Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 28,305 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$79,899$7,833 Below Market
Haus Auto Group - Canfield / Ohio
All vehicles are Fully Serviced through our service department.2014 Bentley Flying Spur Onyx Metallic 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Front dual zone A/C, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Rear audio controls, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Ventilated front seats, Ventilated rear seats.Clean CARFAX.Why buy from Haus? How about 2 free oil changes and lifetime brake pads. Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has been through a 100 point inspection, fresh oil change, and much more. Our vehicles are also backed by a 30 day 1000 mile warranty. (Model year 2000 to present) Excellent Service For Excellent Customers At Haus Auto Group, we are proud to offer award-winning service to Canfield customers. As members of the Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association and the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, we are one of only five used car dealers in Ohio to be designated as a Certified Master Dealer. In addition, we were awarded the prestigious 2018 Ohio Quality Dealer Of The Year award out of over 5,300 licensed dealers in recognition of our supreme customer service, community support, and utmost professionalism. Stop in today for award-winning customer service and an enjoyable car buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA8EC093050
Stock: STK093050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 33,389 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$84,950$5,944 Below Market
Luxury Auto Leasing - Marina Del Rey / California
60 Months Lease with 10% Cap Reduction, for $1,198.00 a month + Tax O.A.C WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Heated Seats , Front Heated Seats. This Bentley Continental Flying Spur also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Front AC Seats, Rear AC Seats, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Rear Radio Control, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps. This Bentley is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear AC Seats, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Maurice Zaribaf at 310-306-1556 or sales@luxuryautoleasing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA8EC090620
Stock: 90620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 14,704 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$89,950$3,393 Below Market
Luxury Collection Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated front seats. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 14333 miles below market average!2014 Bentley Flying Spur 4D Sedan AWD 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged ZF 8-Speed Automatic 12/20 City/Highway MPG www.fueleconomy.gov.Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Your Proud Bay Area Luxury Dealer Located in Walnut Creek.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA3EC091268
Stock: FWT1366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 18,737 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$87,458
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2014 Bentley Flying Spur as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Moonbeam Metallic exterior paint and Beluga interior. Other manufacturer options include: Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Certified, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated front seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Knee airbag, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated rear seats, and Wheels: 19 x 9 Classic Painted & Diamond-Turned Alloy. AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated front seats.Odometer is 6577 miles below market average! Certified.Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* 79 Point Inspection* Transferable WarrantyO'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA9EC093249
Stock: 1543UCA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 11,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$89,888$4,580 Below Market
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this extremely low mileage 2014 Bentley Flying Spur in Moonbeam Metallic over Beluga Full Leather for sale. Loaded with options including the Mulliner Design Specification, Diamond Quilted Leather, Knurled ALuminum Shift Knob, Drilled Pedals, Jeweled High Intensity Headlights, Multi Piece Machined Finish Wheels, Red Contrast Stitching including Emblems on Headrests, Ebony Interior Trim, etc. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler has over 25 years in franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 25 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA0EC092040
Stock: EC092040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 19,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$83,900$1,452 Below Market
Mint Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE..........CarFax Certified 1-OwnerClean CarFaxwith an Excellent Service History...Clean AutoCheck... Never Smoked in...CD inDash...Navigation System...Rear View Camera...Satellite Radio...6.0L W12 DOHC 48V TURBO Engine...Automatic Transmission...Flex Fuel Capability...Naim Audio...Beautiful Gray Exterior...MemorySeats...Heated Seats...Moonroof...Keyless-GO...Park Sensors...21'’Factory Wheels... Books and Records...Sport Gear leaver...Bespoke Steering Wheel...Adaptive Cruise Control...Naim Audio...Contrast Stitching...Drilled Alloy Sport Foot pedals...Propeller Wheels... ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER OF $243740.00 Mint Motorcars has sold over 70000 vehicles since 1983 and we have hundreds of cars available at all times. If you don't see what you are looking for then give us a call. We supply dealers nationwide with inventory so we have hundreds of unadvertised vehicles in stock. Find out what makes our cars MINT!At our dealership we work very hard to accurately describe our vehicles through text descriptions and elaborate photos. When you purchase a pre-owned vehicle it is not a new vehicle. Any used vehicle can have normal wear and blemishes. Before placing a bid please read the descriptions thoroughly and view all pictures
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA4EC095958
Stock: 18077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$86,900$2,444 Below Market
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2014 Bentley Flying SpurWhite Sand Paint over Saddle LeatherOnly 9,156 Miles!2 Owners *No Accidents*FACTORY OPTIONS:21 10-Spoke Propeller WheelsSeat PipingVeneered Picnic TablesSingle Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering WheelChrome Inlay to DoorRear View CameraBright Chrome Lower Bumper Style GrilleSpace Saving Spare TireEmblem Stitched to HeadrestStorage Case to Centre ConsoleMatching CarpetsSteering Column Mounted Gear ShiftersVehicle Highlights:6.0 Liter Twin Turbo W12 Engine rated at 616 Horsepower8-Speed Automatic TransmissionAll Wheel Drive SystemBi-Xenon HeadlightsNavigation SystemHD RadioFront & Rear Parking Sensors4-Zone Automatic Climate ControlFront 14-Way Power Climate Controlled Seats w/Active MassageFront & Rear Heated & Ventilated SeatsPower Reclining Rear SeatsGlass Power SunroofSoft-Close Doors & TrunkRear BlindLeather HeadlinerTire Pressure Monitoring SystemElectronic Stability ControlHomelinkAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA7EC091399
Stock: 903086A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 2,643 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$119,950
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Original MSRP $232K!! 2014 BENTLEY FLYING SPUR AWD W/NAV SEDAN 4 DR 6.0L W12 F DOHC 48V FLEX FUEL ALL WHEEL DRIVE 12 Cylinder Engine 6.0L Turbocharged ABS Brakes All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Flex Fuel Capability 12 Cylinder Engine 6.0L Turbocharged ABS Brakes All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Flex Fuel Capability Black with black leather interior, one owner, clean title, clean car fax, only 2632 miles, Like New, Been serviced and maintained, Just serviced, never been smoked in, 20' Factory Premium Alloy wheels, tires have plenty of tread left, has 3 sets of keys and owner's manual, bright chromed lower bumper matrix, Diamond quilting to seats and doors, Drilled Alloy sports foot pedals, Emblem stitiching. bentley wings to front and rear headrests, Jewel fuel filler cap, knurled sports gear lever, veneered picnic tables ($2000 option), contrast stitching ($1905 option), single tone, 3 spoke. hide trimmed steering wheel, ($1770), Rear view camera ($1215 option), Privacy telephone handset(4885 option), Lambswood rugs($800 option), 2 hide cushions($785 option), space savings spare($670 option), CD Changer ($640 option), storage case to center console($615 option), Valet key, stitching to steering wheel, sim card reader. High Value Options Include: Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, Cooled Front Seat(s), Cooled Rear Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), HID headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Start, Multi-Zone A/C, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C, Rear Parking Aid, Satellite Radio, Seat Memory Seat-Massage, Tire Pressure Monitor, Woodgrain Interior Trim A/C, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, CD Player, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Knee Air Bag, Leather Steering Wheel, Mirror Memory MP3 Player, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Defrost, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls Traction Control, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, Trip Computer Universal Garage Door Opener, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures. Financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA7EC088387
Stock: 088387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,550 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$95,795
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Bentley Flying Spur has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded W-12 6.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 19' x 9' Classic Painted Diamond-Turned Alloy, Wheels w/Locks. 6 Carfax Service Records. Feel Confident About Your Choice Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 6 Service Records. See What the Experts Say! As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: With a prominent bonnet and sporting lines that flow from the front arches and speed towards the back of the car, the Flying Spur's design pays homage to the great Bentleys of history. A more upright chrome matrix radiator grille and bolder lower air intake accentuate the distinctive Bentley profile, while a revised rear bumper delivers a sleek and more balanced appearance thanks to a sporting black valance and wraparound chrome trim. At the front, beautiful chrome lamp bezels complement the highly distinctive twin headlamp signature and at the rear act to tie in the tail lamp clusters, providing an understated but elegant sign-off to the car's design. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA0EC090742
Stock: 5157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- 22,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$82,888$2,098 Below Market
Paul Miller Rolls-Royce Bentley - Parsippany / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BENTLEY AND ROLLS ROYCE is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Pre-cautions and Sanitization of vehicles & facility! ***2014 Bentley Flying Spur Beluga6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged ZF 8-Speed Automatic 12/20 City/Highway MPG Flying Spur Launch - Specification 1, Boot Carpet Contrast Binding, Contrasting Stitching to Seats, Fascia & Door Panels, Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facings, Front & Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighter, Lambswool Rugs, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Two-Tone Brushed 3-Spoke Steering Wheel. Clean CARFAX.We pride ourselves in delivering a truly outstanding experience to our customers at all levels and across all departments. We work hard to ensure our customers are dealt with honestly, in a straightforward manner, professionally, and courteously - Paul Miller. Bentley Parsippany, 250 US-46, Parsippany New Jersey, 07054.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA3EC088841
Stock: F6145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 20,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$89,999$784 Below Market
Steve Foley Cadillac - Northbrook / Illinois
Black Bentley Northbrook is pleased to be currently offering this 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with 20,899mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Bentley Flying Spur has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. The Bentley Flying Spur 's pristine good looks were combined with the Bentley high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Bentley Flying Spur, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Bentley Flying Spur . This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. Looking for a Bentley Flying Spur that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. This Bentley Flying Spur is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty. More information about the 2014 Bentley Flying Spur: The Bentley Continental is part personal luxury coupe, part performance-oriented grand-tourer--and the specific combination of those traits depends largely on whether one opts for GT models or the edgier GT Speed. Bentleys are built to specification, with a long list of factory options, upgrades and trims, in addition to a bespoke program that lets buyers entirely customize the look, the only limit, is imagination, taste and budget. Regardless of materials or trims, the level of detail and craftsmanship is well above that of most other luxury cars. This model sets itself apart with pleasant top-down in optional convertible, reasonable gas mileage (V8 models), all-weather traction, hand-crafted look of interior trims, Supercar-quick, and no compromises to comfort
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA9EC089766
Stock: B2042C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 15,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$103,978
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2014 Bentley Flying Spur, finished in Dark Sapphire Metallic over Magnolia Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2014BentleyFlying Spur6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedZF 8-Speed AutomaticAWDOdometer is 9584 miles below market average!Reviews:* Regal styling; predictably sumptuous interior with upgraded tech; serious W12 power; extensive customization options. Source: Edmunds* With a prominent bonnet and sporting lines that flow from the front arches and speed towards the back of the car, the Flying Spur's design pays homage to the great Bentleys of history. A more upright chrome matrix radiator grille and bolder lower air intake accentuate the distinctive Bentley profile, while a revised rear bumper delivers a sleek and more balanced appearance thanks to a sporting black valance and wraparound chrome trim. At the front, beautiful chrome lamp bezels complement the highly distinctive twin headlamp signature and at the rear act to tie in the tail lamp clusters, providing an understated but elegant sign-off to the car's design. Throughout the cabin, premium leather hides and the finest wood veneers combine on every surface to give a welcoming and contemporary environment.. A comprehensive range of enhanced noise reduction measures has been added to the Flying Spur's already impressive acoustic suppression technology as well. The 6.0L W12 engine is capable of 552hp and produces 479ft-lb of torque at only 1600rpm. It can propel the Flying Spur from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 200 mph. All-wheel drive with 40:60 front-to-rear torque split guarantees sure-footed performance, while the 8-speed transmission ensures the car is always in the optimum gear. You can also opt for the potent V8 which delivers 500hp and a 0-60 of 4.9 seconds. To complement its modern interior, the Flying Spur also boasts advanced touchscreen technology, from which both the driver and front-seat passenger can operate the state-of-the-art system. The 8-inch screen operates the car's audio system, telephone, ride and comfort settings and, of course, the very latest navigation system, which uses both an in-car hard-disc drive or DVD player to access map data. Opt for the optional Naim premium audio system featuring custom built speakers. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA7EC094142
Stock: VN-01926A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 18,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$105,979
Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia
FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 455-8494WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. NEW ARRIVAL!! CELEBRITY OWNED BY CHRIS TUCKER FROM THE WORLD FAMOUS MOVIE SERIES RUSH HOUR!! GORGEOUS AND METICULOUSLY CARED FOR FLYING SPUR W12 WITH THE MULLINER DRIVING SPECIFICATION. TONS OF OPTIONS!! RUNS AND DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY. EXTERIOR IS FINISHED IN DARK CASHMERE METALLIC WITH LINEN PRIMARY HIDES AND DARK OAK SECONDARY HIDES. BURR WALNUT TRIM SURROUNDS THE ENTIRE INTERIOR. FACTORY OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:6.0L W12 ENGINE MAKING 616 HP SHIFTABLE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 21 POLISHED WHEELS MULLINER DRIVING SPECIFICATION (INCLUDES 21 POLISHED WHEELS DRILLED ALLOY SPORTS FOOT PEDALS DIAMOND QUILTED SEATS AND DOORS KNURLED SPOTS GEAR LEVER INDENTED HEADLINING BRIGHT CHROMED LOWER BUMPER EMBLEM STITCHING ON THE HEADRESTS) HEATED VENTILATED AND ACTIVE MASSAGING FRONT SEATS HEATED POWER REAR SEATS REAR SUN SHADES REAR SEAT DETACHABLE REMOTE TO CONTROL CLIMATE AUDIO ETC. NAVIGATION WITH BACKUP CAMERA PRIVACY TELEPHONE HANDSET IN CENTER ARM REST 4 SPOKE WOOD TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL VENEERED REAR SEAT PICNIC TABLES REAR TVS IN HEADRESTS ADJUSTABLE DAMPENING AND RAISING SUSPENSION SUNGLASSES HOLDER FOR CUPHOLDERS BREITLING DASHBOARD CLOCK SUNROOF AND MORE. GAS MOTORCARS IS A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN MARIETTA GA. WE ONLY SELL VEHICLES OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY. WE SHIP VEHICLES WORLDWIDE AT THE BUYER'S EXPENSE. WE TAKE CONSIGNMENTS AS WELL AS TRADES. WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A DATE AND TIME IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @GASMOTORCARS It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. Neither the dealership nor DealerCarSearch is responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer including the pricing for all added accessories. Visit Gas Motorcars online at www.gasmotorcars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 770-455-8494 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA5EC092227
Stock: C2227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,308 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$98,888
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. ***Bentley Certified*** includes 1 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY***, Bentley Certified Certified, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Knee airbag, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Ventilated rear seats, Wheels: 19" x 9" Classic Painted & Diamond-Turned Alloy. Black Sapphire Metallic AWD 2014 Bentley Flying Spur Base 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Certified. Certification Program Details: BentleyProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA8EC091640
Stock: PC091640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 28,460 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$76,990
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
*CARFAX CERTIFIED*NAVIGATION*FULL LEATHER PACKAGE*PUSH START BUTTON*FULL POWER SYSTEM*WE DELIVER IN THE 300 MILE RADIUS*CALL OR STOP BY TODAY*Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA2EC088118
Stock: 088118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$89,995
Euro-Tech Motor - Wichita / Kansas
2014 Bentley Flying Spur in pristine condition for sale. Not every day do you see a car like this up for grabs. This Flying Spur has a sunset metallic exterior paired with camel colored genuine leather interior. This car is a true piece of artwork, all interior stitching is done by hand and all seats are diamond stitch patterned by hand. Heated, cooled, and massage seats all the way around the car. This Bentley does have the rear seat entertainment systems with two 10 inch screens mounted on the back of the front seat. This also includes the rear seat picnic tables on the back of the front seats as well. This vehicle is equipped with a twin turbocharged 6.0 liter W style 12 cylinder that produces over 600 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. With all the different manufacturing options this car is one of a kind. If you're looking for a true luxury experience, this is the car for you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA1EC090703
Stock: EC090703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,732 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$78,788
Matthews Motors Clayton - Clayton / North Carolina
**WELL KEPT**NON-SMOKER**LOW MILES**GREAT COLOR COMBO**MSRP NEW WAS $236,460**NAVIGATION**SUNROOF**21" 6 SPOKE RIMS**WOOD AND HIDE STEERING WHEEL**VENEERED PICNIC TABLES**REAR VIEW CAMERA**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**LOTS OF FACTORY UPGRADES**PRICED TO SELL**WILL NOT LAST**Matthews Motors Clayton is proud to offer this outstanding-looking 2014 Bentley Flying Spur in Black. This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection**Here at Matthews Motors Clayton, we're committed to providing our Clayton, Smithfield, Garner, Fuquay Varina, Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Greenville, Chapel Hill, and beyond drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showrooms. Which are a few of the reasons we have been awarded CIADA Quality Dealer of The Year, Dealer Rater 2015/2016/2017 and Dealer of The Year, 2017 BBB Torch Award Winner. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the Matthews Motors Clayton team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Come see us at one of our locations. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA5EC094222
Stock: 22184X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 24,464 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$89,995
Germain BMW of Naples - Naples / Florida
ONLY 22,833 Miles! Flying Spur trim. Navigation, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Rear Seat, Ventilated Rear Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, AWD. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, AWD, Heated Driver Seat Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Comfort Access Keyless Entry & Keyless start.EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "As expected of a Bentley, the Flying Spur's interior is one of the finest in the world, highlighted by hand-fitted leather upholstery, lovingly polished wood trim and supple surfaces just about everywhere else.".Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA6EC089823
Stock: B201310A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Bentley Flying Spur searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Bentley Flying Spur
- 5(50%)
- 4(50%)
Related Bentley Flying Spur info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Lancaster PA
- Used Bentley Continental Hollywood FL
- Used Bentley Continental Worcester MA
- Used Bentley Continental Bradenton FL
- Used Bentley Continental Oklahoma City OK
- Used Bentley Continental Tampa FL
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Miami FL
- Used Bentley Bentayga Oakland CA
- Used Bentley Bentayga Boca Raton FL
- Used Bentley Bentayga Stockton CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Bentley Continental 2017 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2015 Edison NJ
- Used Bentley Continental 2017 Clearwater FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News