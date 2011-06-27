Used 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed for Sale

  • Price Drop
    $75,880

    2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed Base

    30,108 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois

    - VERY IMPRESSIVE - THIS ULTRA-LUXURY SEDAN IS LIKE NEW IN EVERY WAY - PERFECT PEDIGREE - PRIVATE SHOWINGS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCBBP9ZA9DC078062
    Stock: DG2584-C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2020

  • $71,096

    2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed Base

    12,850 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida

    We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur, finished in Blue over Linen Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2012BentleyContinental Flying SpurSpeed6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedZF 6-Speed Automatic with TiptronicAWDReviews:* Opulent interior; serene ride; potent performance; respectable handling for its size. Source: Edmunds

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCBBP9ZA3CC075043
    Stock: VN-01843A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-11-2020

  • $59,950

    2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed Base

    44,521 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee

    2012 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL FLYING SPUR SPEED AWD W/NAV SEDAN 4 DR 6.0L W12 F DOHC 48V FLEX FUEL ALL WHEEL DRIVE 12 Cylinder Engine 6.0L Turbocharged ABS Brakes All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Flex Fuel Capability Alpine Green WITH Magnolia LEATHER INTERIOR, clean title, clean carfax, 44K, Been serviced and maintained, Just serviced, never been smoked in, Power Glass sunroof, High Value Options Include: Bluetooth Connection, CD Changer, Climate Control Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), HID headlights Keyless Start, Multi-Zone A/C, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear A/C Satellite Radio, Seat Memory, Seat-Massage, Tire Pressure Monitor, Woodgrain Interior Trim, A/C, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bucket Seats, CD Player, Cruise Control, Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Mirror Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Power Door Locks, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag Stability Control, Traction Control, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures. Financing available.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCBBP9ZA0CC072746
    Stock: 072746
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $67,000

    2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed Base

    26,455 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Nelson Automotive - Mount Prospect / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCBBP9ZA4CC072460
    Stock: 72460
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $54,930

    2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed Base

    47,398 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    BMW of Akron - Akron / Ohio

    Speed trim. ONLY 47,398 Miles! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Turbo. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com's review says "Opulent interior, serene ride, 552-horsepower twin-turbocharged W12 engine, respectable handling ability.". VISIT US TODAY: Come Experience the Value That Money Just Can't Buy. Serving Northeast Ohio luxury automotive needs since 1975, BMW of Akron is a BMW dealership located near Cleveland Clinic Akron General. Find competitive BMW lease specials and BMW finance specials at www.BMWAkron.com Questions about a vehicle? Call us at 330-762-0791. We look forward to connecting with you! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCBBP93W89C061801
    Stock: B1236
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-09-2020

5 listings
Continental Flying Spur Speed Reviews & Specs