Combining the attributes of a British steam train, an ocean liner and the Concorde, the 2017 Bentley Flying Spur is the most driver-focused of the world's elite luxury sedans. Confident power and stable handling are combined with British craftsmanship and luxury.

To be clear, this isn't a sports car with four doors. In the past, we've described the Flying Spur as a living room that can go 200 mph, and the 2017 model is no different. According to Bentley, it takes 138 hours to build one from beginning to end. Standard equipment includes burl walnut veneer and a Naim sound system. And as is the case for most cars in this price bracket, Bentley will happily mix and match colors and materials to your heart's content, all for a price. But when modern prestige and road-going spirit are the goals, the Flying Spur occupies an enviable niche.