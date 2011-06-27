Overall rating

A Gulfstream G650 may be the most affluent way to travel, especially when you consider its top speed of 600 mph and a starting price of $65 million, but you're obviously limited as to where to park it. The 2018 Bentley Flying Spur can hit speeds just past 200 mph and costs a mere 3 percent of the Gulfstream and you can park it almost anywhere. What a bargain!

In all seriousness, the Flying Spur will likely be a prime candidate to shuttle you to and from your jet, whether you prefer to drive yourself or if you prefer to enjoy it from a passenger seat. It's luxuriously appointed with the finest materials and built by master craftspeople. It's an understated proclamation of wealth that can be tailored to fit your needs and aesthetics. It's elegant for sure, but it does lack some more modern conveniences and technologies.