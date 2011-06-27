  1. Home
2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed Review

Pros & Cons

  • Opulent interior
  • serene ride
  • potent performance
  • respectable handling for its size.
  • Aging style for some
  • not as engaging to drive as a few sportier rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed remains a strong choice among ultra-luxury sedans with its enticing combination of supreme comfort, a swank cabin and effortless performance.

Vehicle overview

If you're looking for the land-bound equivalent of a Gulfstream business jet, you can stop at the 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed. In addition to the ability to accelerate like an exotic sports car and cruise effortlessly at autobahn-level speeds, the Flying Spur Speed also offers four doors and a welcoming cabin to comfortably transport its fortunate occupants.

This year, the Flying Spur Speed benefits from an improved infotainment display and interface that offers a hard-drive-based navigation system as well as iPod integration and 15GB for music storage. There is also a new multifunction display screen in the main instrument display along with improved Bluetooth pairing functionality. And for those looking for even more exclusivity, this year brings the Series 51 option that allows buyers to choose from an expansive array of unique paint and interior color schemes.

Although there's no denying the allure of this classy and speedy sedan, there are, of course, other options for the well-heeled to consider. Those who'd prefer more modern styling and sharper handling to the Spur's old-world British charm should look at the 2012 Aston Martin Rapide and 2012 Porsche Panamera. And those who can make a substantial financial leap beyond the Flying Spur Speed's price tag might also consider the ultra-prestigious Rolls-Royce Ghost. As expected, there's not a bad choice in the bunch. We could think of worse ways to spend a few weekend afternoons than test-driving the lot of them to help us decide.

2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed models

The 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed is a high-performance ultra-luxury sedan that is offered in one very well-appointed trim level.

Standard features include 19-inch wheels, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, an adjustable air suspension, bi-xenon headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, four-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, 16-way power front seats with lumbar massage, rear-seat lumbar massage, and leather upholstery that requires a herd-thinning 11 cowhides. Also standard is a 12-speaker sound system with six-CD changer, satellite radio, iPod integration, a navigation system and Bluetooth phone connectivity.

Options include power-adjustable rear seats with a full rear center console, flip-down wooden picnic tables for rear passengers, a full-length three-passenger backseat, a heated steering wheel, a back-up camera, a rear-seat entertainment system with twin display screens, a power-opening and -closing trunk, adaptive cruise control, a refrigerated bottle cooler and a 15-speaker Naim sound system.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed gets a new touchscreen infotainment system as well as a customization option known as "Series 51." The latter allows buyers to individualize their Spur via a choice of two-tone exterior paint schemes and 14 unique tri-color interior treatments.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed is powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 that produces an impressive 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. Power is channeled through a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. These features, along with the Flying Spur Speed's all-wheel-drive system, combine to propel all 5,567 pounds of this Bentley to 60 mph in a scant 4.6 seconds in Edmunds performance testing. Equally impressive is the top speed of 200 mph. Fuel economy is expectedly low, at an EPA-estimated 14 mpg combined (11 city/19 highway).

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2012 Flying Spur Speed include side and side curtain airbags in both front and rear. A passenger-sensing system in the rear seats automatically raises the rear headrests to ensure the best possible protection against whiplash injuries. Antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control are also standard equipment. Optional carbon-ceramic brakes are available.

Driving

The 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed, with its nearly silent cabin, adjustable suspension and turbine-like W12 is capable of delivering the sensation of low-level flight rather than merely that of cruising down a long stretch of highway. Improbably, it also tackles back-road curves like a much smaller car. But compared to other large luxury sedans, the Bentley's bulk is undeniable, and it's just not as energetic to drive as cars like the Porsche Panamera. If you're looking for transport that's more stately than thrilling, though, the Flying Spur Speed should certainly deliver.

Interior

Of all the luxury cars on the market, few can challenge the Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed's exquisite interior. Only the finest leathers and wood veneers are selected, while time-honored craftsmanship shows in every detail. Push-pull vent controls, a Breitling timepiece and real metal switchgear give the cabin an old-world charm. And this year's new, more user-friendly infotainment interface and display takes care of one of the few gripes we had with the previous Spur's outdated unit.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

over rated car ?
Mark,08/03/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
I have had several high end cars, my main focus is 4 door luxury sedan, combined with performance, this is my 2nd flying spur, 1st one was a 2006 model, 25k miles, this car gave me a lot of problems, mainly confined to the info-tainement system, though a few major engine problems did occur. Luckily it was under warranty, good job because it cost 20k plus had the front struts replaced, i sold it within 2 years. I purchased a high end Mercedes AMG SUV, what a mistake, how i missed the bentleys serene ride,composed road manners, the overall feeling of luxury, and secure ride. I had to buy another, there are no words to describe how it feels, other cars just don't compare. The Bentley is a very simple car , there is no lane departure, brake assist,forward cameras, in fact you feel short changed in that department, but it you will not miss them, the is a simple elegance the other cars don't have, or replicate. So i purchased the best i could, 2012 Speed, what an improvement on the 2006, much better car all round, more power, better seats, handling, just great. Buy warranty if you can, or good after market service repair, low miles, good service records are essential, and then enjoy the best ride of you life, in a way i regret getting the car, as everything else seems boring, and mundane, for the price of a new Cadillac Escalade, a used one makes sense, my car was $240k when new 3 years ago, i saved $135K over new, what a bargain. You only live once, go for it.
See all 1 reviews of the 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG

MPG
10 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
600 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed features & specs
