!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEH9ZA1HC063796
Stock: MB7983B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
