2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccable interior craftsmanship, 552-horsepower turbocharged W12 engine, nearly perfect front seats, inconspicuous up-to-date technology, respectable handling ability.
  • Hefty curb weight, pointless shift paddles, rear-seat accommodations should be nicer.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Combining decades of British heritage with Volkswagen Group's impeccable engineering and quality, the 2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur delivers an ultra-luxurious, yet surprisingly fun driving experience.

Vehicle overview

Picking among ultra-luxury sedans like the 2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur is akin to trying to decide which Rat Pack member to spend a night out on the town with. With each possessing so much style, class and downright coolness, picking your favorite basically boils down to personal preference.

Consider the Flying Spur the Sammy Davis Jr. of this elite segment that also consists of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Maybach 57, Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG, and eventually the Aston Martin Rapide. Like Sammy, the Bentley has style and class, but it can also dance, with all-wheel drive and an adjustable air suspension that make it feel much more agile than its 5,456-pound curb weight would suggest. Essentially the four-door version of Bentley's Continental GT coupe, this big sedan exhibits impressive handling and poise that set it apart from its ultra-luxury competition.

In terms of pure luxury, ride quality and presence, the Flying Spur does lose some style points to the Rolls-Royce and Maybach, but with a price tag that's more than $100,000 cheaper, there's bound to be some trade-off. Nevertheless, only the world's most spoiled individuals will complain about the Continental's elegant interior crafted of the finest materials. The overall look certainly gives the impression of a German take on classic British design (Bentley is owned by Volkswagen), with a logical control layout and meticulous fit and finish. There's also enough Northern European hides and veneered lumber to make you feel like you're sitting in Prince Charles' private den  or make vegan environmentalists picket the Flying Spur's parking spot.

It'll be able to escape them pretty quickly, though, as the twin-turbo W12 engine's 552 horses can haul the Spur's hefty mass up to a top speed of 195 mph. Huge brakes that are almost 16 inches in diameter resist fade and bring the big Bentley back to zero with impressive composure.

For those in the market for an ultra-luxury sedan (lucky you), the 2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur provides the requisite levels of high-end luxury while adding a surprising amount of on-road competence and fun. If that's an important quality, then perhaps choosing among this Rat Pack class of vehicles just got easier.

2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur models

The 2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur is a high-performance ultra-luxury sedan. Only one trim level is available. In this upper echelon of luxury vehicles, standard equipment is plentiful with 19-inch wheels; an adjustable air suspension; twin bi-xenon headlamps; 16-way power front seats with heating, cooling and memory; four-zone automatic climate control; DVD navigation; Bluetooth phone connectivity, and believe it or not, 11 cows worth of leather. Options include front-seat lumbar massage, flip-down veneer picnic tables for the rear seat and a full-length center console that reduces seating capacity to four. The Mulliner Driving Specification package includes special 20-inch wheels, alloy foot pedals, diamond-quilted leather and a choice of dark-stained Burr Walnut or Piano Black veneers. There is also a wide range of customization choices that include 17 leather colors, seven veneers and an almost endless selection of exterior paints.

2007 Highlights

Updates are minor for the 2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur. Technology upgrades include a DVD-based navigation system (versus CD-based), Bluetooth phone connectivity and an optional rear-seat telephone. Customers will now be offered an almost endless choice of colors with Bentley's new exterior paint-matching service, while the number of interior veneers has been increased to seven. The new Mulliner Driving Specification package gives the Flying Spur a more sporting character, with 20-inch wheels and special diamond-quilted leather.

Performance & mpg

This hefty Bentley sedan is spurred along by a twin-turbocharged version of the Volkswagen Group's W12 engine. It produces 552 hp and 479 pound-feet of torque starting at a low 1,600 rpm. Mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, this high-tech power plant hustles the 5,456-pound Flying Spur from zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. There are steering-wheel paddle shifters if you're up to changing gears yourself. However, they're not easy to reach, not quick to shift and don't match engine speed when you downshift.

Safety

The 2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur not only keeps its occupants pampered, but safe as well. There are side and head curtain airbags for front and rear outboard passengers. A passenger-sensing system in the rear seats automatically raises the rear headrests to ensure the best possible protection against whiplash injuries. ABS, traction control and stability control are also standard equipment.

Driving

With its adjustable air suspension, the 2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur can waft along the freeway cosseting its occupants in quiet comfort or zip through corners like a sport sedan that's 1,000 pounds lighter. In fact, in our testing it bettered the slalom speeds of the BMW 7 Series and matched the Bentley Continental GT coupe. Although hardly indicative of a sports car, the steering is dead stable at speed and light when you need it to be around town  just what most ultra-luxury sedan buyers are looking for.

Interior

Roughly half a forest of trees and a small herd of cattle seemingly sacrificed themselves for the Flying Spur's exquisitely crafted interior. Blending decades of Bentley's classic design with the absolute best of Volkswagen Group's materials and build quality yields an environment literally fit for a queen. (After all, Elizabeth II's official limousine is a modified Bentley Arnage.) Though the Flying Spur is loaded with plenty of up-to-date technology, its controls are nevertheless straightforward, with a relatively small number of well-organized buttons. The 16-way-adjustable front seats (more like thrones) are nearly perfect, but the rear seats lack the adjustment and features (such as cooling) available in competing sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

SAVE A BUNDLE - BUY ONE USED, SOLID PERFORMER
2TimeBentleyOwner,01/04/2017
4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
Bought our 2007 used in 2016. Car was in great shape with 51,000 miles on it. Paid $1,600 for Dealer to do maintenance of oil & filter change, and total review of car (more than a standard oil change at dealer, but did more as to changing out fluids, batteries in keys, etc. - was worth it to find out exactly what the car really needed) Had about 10% left on Brakes. Replaced Brakes AND Tires (got them from Tire Rack) and went to independent mechanic to get things done (ABOUT HALF what Dealer would have charged) The Trick with these cars is that you DON'T go to the Dealer - you go to good mechanic who knows Bentleys. Had an 1989 Bentley Eight for 20 years and traded it in for this one. This car is SUPER fast and is comfortable. Better gas mileage than the 1989 BUT, you don't buy one for the Gas Mileage. After putting on about 7,000 miles in a half-year, I would say it was a great buy. No way could we afford a new one (total price w/tax about $240,000) but getting this car at $62,000 was a good deal. Oil Change is once every 10,000 (Synthetic oil, 14 quarts - YES 14) It is a racing engine on a luxury platform. So much better than a Mercedes, BMW, or other High-end car. Repairs? So far just put on Brakes and Tires to insure we had solid traction. Have had it up to 120MPH and it's like you are driving 55MPH. I am surprised at some of the other negative comments. Maintenance is not bad if you DON"T go to the dealer.(and that is true on ANY car!!) Find a good mechanic. Join the Bentley Club and the Rolls-Royce Owners Club and you will get great tips in maintaining the car and not overpaying for service. Bottom line - You're driving up in a high-performance Bentley and that makes everyone's Lexus, BMW, Mercedes, and Audi pale in comparison. No one asks what year it is - it's a Bentley! UPDATE: At 61,000 miles on the car. Great car that gets a lot of notice. Had a sensor problem with the Parking Brake warning going on. Very minor replacement (sensor). Looking forward to entering it into the Rolls-Royce Owners Club's Regional Concours. Glad we bought it. If you buy one - DRIVE IT. Don't let it sit in the garage. These cars were built to be driven hard. UPDATE: At 62,300 miles on car. Still great driving. Had the air struts start losing pressure in the front. (this is the BIG repair that scares anyone from buying some of the exotics - not just Bentley, but high-end Mercedes and others as well). The air struts are like $2,800 apiece and the compressor is $1,100 PLUS installation at the dealer. You're looking at about a $10-12K repair. If you shop-around like I did, you can beat that price AND get quality parts (NEW - NOT refurbished) for a LOT LESS. I bought a total kit for about $2,500 - BOTH Air Struts AND the Compressor. Even my mechanic said I got a steal on it. I did not need to replace the compressor so I am saving that for the future but my total bill with installation was around $3100 (and I still have the new compressor in a box for the future). That is the way you can afford running a high-end exotic and not worrying about maintenance costs. That is the biggest repair on the car. By a quality used car and learn how to be a "shopper" and you can pull up in a true luxury performance car that originally cost $230,000 next to the guy who paid the same price for a mid-level, nothing spectacular BMW new. UPDATE - Have had car for a little over 2 years now. Going for an oil change. Great ride.
snakes in paradise
lovecars11,07/21/2011
Fast, smooth, comfy,and commodious, we loved this car until Bentley US refused to correct a speedo off by 7%, failed to correct peeling paint (on a $200,000+ car???!!!), and failed to ethically address additional issues with this vehicle. After 4 years with this car, we wish we'd never purchased it. It often throws codes on startup, which will get expensive when the extended warranty expires. Poor warranty service/aftercare is a nightmare on any item. On a vehicle at this price point, it is an outrage. It can be great fun to drive for such a huge sedan, but, without proper, kind, and ethical factory support, it's nothing more than atarted up piece of garbage we wish we'd never purchased
The most fun you can have with a 4 door
cuircaleche,08/13/2008
Having owned a variety of high performance sedans over the years, and tired of being nickled and dimed to death by my 600SEL, I thought I'd try something FAST with AWD. For not so much more than it's Audi sibling, the Bentley fit the bill. While it does have some electrical issues, none have been disabling. The ride is a bit noisy due to the high tire pressures and high performance tires. That said, the car is fairly quiet on the road. The 2009 models will be quieter. Acceleration is amazing, the interior is a wonderful place to be, and the car is quite easy to drive. The bluetooth is useless for Verizon customers.
10 reasons not to buy a Bentley
lovecars11,09/05/2011
Nice to drive with quite enough power (until one drives a Speed version). Good ride and comfy cabin. All that is marred/spoiled by Bentley Motors' hateful behavior towards it's customers. My Flying Spur (which, when we purchased it, had never been owned by anyone but Bentley Motors and the dealer) now has paint peeling in a bunch of places, an inaccurate speedo, an inaccurate odometer, throws codes seemingly at random, and is now plagued by a shrill noise in the cockpit the dealer was too busy to fix prior to a 7000 mile trip. For us at least, owning a car is not just owning a car, it's an experience and a relationship. The folks at Bentley Motors have been so hateful and pompous that the en
Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
552 hp @ 6100 rpm
