Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur for Sale Near Me

Black Bentley Northbrook is pleased to be currently offering this 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with 20,899mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Bentley Flying Spur has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. The Bentley Flying Spur 's pristine good looks were combined with the Bentley high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Bentley Flying Spur, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Bentley Flying Spur . This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. Looking for a Bentley Flying Spur that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. This Bentley Flying Spur is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty. More information about the 2014 Bentley Flying Spur: The Bentley Continental is part personal luxury coupe, part performance-oriented grand-tourer--and the specific combination of those traits depends largely on whether one opts for GT models or the edgier GT Speed. Bentleys are built to specification, with a long list of factory options, upgrades and trims, in addition to a bespoke program that lets buyers entirely customize the look, the only limit, is imagination, taste and budget. Regardless of materials or trims, the level of detail and craftsmanship is well above that of most other luxury cars. This model sets itself apart with pleasant top-down in optional convertible, reasonable gas mileage (V8 models), all-weather traction, hand-crafted look of interior trims, Supercar-quick, and no compromises to comfort

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBEC9ZA9EC089766

Stock: B2042C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020