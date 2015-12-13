Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur for Sale Near Me
- 10,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$94,500
North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas
Presenting this Beautiful 2015 Bentley Flying Spur in Beluga over a Beluga Leather interior with 10,364 miles. The 2015 Bentley is powered by a 4.0L Twin Turbocharged V8 producing 500 hp and 487 lb-ft. The Bentley has an orignal MSRP of $218,485.Options:Naim For Bentley Premium AudioMultimedia SpecificationAdaptive Cruise ControlKeyless Entry and IgnitionValet KeyMulti-zone Climate ControlPower Open and Close Boot SystemLocated at 20440 I-45 North on the north side of Houston, we are the exotic car division of North Freeway Hyundai, a part of the Potamkin Auto Group comprised of 18 factory authorized brands around the country including Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Maserati, Pagani, and others. Gary Seale and Matt Blevins together have nearly 60 years of exotic and vintage automobile experience. We offer available financing and can also help arrange enclosed transportation anywhere in the world. For further information on this vehicle, please don't hesitate to call or email!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA0FC041199
Stock: X041199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 36,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$81,000$2,424 Below Market
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Silver Storm Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Bentley Original MSRP $201,690.00 STEERING COLUMN MOUNTED GEAR SELECTORS Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode BATTERY CHARGER SPACE SAVING SPARE WHEEL Temporary Spare Tire STORAGE CASE TO CENTER CONSOLE TWIN FRONT ARMRESTS VALET KEY 4 + 1 SEAT CONFIGURATION BRIGHT BOOT FINISHER REAR VIEW CAMERA Back-Up Camera WHEELS: 21 10-SPOKE PROPELLER PAINTED ALLOY Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance COMFORT SPECIFICATION Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) SINGLE TONE 3 SPOKE HEATED STEERING WHEEL Leather Steering Wheel All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA2FC042533
Stock: FC042533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 15,244 miles
$99,990
Desert European Motorcars - Rancho Mirage / California
Certified. 2015 Bentley Flying Spur W12 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Odometer is 7595 miles below market average! Certification Program Details: Bentley Certified Reviews: * Regal styling; predictably sumptuous interior; serious power; extensive customization options. Source: Edmunds * With a prominent bonnet and sporting lines that flow from the front arches and speed towards the back of the car, the Flying Spur's design pays homage to the great Bentleys of history. A more upright chrome matrix radiator grille and bolder lower air intake accentuate the distinctive Bentley profile, while a revised rear bumper delivers a sleek and more balanced appearance thanks to a sporting black valance and wraparound chrome trim. At the front, beautiful chrome lamp bezels complement the highly distinctive twin headlamp signature and at the rear act to tie in the tail lamp clusters, providing an understated but elegant sign-off to the car's design. Throughout the cabin, premium leather hides and the finest wood veneers combine on every surface to give a welcoming and contemporary environment. A comprehensive range of enhanced noise reduction measures has been added to the Flying Spur's already impressive acoustic suppression technology as well. The 6.0L W12 engine is capable of 552hp and produces 479ft-lb of torque at only 1600rpm. It can propel the Flying Spur from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 200mph. All-wheel drive with 40:60 front-to-rear torque split guarantees sure-footed performance, while the 8-speed transmission ensures the car is always in the optimum gear. You can also opt for the potent V8 which delivers 500hp and a 0-60 of 4.9 seconds. The Flying Spur also boasts advanced touchscreen technology. The 8-inch screen operates the car's audio system, telephone, ride and comfort settings and, of course, the very latest navigation system, which uses both an in-car hard-disc drive or DVD player to access map data. Opt for the optional Naim premium audio system featuring custom built speakers. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur W12 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA3FC048258
Stock: TFC048258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 40,180 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$78,588$2,049 Below Market
Morrie's Luxury Auto - Minnetonka / Minnesota
Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth, All Wheel Drive/4WD, Non-Smoker, *SERVICE COMPLETED*, *Embroidered Bentley Emblems*, Black Lower Bumper Grille w/Body Colored Strip, Bright Boot Finisher, Color Specification, Dark Stained Burr Walnut Veneer, Drilled Alloy Sport Foot Pedals, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Front & Rear Deep Pile Overmats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Indented Leather Headlining, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Jewel Fuel & Oil Filler Caps, Knurled Sports Gear Lever, Mulliner Color Specification w/21 Polished Wheel, Piano Black Veneer, Power moonroof, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21 5 Spoke Polished Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA5FC043028
Stock: BX10044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 16,997 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$104,888
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Knee airbag, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats. Onyx Black AWD 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged Certified. Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 79 Point InspectionProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA5FC042980
Stock: P042980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 52,606 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$89,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $263,265.00, W12 6.0L Turbocharged engine with 616 HP AWD, OVER $42,000 in Options including "Mulliner Driving Specification" (MDS), "Naim for Bentley Premium Audio", Adaptive Cruise Control & so much more............. 2015 Bentley Flying Spur W12 *Anthracite Exterior ($5,600) and Hotspur Interior *ONLY 52,606 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $263,265.00 *Over $42,000 in OPTIONS: *Mulliner Driving Specification MDS with Alternate Wheels ($14,725): - Custom 21-inch Bentley wheels -A chrome lower front bumper with wing insert -A choice of 17 diamond-quilted perforated interior hides -A choice of 6 wood veneers -An indented leather headliner -A knurled shift knob -Drilled alloy pedals -A special gas tank cap *Naim For Bentley Premium Audio ($7,630): -The Naim® for Bentley Premium Audio System, featuring redesigned separate subwoofers for improved bass extension and 1100 Watts of power -CD Changer *Hand Cross Stitching ($3,680) *Adaptive Cruise Control ($2,785) *Veneered Picnic Tables ($2,040) *Chrome Inlay to Door Waistrails ($1,600) *Standard Brakes with Red Calipers ($1,525) *Personalized Treadplate Plaques ($1,085) *Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear ($490) *Dual Tone 3 Spoke Steering Wheel ($450) *Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats ($225) *Contrast Hand Stitched - Steering Wheel ($205) *Contrast Binding to Boot Carpet ($100) *The 2015 Bentley Flying Spur is a high-performance ultra-luxury sedan offered in two well-equipped variants. The Flying Spur V8 is the base model, while the Flying Spur brings a 12-cylinder engine. Ours is the W12. *Our Flying Spur is powered by a turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine rated at 616 hp and 590 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive is standard. According to Bentley, launching from zero to 60 mph consumes 4.3 seconds. Base MSRP for a W12: $215,800.00 Ours MSRP as equipped: $263,265.00 Total Options: $42,000.00 *Standard Features include: -An adjustable air suspension -Automatic bi-xenon headlamps -LED running lights and taillights - Power-folding heated mirrors with integrated turn signals -Power trunk lid -Keyless ignition and entry -Power tilt-and-telescoping steering column -A Breitling analog dashboard clock -Front and rear parking sensors - Four-zone automatic climate control -Heated and ventilated multi-way power front and rear seats (with adjustable lumbar and massage functions) -Power rear sunshades -Leather upholstery -An 8-inch front touchscreen -A navigation system -A rearview camera -Voice control -A wireless remote that allows rear occupants to control various infotainment functions -Bluetooth connectivity -Satellite radio *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur W12 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA5FC045345
Stock: 20770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,210 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$75,900
Exclusive Auto Wholesale - Pontiac / South Carolina
Visit Exclusive Auto Wholesale online at exclusiveautowholesale.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 803-699-5480 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA9F8050292
Stock: 050292a
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$93,788
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Glacier White exterior paint and Beluga interior. Other manufacturer options include: Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Knee airbag, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats. AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 Twin TurbochargedRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* 79 Point Inspection* Transferable WarrantyO'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA6FC042020
Stock: 1559UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 25,580 miles
$83,894$15,011 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2016 Bentley Flying Spur IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZAXGC051417
Stock: GC051417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 16,061 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$99,991
Jaguar West Houston - Katy / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Onyx Metallic Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Bentley Flying Spur W12 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This Bentley Flying Spur W12 is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2016 Bentley Flying Spur: When speaking of cars in the $200k range, value might seem an unlikely shopping criteria. However, Bentley's Flying Spur is considered 'entry-level' in the ultra-luxury sedan segment, so it offers tremendous value, and a big step up from such lower-priced competitors such as the BMW 7-series, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Maserati Quattroporte. The next step up in Bentley's lineup, the Mulsanne, will cost additional $100,000 over that of the Flying Spur just to get started. This segment includes the Rolls-Royce Ghost and the Mercedes-Maybach S600, but only the Flying Spur provides the option to get Bentley's tradition of extreme luxury, total customization, an incredible powertrain and one of the most comfortable rides available anywhere. Interesting features of this model are all-wheel drive, extraordinary powertrain, comfort-oriented ride, Extraordinary luxury, and customization options
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur W12 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA4GC054362
Stock: GC054362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 28,305 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$79,899$7,833 Below Market
Haus Auto Group - Canfield / Ohio
All vehicles are Fully Serviced through our service department.2014 Bentley Flying Spur Onyx Metallic 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Front dual zone A/C, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Rear audio controls, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Ventilated front seats, Ventilated rear seats.Clean CARFAX.Why buy from Haus? How about 2 free oil changes and lifetime brake pads. Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has been through a 100 point inspection, fresh oil change, and much more. Our vehicles are also backed by a 30 day 1000 mile warranty. (Model year 2000 to present) Excellent Service For Excellent Customers At Haus Auto Group, we are proud to offer award-winning service to Canfield customers. As members of the Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association and the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, we are one of only five used car dealers in Ohio to be designated as a Certified Master Dealer. In addition, we were awarded the prestigious 2018 Ohio Quality Dealer Of The Year award out of over 5,300 licensed dealers in recognition of our supreme customer service, community support, and utmost professionalism. Stop in today for award-winning customer service and an enjoyable car buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA8EC093050
Stock: STK093050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 33,389 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$84,950$5,944 Below Market
Luxury Auto Leasing - Marina Del Rey / California
60 Months Lease with 10% Cap Reduction, for $1,198.00 a month + Tax O.A.C WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Heated Seats , Front Heated Seats. This Bentley Continental Flying Spur also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Front AC Seats, Rear AC Seats, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Rear Radio Control, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps. This Bentley is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear AC Seats, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Maurice Zaribaf at 310-306-1556 or sales@luxuryautoleasing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA8EC090620
Stock: 90620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 11,177 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$108,820$3,664 Below Market
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2016 Bentley Flying Spur, finished in Thunder over Linen Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2016BentleyFlying SpurV84.0L V8ZF 8-Speed AutomaticAWDOdometer is 7686 miles below market average!Reviews:* Regal styling; predictably sumptuous interior; serious power; extensive customization options. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA0G8051574
Stock: VC-P26370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 1,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$119,990$3,027 Below Market
Bentley Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Bentley Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Beluga exterior paint and Linen interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Wood and Hide 3 Spoke Steering Wheel- Mulliner Driving Specification with Polished Wheel- Seat PipingRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 18239 miles below market average!Bentley Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Bentley Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Bentley Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Bentley CPO) / Used Bentleys. These include the Continental GT class, Continental GT Convertible class, Flying Spur family and Mulsanne models. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZAXGC053099
Stock: 6891UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 14,704 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$89,950$3,393 Below Market
Luxury Collection Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated front seats. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 14333 miles below market average!2014 Bentley Flying Spur 4D Sedan AWD 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged ZF 8-Speed Automatic 12/20 City/Highway MPG www.fueleconomy.gov.Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Your Proud Bay Area Luxury Dealer Located in Walnut Creek.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA3EC091268
Stock: FWT1366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 18,737 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$87,458
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2014 Bentley Flying Spur as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Moonbeam Metallic exterior paint and Beluga interior. Other manufacturer options include: Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Certified, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated front seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Knee airbag, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated rear seats, and Wheels: 19 x 9 Classic Painted & Diamond-Turned Alloy. AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated front seats.Odometer is 6577 miles below market average! Certified.Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* 79 Point Inspection* Transferable WarrantyO'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA9EC093249
Stock: 1543UCA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 11,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$89,888$4,580 Below Market
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this extremely low mileage 2014 Bentley Flying Spur in Moonbeam Metallic over Beluga Full Leather for sale. Loaded with options including the Mulliner Design Specification, Diamond Quilted Leather, Knurled ALuminum Shift Knob, Drilled Pedals, Jeweled High Intensity Headlights, Multi Piece Machined Finish Wheels, Red Contrast Stitching including Emblems on Headrests, Ebony Interior Trim, etc. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler has over 25 years in franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 25 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA0EC092040
Stock: EC092040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 32,630 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$81,894
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2016 Bentley Flying Spur IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA5G8055734
Stock: G8055734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
