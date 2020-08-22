Used 2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur for Sale Near Me
Bought our 2007 used in 2016. Car was in great shape with 51,000 miles on it. Paid $1,600 for Dealer to do maintenance of oil & filter change, and total review of car (more than a standard oil change at dealer, but did more as to changing out fluids, batteries in keys, etc. - was worth it to find out exactly what the car really needed) Had about 10% left on Brakes. Replaced Brakes AND Tires (got them from Tire Rack) and went to independent mechanic to get things done (ABOUT HALF what Dealer would have charged) The Trick with these cars is that you DON'T go to the Dealer - you go to good mechanic who knows Bentleys. Had an 1989 Bentley Eight for 20 years and traded it in for this one. This car is SUPER fast and is comfortable. Better gas mileage than the 1989 BUT, you don't buy one for the Gas Mileage. After putting on about 7,000 miles in a half-year, I would say it was a great buy. No way could we afford a new one (total price w/tax about $240,000) but getting this car at $62,000 was a good deal. Oil Change is once every 10,000 (Synthetic oil, 14 quarts - YES 14) It is a racing engine on a luxury platform. So much better than a Mercedes, BMW, or other High-end car. Repairs? So far just put on Brakes and Tires to insure we had solid traction. Have had it up to 120MPH and it's like you are driving 55MPH. I am surprised at some of the other negative comments. Maintenance is not bad if you DON"T go to the dealer.(and that is true on ANY car!!) Find a good mechanic. Join the Bentley Club and the Rolls-Royce Owners Club and you will get great tips in maintaining the car and not overpaying for service. Bottom line - You're driving up in a high-performance Bentley and that makes everyone's Lexus, BMW, Mercedes, and Audi pale in comparison. No one asks what year it is - it's a Bentley! UPDATE: At 61,000 miles on the car. Great car that gets a lot of notice. Had a sensor problem with the Parking Brake warning going on. Very minor replacement (sensor). Looking forward to entering it into the Rolls-Royce Owners Club's Regional Concours. Glad we bought it. If you buy one - DRIVE IT. Don't let it sit in the garage. These cars were built to be driven hard. UPDATE: At 62,300 miles on car. Still great driving. Had the air struts start losing pressure in the front. (this is the BIG repair that scares anyone from buying some of the exotics - not just Bentley, but high-end Mercedes and others as well). The air struts are like $2,800 apiece and the compressor is $1,100 PLUS installation at the dealer. You're looking at about a $10-12K repair. If you shop-around like I did, you can beat that price AND get quality parts (NEW - NOT refurbished) for a LOT LESS. I bought a total kit for about $2,500 - BOTH Air Struts AND the Compressor. Even my mechanic said I got a steal on it. I did not need to replace the compressor so I am saving that for the future but my total bill with installation was around $3100 (and I still have the new compressor in a box for the future). That is the way you can afford running a high-end exotic and not worrying about maintenance costs. That is the biggest repair on the car. By a quality used car and learn how to be a "shopper" and you can pull up in a true luxury performance car that originally cost $230,000 next to the guy who paid the same price for a mid-level, nothing spectacular BMW new. UPDATE - Have had car for a little over 2 years now. Going for an oil change. Great ride.
