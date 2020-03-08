Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur for Sale Near Me
- 25,580 milesGreat Deal
$83,894$15,011 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2016 Bentley Flying Spur IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZAXGC051417
Stock: GC051417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 16,061 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$99,991
Jaguar West Houston - Katy / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Onyx Metallic Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Bentley Flying Spur W12 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This Bentley Flying Spur W12 is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2016 Bentley Flying Spur: When speaking of cars in the $200k range, value might seem an unlikely shopping criteria. However, Bentley's Flying Spur is considered 'entry-level' in the ultra-luxury sedan segment, so it offers tremendous value, and a big step up from such lower-priced competitors such as the BMW 7-series, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Maserati Quattroporte. The next step up in Bentley's lineup, the Mulsanne, will cost additional $100,000 over that of the Flying Spur just to get started. This segment includes the Rolls-Royce Ghost and the Mercedes-Maybach S600, but only the Flying Spur provides the option to get Bentley's tradition of extreme luxury, total customization, an incredible powertrain and one of the most comfortable rides available anywhere. Interesting features of this model are all-wheel drive, extraordinary powertrain, comfort-oriented ride, Extraordinary luxury, and customization options
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur W12 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA4GC054362
Stock: GC054362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 11,177 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$108,820$3,664 Below Market
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2016 Bentley Flying Spur, finished in Thunder over Linen Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2016BentleyFlying SpurV84.0L V8ZF 8-Speed AutomaticAWDOdometer is 7686 miles below market average!Reviews:* Regal styling; predictably sumptuous interior; serious power; extensive customization options. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA0G8051574
Stock: VC-P26370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 1,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$119,990$3,027 Below Market
Bentley Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Bentley Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Beluga exterior paint and Linen interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Wood and Hide 3 Spoke Steering Wheel- Mulliner Driving Specification with Polished Wheel- Seat PipingRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 18239 miles below market average!Bentley Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Bentley Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Bentley Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Bentley CPO) / Used Bentleys. These include the Continental GT class, Continental GT Convertible class, Flying Spur family and Mulsanne models. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZAXGC053099
Stock: 6891UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 32,630 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$81,894
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2016 Bentley Flying Spur IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA5G8055734
Stock: G8055734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 12,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$112,900$5,788 Below Market
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2016 Bentley Flying Spur W12Beluga over Beluga InteriorOnly 12,458 Miles!Well Maintained *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:MDS w/ Polished Wheels $12,775Adaptive Cruise Control $2,840Veneered Picnic Tables $2,080Interior Style Spec. /w Contrast Stitching $2,375Chrome Inlay to Door Waistrails $1,630Wood & Hide 3 Spoke Steering Wheel $1,245Electric Solar Tilt and Slide Sunroof $1,095Vehicle Highlights:6.0 Liter Twin Turbo W12 Engine rated at 616 Horsepower8-Speed Automatic TransmissionAll Wheel Drive SystemBi-Xenon HeadlightsNavigation SystemHD RadioFront & Rear Parking Sensors4-Zone Automatic Climate ControlFront 14-Way Power Climate Controlled Seats w/Active MassageFront Heated & Ventilated SeatsHeated Rear SeatsPower Reclining Rear SeatsGlass Power SunroofSoft-Close Doors & TrunkRear BlindTire Pressure Monitoring SystemElectronic Stability ControlHomelinkAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur W12 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA4GC053759
Stock: 903315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 11,309 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$112,888$2,728 Below Market
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ***Bentley Certified*** includes 1 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY***, Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Veneered Picnic Tables, Wheels: 21" 10-Spoke Propeller Polished Alloy, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/NAV w/8-Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Veneered Picnic Tables, Wheels: 21" 10-Spoke Propeller Polished Alloy. Dark Sapphire Metallic AWD 2016 Bentley Flying Spur W12 6.0L W12 Certified. Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* 79 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Transferable WarrantyProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur W12 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA2GC053744
Stock: P053744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 10,992 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$112,500
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
This 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is proudly offered by Manhattan Motorcars This Bentley includes: FRONT & REAR DEEP PILE CARPET OVERMATS // WHEELS: 21 10-SPOKE PROPELLER POLISHED ALLOY // WIFI HOTSPOT NETWORK // BURR WALNUT VENEER // VENEERED PICNIC TABLES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA6G8052678
Stock: PO2173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2019
- 8,467 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$119,990
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: The Benefits of Buying Pre-Owned A Pre-Owned Bentley bestows not just a sense of history on its driver, but also an enthusiasm for the journey to come. But this is down to more than Bentley’s glorious heritage. It is about the design, performance and craftsmanship of every car. And it is about the very real benefits of buying from a Bentley dealer, including a full warranty and the skills of the Bentley-trained technicians who inspect each and every Pre-Owned car. The Pre-Owned Inspection Every car must pass a rigorous inspection before being certified for sale as a Pre-Owned Bentley. Its service history and provenance must be established and certified, which involves checking the car’s specification against the original build records from Crewe. Only factory-trained technicians are permitted to inspect cars at this level because only they are qualified to award a Certificate of Authenticity. The Bentley Warranty The Bentley Pre-Owned warranty is valid for a minimum of 12 months. There are no mileage restrictions and you are free to extend the period of cover at your discretion. The warranty has been designed to provide cover for your car that is as close to that offered in a new car warranty as possible. Roadside Assistance* Our Roadside Assistance package includes benefits such as roadside recovery and home assistance to garaging and storage, travel and accommodation costs (where applicable), car hire and car repatriation. For precise details on the contents of the package in your country, go to our Roadside Assistance information or contact your Bentley Dealer. *Depending on market. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to your Bentley DealerThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur W12 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA5GC051244
Stock: P3672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 13,893 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$112,500
M-97 Auto Dealer - Roseville / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA1GC057624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,323 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$114,880
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Glacier White exterior paint and Beluga interior. Other manufacturer options include: AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7379 miles below market average!O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.Reviews:* Regal styling; predictably sumptuous interior; serious power; extensive customization options. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA9G8054425
Stock: 2659UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 20,525 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$117,899
Bentley Atlanta - Alpharetta / Georgia
***JUST ARRIVED***BENTLEY CPO WARRANTY***ORIGINAL MSRP $250,810***W12 ENGINE WITH 616 HP***MULLINER DRIVING SPEC WITH GRAPHITE AND DIAMOND TURNED WHEELS ($10,970)***ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL ($2,840)***VENEERED PICNIC TABLES ($2,080)***TAMO ASH VENEER ($1,835)***CHROME INLAY TO DOOR WAISTRAILS ($1,630)***CONTRAST STITCHING ($1,980)***SPORTS DUAL TONE 3 SPOKE STEERING WHEEL ($1,120)***EXCELLENT LEASE AND FINANCE OPTIONS***NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE***The 2016 Bentley Flying Spur is a high-performance ultra-luxury sedan. The Mulliner specification adds 21-inch wheels (or any other kind of wheel you'd like, Bentley says), a chrome lower front bumper with wing insert, a choice of 17 diamond-quilted perforated interior hides (including a presumably non-literal Porpoise decor option) and six wood veneers, an indented leather headliner, a knurled shift knob, drilled alloy pedals and a special gas tank cap.The Flying Spur is powered by a turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine rated at 616 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive is standard. According to Bentley, launching from zero to 60 mph consumes 4.3 seconds.Bentleys are renowned for their opulent cabins, and the Flying Spur is no exception. Rich hand-stitched leather and gorgeous lacquered wood is punctuated by cool metal accents. Some of the switchgear dotting the cabin betrays its parts-bin German roots, but only due to familiarity rather than any actual shortcoming. The vibe is undeniably that of fine motoring. What's more, there are myriad choices of veneers, colors and leather styles from which to choose, making the Flying Spur truly exclusive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur W12 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA5GC053883
Stock: GC053883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 10,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$94,500
North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas
Presenting this Beautiful 2015 Bentley Flying Spur in Beluga over a Beluga Leather interior with 10,364 miles. The 2015 Bentley is powered by a 4.0L Twin Turbocharged V8 producing 500 hp and 487 lb-ft. The Bentley has an orignal MSRP of $218,485.Options:Naim For Bentley Premium AudioMultimedia SpecificationAdaptive Cruise ControlKeyless Entry and IgnitionValet KeyMulti-zone Climate ControlPower Open and Close Boot SystemLocated at 20440 I-45 North on the north side of Houston, we are the exotic car division of North Freeway Hyundai, a part of the Potamkin Auto Group comprised of 18 factory authorized brands around the country including Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Maserati, Pagani, and others. Gary Seale and Matt Blevins together have nearly 60 years of exotic and vintage automobile experience. We offer available financing and can also help arrange enclosed transportation anywhere in the world. For further information on this vehicle, please don't hesitate to call or email!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA0FC041199
Stock: X041199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 17,136 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$113,888$12,216 Below Market
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2017 Bentley Flying Spur, finished in Beluga over Beluga Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.Clean CARFAX.2017BentleyFlying SpurV84.0L V8ZF 8-Speed AutomaticAWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEH9ZA4HC059516
Stock: VN-61138A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2020
- 8,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$133,796$6,461 Below Market
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2017 Bentley Flying Spur, finished in Black over Beluga Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2017BentleyFlying SpurV84.0L V8ZF 8-Speed AutomaticAWDOdometer is 2507 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEH9ZA6HC063504
Stock: VC-P26315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 8,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$135,950
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is pumped up to offer this stunning 2017 Bentley Flying Spur Ice V8 with the following features:Adaptive Cruise Control, Beluga Gloss Exterior Mirrors, Contrast Stitching, Dark Tint Front & Rear Lamps, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Front & Rear Deep Pile Carpet Overmats, Full Length Center Console (4 Seat Configuration), Madrona Veneer, NAIM For Bentley, Sports Duo Tone 3 Spoke Steering Wheel, Wheels: 20" Open Spoke Dark Tint Alloy. 2017 Bentley Flying Spur CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEH9ZA5HC059346
Stock: HC059346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 12,921 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$129,999$2,676 Below Market
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Certified Bentley Flying Spur V8S... Adaptive Cruise Control, Bright Boot Finisher, Dark Stained Burr Walnut Veneer, Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedals, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Jewel Fuel & Oil Filler Caps, Mulliner Spec w/21 Black Machined Wheel, Veneered Picnic Tables, Wheels: 21 6 Twin Spoke Black Machined Alloy.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: The Benefits of Buying Pre-Owned A Pre-Owned Bentley bestows not just a sense of history on its driver, but also an enthusiasm for the journey to come. But this is down to more than Bentley's glorious heritage. It is about the design, performance and craftsmanship of every car. And it is about the very real benefits of buying from a Bentley dealer, including a full warranty and the skills of the Bentley-trained technicians who inspect each and every Pre-Owned car. The Pre-Owned Inspection Every car must pass a rigorous inspection before being certified for sale as a Pre-Owned Bentley. Its service history and provenance must be established and certified, which involves checking the car's specification against the original build records from Crewe. Only factory-trained technicians are permitted to inspect cars at this level because only they are qualified to award a Certificate of Authenticity. The Bentley Warranty The Bentley Pre-Owned warranty is valid for a minimum of 12 months. There are no mileage restrictions and you are free to extend the period of cover at your discretion. The warranty has been designed to provide cover for your car that is as close to that offered in a new car warranty as possible. Roadside Assistance* Our Roadside Assistance package includes benefits such as roadside recovery and home assistance to garaging and storage, travel and accommodation costs (where applicable), car hire and car repatriation. For precise details on the contents of the package in your country, go to our Roadside Assistance information or contact your Bentley Dealer. *Depending on market. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to your Bentley DealerThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle's availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEH9ZA6HC061400
Stock: P3675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 36,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$81,000$2,424 Below Market
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Silver Storm Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Bentley Original MSRP $201,690.00 STEERING COLUMN MOUNTED GEAR SELECTORS Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode BATTERY CHARGER SPACE SAVING SPARE WHEEL Temporary Spare Tire STORAGE CASE TO CENTER CONSOLE TWIN FRONT ARMRESTS VALET KEY 4 + 1 SEAT CONFIGURATION BRIGHT BOOT FINISHER REAR VIEW CAMERA Back-Up Camera WHEELS: 21 10-SPOKE PROPELLER PAINTED ALLOY Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance COMFORT SPECIFICATION Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) SINGLE TONE 3 SPOKE HEATED STEERING WHEEL Leather Steering Wheel All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA2FC042533
Stock: FC042533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
