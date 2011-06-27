2017 Bentley Flying Spur Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong power from either the V8 or W12 engine
- Predictably regal interior
- Extensive customization possibility
- Dated infotainment and safety systems
- Lacking rear-seat extravagance
Combining the attributes of a British steam train, an ocean liner and the Concorde, the 2017 Bentley Flying Spur is the most driver-focused of the world's elite luxury sedans. Confident power and stable handling are combined with British craftsmanship and luxury.
To be clear, this isn't a sports car with four doors. In the past, we've described the Flying Spur as a living room that can go 200 mph, and the 2017 model is no different. According to Bentley, it takes 138 hours to build one from beginning to end. Standard equipment includes burl walnut veneer and a Naim sound system. And as is the case for most cars in this price bracket, Bentley will happily mix and match colors and materials to your heart's content, all for a price. But when modern prestige and road-going spirit are the goals, the Flying Spur occupies an enviable niche.
2017 Bentley Flying Spur models
The 2017 Bentley Flying Spur is offered in two main variants: Flying Spur V8 and Flying Spur W12. There are also sport versions: V8 S and W12 S. The V8 utilizes a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 good for 500 hp and 487 pound-feet of torque. On the V8 S, output is increased to 521 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. For the W12, a 6.0-liter W12 engine cranks out 616 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. The W12 S version has an incremental increase to 626 hp and 605 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission are standard on all versions.
Take a seat inside and you'll find real wood veneer and leather saturate the interior, and chromed and polished organ stop vent dampers still feature prominently on the dash. Standard feature highlights include an adjustable air suspension, a power trunklid, keyless ignition and entry, a Breitling analog dashboard clock, four-zone automatic climate control and heated and ventilated multi-way power front and rear seats. Also standard are an 8-inch front touchscreen, a navigation system, a rearview camera, voice controls and an eight-speaker audio system
The Mulliner specification adds 21-inch wheels (or any other kind of wheel you'd like, Bentley says), a chrome lower front bumper with wing insert, a choice of 17 diamond-quilted perforated interior hides (including a presumably non-literal Porpoise decor option) and six wood veneers, an indented leather headliner, a knurled shift knob, drilled alloy pedals and a special gas tank cap.
Other notable options include carbon-ceramic brakes, adaptive cruise control, various wheel designs, flip-down wooden picnic tables for rear passengers, upgraded stitching, a two-passenger rear compartment with a full-length center console, a rear entertainment system with twin display screens, Wi-Fi connectivity and a 13-speaker Naim sound system. Bentley also offers a seemingly endless array of different color, trim and upholstery customization options.
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Helps prevent head injuries in the case of rollover by inflating bags over the side windows. For both front- and rear-seat passengers.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Manages the vehicle's speed when cruise control is active to match the speed of traffic and avoid collisions.
- Stability Control System
- Keeps the car from going too far out of control by reducing throttle and applying braking to individual wheels.
