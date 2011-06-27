Vehicle overview

This four-door, all-wheel-drive sedan may sit below the flagship Mulsanne in Bentley's lineup, but the Flying Spur is still a luxury car that sits in rarefied air. Yet this is not a stuffy, old-school luxury car since it has modern touches to go with the classic ambience. Redesigned in 2014 and gaining an "entry level" V8-powered variant in 2015, the Bentley Flying Spur luxury sedan embodies contemporary-traditional luxury.

Bentley's membership in the Volkswagen group has revitalized the exclusive marque. Modern Bentley models are beneficiaries of the corporate juggernaut's technology warehouse. As such, there are two engine options available in the Flying Spur (both of them fully modern power plants), a touchscreen multimedia interface that includes Audi-style Google Earth integration, a remote touchscreen for rear passengers and two DVD players. The Flying Spur is a 200 mph living room.

But Bentley Motors hasn't forgotten its roots. Nearly every aspect of the Flying Spur's cabin is hand-rubbed wood, hand-sewn leather and (presumably not hand-formed) metal. Inside and out, it's classically styled, not trendy. The Flying Spur has road presence and has convincingly differentiated itself from the Continental coupe with which it shares its architecture, rather than being simply a four-door version of that car.

There are other prestigious luxury sedans on the market, of course, but not many. Excluding the range-topping Mulsanne and Rolls-Royce Phantom, which exist on yet higher strata, there are only two others. The Rolls-Royce Ghost is a V12-motivated vault on wheels, and the new Mercedes-Benz Maybach is an impressive display of the brand's best technology and refinement. But when modern prestige and road-going spirit is the goal, the Flying Spur occupies an enviable niche.