Used 2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur for Sale Near Me

25 listings
Continental Flying Spur Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Other
    used

    2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    17,921 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $54,995

    Details
  • 2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Black
    used

    2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,987

    Details
  • 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Silver
    used

    2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    26,525 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,995

    $10,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur
    used

    2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    45,968 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,998

    Details
  • 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Black
    used

    2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    55,378 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,998

    $5,918 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    37,773 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,855

    $2,968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Black
    used

    2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    21,257 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $54,888

    Details
  • 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Black
    used

    2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    14,843 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $59,995

    Details
  • 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    22,210 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,995

    Details
  • 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Silver
    used

    2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    7,209 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $93,800

    Details
  • 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in White
    used

    2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    72,055 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,957

    Details
  • 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Silver
    used

    2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    45,681 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $53,977

    Details
  • 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Other
    used

    2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    60,844 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,895

    Details
  • 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Other
    used

    2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    47,728 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,988

    Details
  • 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    83,251 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,980

    Details
  • 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    67,077 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,999

    Details
  • 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    60,830 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $46,991

    Details
  • 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur in Black
    used

    2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    58,832 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $47,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Bentley Continental Flying Spur

4 reviews
SAVE A BUNDLE - BUY ONE USED, SOLID PERFORMER
2TimeBentleyOwner,01/04/2017
4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
Bought our 2007 used in 2016. Car was in great shape with 51,000 miles on it. Paid $1,600 for Dealer to do maintenance of oil & filter change, and total review of car (more than a standard oil change at dealer, but did more as to changing out fluids, batteries in keys, etc. - was worth it to find out exactly what the car really needed) Had about 10% left on Brakes. Replaced Brakes AND Tires (got them from Tire Rack) and went to independent mechanic to get things done (ABOUT HALF what Dealer would have charged) The Trick with these cars is that you DON'T go to the Dealer - you go to good mechanic who knows Bentleys. Had an 1989 Bentley Eight for 20 years and traded it in for this one. This car is SUPER fast and is comfortable. Better gas mileage than the 1989 BUT, you don't buy one for the Gas Mileage. After putting on about 7,000 miles in a half-year, I would say it was a great buy. No way could we afford a new one (total price w/tax about $240,000) but getting this car at $62,000 was a good deal. Oil Change is once every 10,000 (Synthetic oil, 14 quarts - YES 14) It is a racing engine on a luxury platform. So much better than a Mercedes, BMW, or other High-end car. Repairs? So far just put on Brakes and Tires to insure we had solid traction. Have had it up to 120MPH and it's like you are driving 55MPH. I am surprised at some of the other negative comments. Maintenance is not bad if you DON"T go to the dealer.(and that is true on ANY car!!) Find a good mechanic. Join the Bentley Club and the Rolls-Royce Owners Club and you will get great tips in maintaining the car and not overpaying for service. Bottom line - You're driving up in a high-performance Bentley and that makes everyone's Lexus, BMW, Mercedes, and Audi pale in comparison. No one asks what year it is - it's a Bentley! UPDATE: At 61,000 miles on the car. Great car that gets a lot of notice. Had a sensor problem with the Parking Brake warning going on. Very minor replacement (sensor). Looking forward to entering it into the Rolls-Royce Owners Club's Regional Concours. Glad we bought it. If you buy one - DRIVE IT. Don't let it sit in the garage. These cars were built to be driven hard. UPDATE: At 62,300 miles on car. Still great driving. Had the air struts start losing pressure in the front. (this is the BIG repair that scares anyone from buying some of the exotics - not just Bentley, but high-end Mercedes and others as well). The air struts are like $2,800 apiece and the compressor is $1,100 PLUS installation at the dealer. You're looking at about a $10-12K repair. If you shop-around like I did, you can beat that price AND get quality parts (NEW - NOT refurbished) for a LOT LESS. I bought a total kit for about $2,500 - BOTH Air Struts AND the Compressor. Even my mechanic said I got a steal on it. I did not need to replace the compressor so I am saving that for the future but my total bill with installation was around $3100 (and I still have the new compressor in a box for the future). That is the way you can afford running a high-end exotic and not worrying about maintenance costs. That is the biggest repair on the car. By a quality used car and learn how to be a "shopper" and you can pull up in a true luxury performance car that originally cost $230,000 next to the guy who paid the same price for a mid-level, nothing spectacular BMW new. UPDATE - Have had car for a little over 2 years now. Going for an oil change. Great ride.
