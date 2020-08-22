Used 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

Thank you for visiting another one of Trust Auto's online listings! Please continue for more information on this Black on Black 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur AWD Luxury Sedan with only 60,844mi. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Standard Paint AWD Bentley Continental Flying Spur AWD Luxury Sedan handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. This low mileage Bentley Continental Flying Spur has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Bentley Continental Flying Spur AWD Luxury Sedan. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Bentley Continental Flying Spur. With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Standard Paint Bentley Continental Flying Spur. High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. The Bentley Continental Flying Spur AWD Luxury Sedan is in a class on its own. So much so, that Bentley didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. This vehicle has been well-cared for inside and out. The paint is flawless with no damage or obvious signs of wear. This unbelievably rare Bentley Continental Flying Spur AWD Luxury Sedan is a perfect example of The Best Man Can Build.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBBR53W76C039030

Stock: P039030

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020