In with the new

OK, so what's all the fuss about? The W12 is out and in its place is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. But that's not all. There's a 25.9-kWh battery pack in the car's booty and an electric motor housed inside the eight-speed automatic transmission.

The total system output is a whopping 771 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, running to the ground via mandatory all-wheel drive. While the folks at Bentley tuned everything specifically for this car, the basics of the powertrain are shared with the Porsche Panamera and the upcoming Lamborghini Urus SE.

The GT Speed was never known for being particularly svelte, and indeed the hybrid hardware adds a few pounds to this already hefty coupe. The 2025 GT Speed weighs in at 5,400 pounds — hey, something is finally heavier than the new BMW M5 — but even so, the trade-offs here are worth the extra heft. This is the most powerful road car Bentley has ever produced, and it can travel up to 50 miles on electricity alone, according to European estimates. So if you live somewhere like London and need to commute across town emissions-free, the Speed will come in clutch.