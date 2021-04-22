2021 Bentley Flying Spur
2021 Bentley Flying Spur Review
- Exquisitely detailed and crafted cabin
- Heaps of available customization options
- Remarkable acceleration and handling for an ultra-luxury sedan
- Turns heads and pampers like few other cars
- Ho-hum technology features and driver aids considering the car's price
- Interior storage is limited
- New V8-powered model
- Four-seat configuration available
- More available trim and paint options
- Part of the third Flying Spur generation introduced for 2020
With the discontinuation of the Mulsanne, Bentley's Flying Spur rises to flagship status for the brand. Bentley redesigned it last year, giving it new styling inside and out, new tech, new driver aids and a cabin that somehow is even more premium. For 2021, the Flying Spur joins the Bentley Continental GT — essentially the coupe version of the Flying Spur — in offering a turbocharged V8 engine as well as a turbocharged W12. Both V8 and W12 models offer a deep level of customization through a myriad of choices for leather, wood trim, paint and more.
There aren't many cars on sale that offer the same premium feel as the Flying Spur. One of the closest in size and price is the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. It's a little more comfortable than the Flying Spur, but it's not as enjoyable to drive or quite as special. For a similar luxury and prestige, there's the Rolls-Royce Ghost, though it's considerably more expensive. So what should you get? Read our Expert Rating evaluation of the 2021 Flying Spur below to help you decide.
Our verdict
The Bentley Flying Spur is one of the most expensive vehicles on sale, but it's not hard to see where all the money has gone. The Flying Spur feels on a different level than most other luxury sedans, with an interior that feels as good as it looks. Technology features are lacking, especially since most driver aids must be added as options, but that's the only real weak spot.
How does the Flying Spur drive?
The Flying Spur balances comfort and refinement with respectable performance. It's no sport sedan, but going around turns doesn't feel like you're navigating a container ship through the Suez Canal either. The steering is quick enough that it actually helps the Flying Spur feel smaller than it is. It handles relatively well too. The adjustable air suspension keeps the car from wallowing about in corners and also keeps the ride relaxed on the highway.
Acceleration is brisk. At our test track, our Flying Spur V8 test car covered 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds. The V8 has lots of power throughout its rev range. It sounds great too, further encouraging you to turn hydrocarbons into aural wonder. Our only complaint here is the somewhat lazy-shifting transmission. It can be sluggish to downshift in anything other than Sport mode.
How comfortable is the Flying Spur?
Comfort and ride quality are excellent. Both rows of seats are well shaped and offer a lot of adjustment. The padding is a bit firm, but it helps the seats feel supportive. The Flying Spur has heated and ventilated seats, and there's a slider that allows you to adjust the heat and ventilation more toward your back or the seat bottom. The four-zone climate control works well and has quiet air flow through the vents.
Ride quality is on the firm side and not quite as plush as the ride in some rivals. It's not harsh by any means, and the tuning likely helps the Flying Spur's handling. During our test, there was nary a vibration. Wind and road noise is low too. Even on the highway, the Flying Spur is whisper-quiet inside.
How’s the interior?
The Flying Spur's interior is pretty phenomenal, with a design and premium feel that few cars on the road can match. It's spacious and comfortable in both rows, and the wide doors make it easy to get in and out. Once you're settled in, it's easy to dial in your preferred driving position. Both rows have acres of space, and you can easily stretch out in the rear, even with taller occupants up front.
Bentley has placed all major controls within easy reach. We like that Bentley uses physical buttons for many controls instead of routing them through the touchscreen like a lot of other automakers do.
On the downside, the Flying Spur's shiny piano black and chrome trim reflect lots of sunlight back into your eyes. It can really get distracting on sunny days. Outward visibility isn't so great either. The high beltline means the windows are relatively short. A surround-view camera, parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring help a lot.
How’s the tech?
Bentley offers the Flying Spur with a wide range of tech and driver aids. That said, many of them are optional rather than included in the list of standard features. That includes everything from adaptive cruise control to the high-end Naim audio system. The driver aids work well enough, though the adaptive cruise control is a bit lazy to speed up and the night-vision camera seems like more of a novelty than a useful feature.
The in-car tech is a mixed bag too. The infotainment is based on the system available in the latest crop of Audis (Bentley's sister company). It's relatively straightforward to use and has wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. But the lack of Android Auto is disappointing. All four seats have USB ports. The optional Naim audio system is fine, though it doesn't sound any more impressive than the high-end audio in other luxury sedans.
How’s the storage?
When a car is as large as the Flying Spur, we expect cargo space in the trunk to be as impressive as passenger space is in the cabin. With 14.3 cubic feet of space, the trunk is larger than the Mercedes-Maybach S 650's and not far off from what the Bentayga SUV has behind its rear seating. The Flying Spur's rear seats don't fold flat, but that's the price you pay for standard heated, ventilated and massaging rear bucket seats. Those seats do have anchors for a child's car seat, and the large rear seat and wide door opening should make installing a seat pretty straightforward.
Storage in the rest of the cabin is just OK. The door pockets are reasonably large, and the wireless charging pad is perfect for smartphones of any size. Surprisingly, the front center console doesn't open, though the rear-seat center console does.
How economical is the Flying Spur?
The Bentley Flying Spur V8 achieves an EPA-estimated 17 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is on par with other flagship luxury sedans. Our test car got 19.5 mpg on our mixed-driving 115-mile evaluation route.
Is the Flying Spur a good value?
Our Flying Spur V8 test vehicle, loaded up with options as it was, cost more than $272,000. The thing is, it feels worth it. Overall build quality is excellent. Everything you look at or touch feels premium, from the leather seats to the pull knobs that open and close the vents. Some competitors feel like very nice versions of less expensive cars; the Flying Spur feels like a completely premium and holistic product. If Bentley has cut corners, it's masked the slices with enough leather and wood that it doesn't make a difference.
Wildcard
Few cars have as much curb appeal as the Flying Spur. Unlike something like a S-Class Maybach, the Flying Spur doesn't look like anything else on the road except other Bentleys. It's distinct without being gaudy, and the proportions and design give it a sporty flair that other luxury sedans lack. And while it's no performance car, it drives and handles well enough to not feel soft or sloppy. The engine has plenty of grunt, but lazy low-end torque means you don't have to work hard to access it. If you do, the Flying Spur's V8 soundtrack has as much character as the car's design. It doesn't look or feel like anything else on the road, and, considering the cost of admission, that's a very good thing.
Which Flying Spur does Edmunds recommend?
Bentley Flying Spur models
The 2021 Bentley Flying Spur is a large luxury sedan that sits atop Bentley's lineup. For 2021, the Flying Spur is available with either a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (542 hp, 568 lb-ft of torque) or a 6.0-liter turbocharged W12 (626 hp, 664 lb-ft of torque). Both are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Features and options are generally the same for both models, meaning the only difference is what's under the hood. Both models are very well equipped and offer a seemingly endless amount of customization.
Bentley Flying Spur vs. the competition
2021 Bentley Flying Spur
2020 Mercedes Maybach
Bentley Flying Spur vs. Mercedes Maybach
The Mercedes-Benz Maybach is similar in terms of size, features and price to the Flying Spur. We found the Maybach to be supremely comfortable and refined on the road, though that comfort comes at the expense of driving dynamics. Simply put, it's not as engaging or fun as the surprisingly sporty Bentley. It also doesn't feel as special as the Flying Spur. It's more like a well-optioned S-Class rather than its own thing. It is less expensive, however.
Bentley Flying Spur vs. BMW 7 Series
The BMW M760i is the top-of-the-line sedan on offer from the German automaker. As with the Maybach, its basic 7 Series roots means the M760i doesn't feel as special inside or out as the Flying Spur. But it's roughly on par with the Flying Spur in performance and handling, and you get more bang for your buck when you line up pricing and features.
Bentley Flying Spur vs. Bentley Bentayga
The Bentayga is the Flying Spur's SUV counterpart. It offers much of the same features and tech as the Flying Spur, and the V8-powered model is much less expensive than the Flying Spur. Bentley also offers a plug-in hybrid variant of the Bentayga. But while it feels a class above most other luxury SUVs, it doesn't feel quite as premium as the Flying Spur. It also falls short of the Flying Spur in terms of overall passenger space, especially in the rear.
