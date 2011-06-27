Vehicle overview

How much is too much? When it comes to high-performance ultra-luxury sedans, it seems that too much is almost enough. The 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed exemplifies this notion, building upon the already impressive "regular" Flying Spur.

A quick look at the numbers says it all. The Speed bests the standard Flying Spur by reaching 60 mph in a scant 4.6 seconds and tops out at a supercar-worthy 200 mph. Power is increased from 552 horsepower to 600 and handling is sharpened for when the road begins to wind. These gains come at a cost, though -- $25,400 to be exact. What this amounts to, then, is a high-stakes game of one-upmanship.

At more than $200,000, the Flying Spur Speed will give even the wealthiest of buyers some pause. With the possibility of forthcoming improvements in the form of more rear-seat legroom, updated infotainment components and refreshed styling, prospective owners may want to postpone their purchase until the next Speed arrives.

If waiting isn't an option, however, buyers can still rest easy knowing they possess a truly fine automobile. Exclusivity is all but guaranteed with the Flying Spur Speed's lofty price, while owners will likely enjoy the Bentley's understated styling and old-world charm just as much as the next version's.

But for now, those seeking a bit more modernity should check out the upper-echelon models of the 2011 Jaguar XJ and 2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The 2011 Aston Martin Rapide and 2011 Porsche Panamera are also worth consideration. The 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost is also within the Bentley's price range and offers even more prestige. Fortunately for the well-heeled buyer, there's not a bad choice in the bunch, as none of these ultra-luxury sedans will disappoint.