  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Continental Flying Spur Speed
Overview
$218,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
$218,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$218,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$218,300
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
$218,300
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$218,300
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
$218,300
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
$218,300
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$218,300
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$218,300
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
$218,300
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
$218,300
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5379 lbs.
Gross weight6482 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length208.3 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume118.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
$218,300
Exterior Colors
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Neptune
  • Silver Lake
  • Cypress
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Granite
  • Glacier White
  • Beluga
  • Onyx
  • White Sand
  • Onyx (Duo-Tone)
  • Havana (Duo-Tone)
  • Midnight Emerald (Duo-Tone)
  • Havana
  • Dark Sapphire (Duo-Tone)
  • Sandstone
  • Exterior Paint Color From Previous Continental Model year or Current Arnage Range
  • Exterior Paint Match to Customer Specification
  • Moonbeam
  • St. James' Red
  • Silver Tempest
Interior Colors
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Loxley, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Portofino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$218,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$218,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$218,300
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
