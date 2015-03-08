Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed for Sale Near Me

5 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Continental Flying Spur Speed Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
  • 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed

    12,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $71,096

    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed in Light Green
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed

    44,521 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $59,950

    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed in Light Brown
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed

    26,455 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $67,000

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed in Black
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed

    30,108 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $75,880

    Details
  • 2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed in Black
    used

    2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed

    47,398 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $54,930

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed searches:

Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed
  4. Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed

Consumer Reviews for the Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed

Read recent reviews for the Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
over rated car ?
Mark,08/03/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
I have had several high end cars, my main focus is 4 door luxury sedan, combined with performance, this is my 2nd flying spur, 1st one was a 2006 model, 25k miles, this car gave me a lot of problems, mainly confined to the info-tainement system, though a few major engine problems did occur. Luckily it was under warranty, good job because it cost 20k plus had the front struts replaced, i sold it within 2 years. I purchased a high end Mercedes AMG SUV, what a mistake, how i missed the bentleys serene ride,composed road manners, the overall feeling of luxury, and secure ride. I had to buy another, there are no words to describe how it feels, other cars just don't compare. The Bentley is a very simple car , there is no lane departure, brake assist,forward cameras, in fact you feel short changed in that department, but it you will not miss them, the is a simple elegance the other cars don't have, or replicate. So i purchased the best i could, 2012 Speed, what an improvement on the 2006, much better car all round, more power, better seats, handling, just great. Buy warranty if you can, or good after market service repair, low miles, good service records are essential, and then enjoy the best ride of you life, in a way i regret getting the car, as everything else seems boring, and mundane, for the price of a new Cadillac Escalade, a used one makes sense, my car was $240k when new 3 years ago, i saved $135K over new, what a bargain. You only live once, go for it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Bentley
Continental Flying Spur Speed
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings