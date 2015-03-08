Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed for Sale Near Me
5 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 12,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$71,096
- 44,521 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$59,950
- 26,455 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$67,000
- 30,108 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$75,880
- 47,398 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$54,930
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed searches:
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed
Read recent reviews for the Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
Mark,08/03/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
I have had several high end cars, my main focus is 4 door luxury sedan, combined with performance, this is my 2nd flying spur, 1st one was a 2006 model, 25k miles, this car gave me a lot of problems, mainly confined to the info-tainement system, though a few major engine problems did occur. Luckily it was under warranty, good job because it cost 20k plus had the front struts replaced, i sold it within 2 years. I purchased a high end Mercedes AMG SUV, what a mistake, how i missed the bentleys serene ride,composed road manners, the overall feeling of luxury, and secure ride. I had to buy another, there are no words to describe how it feels, other cars just don't compare. The Bentley is a very simple car , there is no lane departure, brake assist,forward cameras, in fact you feel short changed in that department, but it you will not miss them, the is a simple elegance the other cars don't have, or replicate. So i purchased the best i could, 2012 Speed, what an improvement on the 2006, much better car all round, more power, better seats, handling, just great. Buy warranty if you can, or good after market service repair, low miles, good service records are essential, and then enjoy the best ride of you life, in a way i regret getting the car, as everything else seems boring, and mundane, for the price of a new Cadillac Escalade, a used one makes sense, my car was $240k when new 3 years ago, i saved $135K over new, what a bargain. You only live once, go for it.
Related Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Arlington TX
- Used Bentley Continental New York NY
- Used Bentley Bentayga Paterson NJ
- Used Bentley Bentayga Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Bentley Continental Boston MA
- Used Bentley Continental Fort Myers FL
- Used Bentley Bentayga Newark NJ
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Hollywood FL
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Ann Arbor MI
- Used Bentley Continental Phoenix AZ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2016 West Palm Beach FL
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2014 Torrance CA
- Used Bentley Bentayga 2017 Edison NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon