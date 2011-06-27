  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Flying Spur
  4. Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2017 Bentley Flying Spur Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong power from either the V8 or W12 engine
  • Predictably regal interior
  • Extensive customization possibility
  • Dated infotainment and safety systems
  • Lacking rear-seat extravagance
Other years
2020
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Bentley Flying Spur for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Estimate
$94,594 - $106,521
Used Flying Spur for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Flying Spur does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the standard Bentley Flying Spur. Built with a touring-oriented suspension calibration, it'll have better ride comfort over the highway, and its turbocharged W12 engine has plenty of passing and grade-pulling power. From there, go with the Mulliner Driving Specification. It's an interior and exterior design package with unique preselected materials.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Combining the attributes of a British steam train, an ocean liner and the Concorde, the 2017 Bentley Flying Spur is the most driver-focused of the world's elite luxury sedans. Confident power and stable handling are combined with British craftsmanship and luxury.

To be clear, this isn't a sports car with four doors. In the past, we've described the Flying Spur as a living room that can go 200 mph, and the 2017 model is no different. According to Bentley, it takes 138 hours to build one from beginning to end. Standard equipment includes burl walnut veneer and a Naim sound system. And as is the case for most cars in this price bracket, Bentley will happily mix and match colors and materials to your heart's content, all for a price. But when modern prestige and road-going spirit are the goals, the Flying Spur occupies an enviable niche.

2017 Bentley Flying Spur models

The 2017 Bentley Flying Spur is offered in two main variants: Flying Spur V8 and Flying Spur W12. There are also sport versions: V8 S and W12 S. The V8 utilizes a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 good for 500 hp and 487 pound-feet of torque. On the V8 S, output is increased to 521 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. For the W12, a 6.0-liter W12 engine cranks out 616 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. The W12 S version has an incremental increase to 626 hp and 605 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission are standard on all versions.

Take a seat inside and you'll find real wood veneer and leather saturate the interior, and chromed and polished organ stop vent dampers still feature prominently on the dash. Standard feature highlights include an adjustable air suspension, a power trunklid, keyless ignition and entry, a Breitling analog dashboard clock, four-zone automatic climate control and heated and ventilated multi-way power front and rear seats. Also standard are an 8-inch front touchscreen, a navigation system, a rearview camera, voice controls and an eight-speaker audio system

The Mulliner specification adds 21-inch wheels (or any other kind of wheel you'd like, Bentley says), a chrome lower front bumper with wing insert, a choice of 17 diamond-quilted perforated interior hides (including a presumably non-literal Porpoise decor option) and six wood veneers, an indented leather headliner, a knurled shift knob, drilled alloy pedals and a special gas tank cap.

Other notable options include carbon-ceramic brakes, adaptive cruise control, various wheel designs, flip-down wooden picnic tables for rear passengers, upgraded stitching, a two-passenger rear compartment with a full-length center console, a rear entertainment system with twin display screens, Wi-Fi connectivity and a 13-speaker Naim sound system. Bentley also offers a seemingly endless array of different color, trim and upholstery customization options.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not recently tested or driven this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

With gobs of torque and an all-wheel-drive system that biases engine torque to the rear wheels to improve handling, the Flying Spur promises a relatively sporty driving experience by segment standards. The keyword there is "relatively"; this is an amply sized, heavy sedan after all.

Comfort

This is the Flying Spur's raison d'être. Complete cocooning in real wood and leather, an adjustable suspension and a nearly silent powertrain enable passengers to feel almost completely isolated. But the rear seating isn't quite as posh as in other mega-buck luxury sedans.

Interior

If you're into latest whiz-bang technology, the Flying Spur is not for you. Instead, focus on craftsmanship and the get-down-to-driving nature of the cockpit layout. The Flying Spur is one of the few cars left that invite you to just drive rather than fiddle with the in-car electronics.

Utility

The only mission of the Flying Spur is to make its owner happy; utility is largely beside the point. Small storage space is limited, and the trunk can hold a respectable 16.7 cubic feet. But it's lined in plush carpet, of course.

Technology

Yes, it's lacking compared to, say, a current-spec Hyundai, but the rear-seat remote climate control tablet is nice touch, and there's no fiddly knobs or gesture control systems to get in the way. Simple touchscreen and buttons are all that's available.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Bentley Flying Spur.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
500 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
626 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
616 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
521 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Flying Spur models:

Side Curtain Airbags
Helps prevent head injuries in the case of rollover by inflating bags over the side windows. For both front- and rear-seat passengers.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Manages the vehicle's speed when cruise control is active to match the speed of traffic and avoid collisions.
Stability Control System
Keeps the car from going too far out of control by reducing throttle and applying braking to individual wheels.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Bentley Flying Spur

Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur Overview

The Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur is offered in the following submodels: Flying Spur V8 S, Flying Spur W12 S, Flying Spur Sedan. Available styles include V8 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A), W12 S 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A), W12 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and V8 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Bentley Flying Spurs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Bentley Flying Spur for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur.

Can't find a used 2017 Bentley Flying Spurs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Bentley Flying Spur for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,814.

Find a used Bentley for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,217.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley Flying Spur for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,600.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,042.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Bentley Flying Spur?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Bentley lease specials
Check out Bentley Flying Spur lease specials

Related Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles