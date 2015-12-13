Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur for Sale Near Me

59 listings
Flying Spur Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 in Black
    used

    2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8

    10,364 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $94,500

    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8

    36,218 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $81,000

    $2,424 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Flying Spur W12 in White
    used

    2015 Bentley Flying Spur W12

    15,244 miles

    $99,990

    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 in Black
    used

    2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8

    40,180 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $78,588

    $2,049 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 in Black
    used

    2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8

    16,997 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $104,888

    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Flying Spur W12 in Gray
    used

    2015 Bentley Flying Spur W12

    52,606 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $89,999

    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 in Black
    used

    2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8

    50,210 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $75,900

    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 in White
    used

    2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8

    23,024 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $93,788

    Details
  • 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 in Black
    used

    2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8

    25,580 miles

    $83,894

    $15,011 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Bentley Flying Spur W12 in Black
    used

    2016 Bentley Flying Spur W12

    16,061 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,991

    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Flying Spur in Silver
    used

    2014 Bentley Flying Spur

    28,305 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $79,899

    $7,833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Flying Spur in Black
    used

    2014 Bentley Flying Spur

    33,389 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $84,950

    $5,944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 in Gray
    used

    2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8

    11,177 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $108,820

    $3,664 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 in Black
    used

    2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8

    1,239 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $119,990

    $3,027 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Flying Spur in Gray
    used

    2014 Bentley Flying Spur

    14,704 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $89,950

    $3,393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Flying Spur in Silver
    used

    2014 Bentley Flying Spur

    18,737 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $87,458

    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Flying Spur in Silver
    used

    2014 Bentley Flying Spur

    11,978 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $89,888

    $4,580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 in Gray
    used

    2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8

    32,630 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $81,894

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Bentley Flying Spur

Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
>2 minutes tin can
Abe,12/13/2015
W12 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
The review after 3 years with about 23,000 miles: I really did not have any problem with anything except with the display unit. It kept freezing and not responding to any touch/button unless the car is turned off and turned on again. They replaced it under warranty but I understand it would have been >$6K items if I had to pay. Other than this there has been no other issue. Car is still very nice to drive and feels as good as new. Of course there has been NO fix the to electronic performance that I mentioned below. It is pity for a car like this to have such terrible electronic performance. Cars with 1/10th the cost has better electronic performance. Apparently this was a known issue even on the previous models. Some body should have been fired over this! By the way, I have V8 Flying Spur not V12 as the heading says. I could not navigate to change it to V8. I have 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8. This is how long it takes for it to load up the phone files and it takes almost 25 seconds for the rear camera to come on in the morning. When you go over the road divider rectangular reflectors it makes noises that makes you think you are driving "PINTO" It actually "accelerates" when you want to decelerate in cruise control mode before it decelerates. These are some of the features that Bentley calls "normal" It took repeated calls and days for the Bentley customer service manager to call me back. Other than some of these problems, it is a beautiful car, fun to drive, quality finishes all thru. Information system is actually pretty functional and intuitive but its performance sucks! It is a big car but it feels sporty and connected to the road. It would have been really a great car if it did not have these problems that Bentley calls normal. I have about 6K miles on it so far and it had no mechanical problem.
Report abuse
