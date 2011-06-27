We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur, finished in Blue over Linen Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2012BentleyContinental Flying SpurSpeed6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedZF 6-Speed Automatic with TiptronicAWDReviews:* Opulent interior; serene ride; potent performance; respectable handling for its size. Source: Edmunds
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats. Engine: 12-cylinders Transmission: Automatic Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive 12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBP9ZA3CC075043 Stock: VN-01843A Certified Pre-Owned: No Listed since: 07-11-2020
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2012 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL FLYING SPUR SPEED AWD W/NAV SEDAN 4 DR 6.0L W12 F DOHC 48V FLEX FUEL ALL WHEEL DRIVE 12 Cylinder Engine 6.0L Turbocharged ABS Brakes All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Flex Fuel Capability Alpine Green WITH Magnolia LEATHER INTERIOR, clean title, clean carfax, 44K, Been serviced and maintained, Just serviced, never been smoked in, Power Glass sunroof, High Value Options Include: Bluetooth Connection, CD Changer, Climate Control Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), HID headlights Keyless Start, Multi-Zone A/C, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear A/C Satellite Radio, Seat Memory, Seat-Massage, Tire Pressure Monitor, Woodgrain Interior Trim, A/C, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bucket Seats, CD Player, Cruise Control, Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Mirror Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Power Door Locks, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag Stability Control, Traction Control, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures. Financing available.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats. Engine: 12-cylinders Transmission: Automatic Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive 12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBP9ZA0CC072746 Stock: 072746 Certified Pre-Owned: No
Speed trim. ONLY 47,398 Miles! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Turbo.
KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air.
EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com's review says "Opulent interior, serene ride, 552-horsepower twin-turbocharged W12 engine, respectable handling ability.".
VISIT US TODAY: Come Experience the Value That Money Just Can't Buy. Serving Northeast Ohio luxury automotive needs since 1975, BMW of Akron is a BMW dealership located near Cleveland Clinic Akron General. Find competitive BMW lease specials and BMW finance specials at www.BMWAkron.com Questions about a vehicle? Call us at 330-762-0791. We look forward to connecting with you! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats. Engine: 12-cylinders Transmission: Automatic Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive 12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBP93W89C061801 Stock: B1236 Certified Pre-Owned: No Listed since: 03-09-2020
