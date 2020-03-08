Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur for Sale Near Me

Jaguar West Houston - Katy / Texas

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Onyx Metallic Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Bentley Flying Spur W12 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This Bentley Flying Spur W12 is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2016 Bentley Flying Spur: When speaking of cars in the $200k range, value might seem an unlikely shopping criteria. However, Bentley's Flying Spur is considered 'entry-level' in the ultra-luxury sedan segment, so it offers tremendous value, and a big step up from such lower-priced competitors such as the BMW 7-series, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Maserati Quattroporte. The next step up in Bentley's lineup, the Mulsanne, will cost additional $100,000 over that of the Flying Spur just to get started. This segment includes the Rolls-Royce Ghost and the Mercedes-Maybach S600, but only the Flying Spur provides the option to get Bentley's tradition of extreme luxury, total customization, an incredible powertrain and one of the most comfortable rides available anywhere. Interesting features of this model are all-wheel drive, extraordinary powertrain, comfort-oriented ride, Extraordinary luxury, and customization options

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur W12 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBEC9ZA4GC054362

Stock: GC054362

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020