Consumer Rating
(2)
2014 Bentley Flying Spur Review

Pros & Cons

  • Regal styling
  • predictably sumptuous interior with upgraded tech
  • serious W12 power
  • extensive customization options.
  • Some of the latest advanced safety features aren't available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The redesigned 2014 Bentley Flying Spur drops the "Continental" from its name, but its gains in power, technology and style enhance this high-end luxury sedan's already considerable appeal.

Vehicle overview

When megabuck luxury sedans like the 2014 Bentley Flying Spur (formerly the ContinentalFlying Spur) get redesigned, the changes are typically evolutionary in nature. And in the case of the previous Flying Spur, the car already boasted a 552-horsepower twin-turbo W12 engine, an exquisitely detailed interior, tons of passenger space and a 195 mph top speed. Suffice it to say that this wasn't an ultra-luxury sedan in dire need of an overhaul.

But there were indeed a few kinks for Bentley to iron out. For one, the previous car's styling was looking a little dated -- no small thing in this rarefied class of sedans, where design details can make or break a purchase decision. The Flying Spur's aging infotainment display was no great shakes, either. Also, as impressive as those 552 horses were on paper, they didn't add up to much of a real-world performance advantage over many of the cheaper (and lighter) luxury sedans sold by the less elite carmakers.

So there was good reason to go back to the drawing board, and the 2014 Bentley Flying Spur has emerged with significant improvements. The previous sedan's somewhat awkward proportions have been replaced by a striking short-nose, long-tail profile that mimics the shape of rival rear-wheel-drive sedans, even though the Bentley remains all-wheel drive. The front- and rear-end styling is new as well, and the classy rectangular taillights are an especially nice touch. Under the hood, the twin-turbo W12 engine pumps out a more palatable 616 horses and can attain 200 mph, while the old six-speed automatic transmission has been replaced by a modern eight-speed automatic that aids both acceleration and fuel economy. And in technology news, the Flying Spur's new 8-inch touchscreen electronics interface offers crisper graphics than the old unit and borrows Google Earth integration from the Audi parts bin.

If there's one intangible the Flying Spur picked up in the process, it's presence, and that's a big deal in this exclusive segment. No longer merely a four-door Continental GT, the 2014 Flying Spur has the sort of stand-alone, gotta-have-it swagger that sells itself. The list of similarly distinguished sedans (leaving aside the top-tier Phantom and Mulsanne) is short and sweet: There's the Rolls-Royce Ghost, a BMW-bred bruiser with V12 power, and there's the new 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which helps fill the void left by the discontinued Maybach brand, particularly in 621-hp S65 guise. Both rivals are fine luxury sedans of course, but if nothing less than peak prestige will do, the 2014 Bentley Flying Spur answers the bell like its predecessor frankly never could.

2014 Bentley Flying Spur models

The 2014 Bentley Flying Spur is a high-performance ultra-luxury sedan offered in one well-equipped trim level.

Standard features include 19-inch wheels, an adjustable air suspension, automatic bi-xenon headlamps, LED running lights and taillights, power-folding heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, a power trunk lid, keyless ignition and entry, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a Breitling analog dashboard clock, front and rear parking sensors, four-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated multi-way power front and rear seats (with adjustable lumbar and massage functions), power rear sunshades and leather upholstery. Also standard are an 8-inch front touchscreen, a hard-drive-based navigation system, voice control, a wireless remote that allows rear occupants to control various infotainment functions, Bluetooth connectivity and an eight-speaker CD/DVD audio system with a digital media interface, an SD card reader and satellite radio.

The Mulliner specification adds 21-inch wheels (or any other kind of wheel you'd like, Bentley says), a chrome lower front bumper with wing insert, a choice of 17 diamond-quilted perforated interior hides (including a presumably non-literal "Porpoise" decor option) and six wood veneers, an indented leather headliner, a knurled shift knob, drilled alloy pedals and a special gas tank cap.

A sunroof is a no-cost option; carbon-ceramic brakes, meanwhile, are a five-figure option. Surprisingly, a rearview camera also costs extra. Other options include various wheel designs from 19 to 21 inches, special paint, flip-down wooden picnic tables for rear passengers (with or without vanity mirrors), upgraded stitching, a two-passenger rear compartment with a full-length center console, a three-spoke steering wheel, lambswool carpeting, adaptive cruise control, a refrigerator, a rear entertainment system with twin display screens, WiFi connectivity and a 13-speaker Naim sound system.

2014 Highlights

The Bentley Flying Spur is redesigned for 2014.

Performance & mpg

The Flying Spur is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine rated at 616 hp and 590 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive is standard. According to Bentley, launching from zero to 60 mph consumes 4.3 seconds.

Fuel economy checks in at 15 mpg combined (12 city/20 highway), a modest improvement over last year's Continental Flying Spur.

Safety

The 2014 Bentley Flying Spur is equipped with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, a driver knee airbag, full-length side curtain airbags and both front and rear side airbags. Oddly, the Flying Spur is relatively bereft of the latest high-tech safety features (whereas the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is chock full of them), though adaptive cruise control is available.

Driving

Thanks to a revised all-wheel-drive system that biases engine torque toward the rear wheels to improve handling, the 2014 Bentley Flying Spur promises a relatively sporty driving experience by segment standards. Remember, the big Bentley's bones are shared with the capable Continental GT, so there's some athleticism here if you look for it. Of course, most Flying Spurs will spend their days trundling down famous boulevards, whether their owners are driving or being driven, and the standard air suspension provides sufficient comfort for this task. Isolation from the outside world is comprehensive at practically any speed, including the mighty W12 engine, which is so quiet that it might as well be electric. The Mercedes V12 has more character, but once the Bentley's smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission finds the right gear, it's hard to argue with the relentless acceleration that follows.

Interior

As expected of a Bentley, the Flying Spur's interior is one of the finest in the world, highlighted by hand-fitted leather upholstery, lovingly polished wood trim and supple surfaces just about everywhere else. You can see the German influence in the numerous black plastic buttons that dot the Flying Spur's dashboard, but overall, this is about as close to yachtlike opulence as you're going to get in a luxury sedan. The vast array of options for additional leather and wood trim adds to the sense of exclusivity. There's a real possibility that the Flying Spur you specify will be the only one of its kind, and that's a rare thing these days.

The Flying Spur's new 8-inch touchscreen is crisp and generally responsive, and its hard-drive-based navigation system borrows the excellent Google Earth integration from Audi's MMI Plus system. A novel technology feature is the wireless rear touchscreen remote, which allows dignitaries in back to control various infotainment functions at their discretion. Speaking of the backseat, it accommodates three by default, but the middle position is fixed and rather inhospitable, in contrast to the roomy, power-adjustable outboard seats. We'd be tempted to select the optional two-passenger rear layout with its classier full-length center console.

Trunk space in the Flying Spur measures an unremarkable 15.6 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Heavenly Ride!
Happy Mom,12/28/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
I have driven many luxury cars, Mercedes, BMW, Maserati, Jaguar, to name a few, but this ride by far, is like no other! On a scale of 1-10 I give it a 12 in comfort and the same for it's impressive look. My only issue is that I'm a tech-lover and it seems to be that even this updated version (I previously owned a 2009) doesn't offer the same technology as, say the Maybach or even a simple Mercedes GL (which I had as a loaner car and appreciated the technology). So I'd say that's the only thing it lacks but otherwise it's one helluva machine!
Looks and runs like a Bentley!
Suzie Villere,06/13/2020
4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
This is not for the faint of wallet, but is a car you can own for a couple of decades. Bentley styling is timeless... the 1990s-era Arnage still looks handsome and stylish today. The materials are the very best, and the fit and finish is unparalelled.
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
616 hp @ 6000 rpm
More About This Model

China loves the Flying Spur. While the U.S. is still Bentley's largest market, Bentley expects China to overtake it within the next two years. And while Americans fawn over Continental GTs and GTCs, the chauffeur-driven Chinese plutocracy feasts its eyes on the Spur, which is why Bentley sells more in Beijing than any other city and why that's where you'll find its biggest dealer.

Further proof is the obvious enthusiasm of the Chinese trucker and his pal, who are both chain smoking and spewing thick black diesel fumes in the next lane. We don't understand a word they've said, but judging by their smiles and the international language of erected thumbs it appears they like our car.

2014 Bentley Flying Spur

We're on the outskirts of Beijing cruising around in the all-new 2014 Bentley Flying Spur, which might look like the next step in the logical progression of the model's evolution, but it's not. The clue is in the title or, rather, what's not. No longer the Continental Flying Spur, Bentley has cast its super sedan adrift from its convertible and coupe stablemates to start a new life on its own: a life of sobriety, common sense and reason.

A Change of Concept
Why? Because that is what the customer demands and, in this case, that customer is more likely to be a man sitting in the back going nowhere fast in a Beijing traffic jam than anyone anywhere else on earth. It's also why Bentley chose to launch the car to the world's press in and around China's second-largest city.

The thinking behind the new 2014 Bentley Flying Spur is that it should appeal as much to those in the back as the front, and be as good to look at as it is to drive, something even its predecessor's most love-struck devotee would not claim. So the skin is entirely new and much sleeker, the intended effect being to make it look almost coupelike in proportion.

2014 Bentley Flying Spur

Inside it's almost equally new, with only armrests, grab handles and sun visors surviving the transition from one generation to the next. It's all still recognizable as "Bentley" and the placement of all the controls will seem familiar, but it's all a bit more refined than before and the in-cabin electronics no longer feel and function like they're 10 years behind the rest of the industry. Plus, the driver seat isn't only heated and cooled, but it'll massage you if you wish.

This time around the engineering effort wasn't aimed at making the car faster (though it is) or more fun to drive, but quieter and more comfortable. Acoustic glass and acoustic paneling under the car join a slight stiffening of its structure and new cabin seals to reduce interior noise by a claimed and staggering 40 percent.

Every suspension component that could be softened — springs, roll bars and even the bushings — has been softened. Even the tire profiles have been raised by 5 percent. In the press conference three Bentley spokesmen got up to talk about the car, and not one mentioned the way it handled. So we asked and were told we'd see when we drove it.

Zero to 100 MPH in 9.5 Seconds
The first feelings from behind the wheel are those of relief.

Plain old Flying Spur it may be, but it has the full house 616-horsepower 6.0 liter twin-turbo W12 motor used in the Continental GT and GTC Speed model. Sure it weighs 5,451 pounds (an unimpressive 112 pounds fewer than the last model), but it can still get up and go.

Despite its new eight-speed gearbox, which it shares with the Audi A8, with so much inertia to overcome the Spur still feels a bit lethargic off the line. But it's quicker than it feels. Bentley claims a 4.3-second 0-60-mph time. And the W12 begins to produce its peak torque (590 pound-feet) at a ridiculously low 2,000 rpm, so it doesn't take much of a shove on the gas pedal to spill your passenger's Grey Poupon all over his $60,000 Saville Row suit.

2014 Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley also claims the Spur only needs 9.5 seconds to hit 100 mph from rest and it can touch 200 mph. That's right. Bentley says this is a 200-mph sedan.

Make no mistake, there's still a vast, clunking fist inside that new satin glove. When it goes on sale this August, the 2014 Bentley Flying Spur will be one of the quickest and fastest sedans in the world. Hell, it'll be one of the quickest and fastest cars in the world. And at a starting price of $200,500 ($211,430 for the top-of-the-line Mulliner) it's also one of the most expensive.

Despite the additional power, fuel mileage is better than before by more than 13 percent, but with EPA ratings of 12 city/20 highway/15 combined mpg, the Spur is still no Prius.

Less Sport
So it's the quickest, fastest and most powerful Bentley sedan ever, but is it still a driver's car? Well, yes and no.

It still steers surprisingly well for such a heavy car because Bentley is still in that dwindling club of manufacturers who've not yet succumbed to the scourge of electric steering, but while there appears to be little or no additional body roll, the rate at which the car keels over within those parameters has clearly increased. And it seems to change direction less eagerly.

One reason old Flying Spurs rode so poorly is because they were set up stiffly enough to ensure all that mass stayed under iron control, and if you relax that grip as Bentley has quite consciously done, a loss of some of that poise is an inevitable corollary.

2014 Bentley Flying Spur

There are four settings for the Spur's air suspension. Putting it over in the sportiest setting does take out most of the slop, but every time you restart the car the suspension defaults to the Comfort 2 setting, which is a bit too limolike for our taste.

There's plenty of grip to go around. The massive tires and all-wheel-drive system, which sends 60 percent of the power to the Spur's rear wheels, certainly gets this big, heavy car down a twisty road with some pace. And its massive brakes seem impossible to overheat. But the old Spur was a bit more fun to drive. A bit more fun to toss around.

But that old Spur could also feel crude at times. Too often its suspension felt overly stiff and its noisy interior too down-market. The new Spur's newfound sophistication is definitely a better compromise.

Sitting in Back
The improvement in ride quality, even on $5,561 worth of optional 21-inch wheel rims, is noticeable before we are out of the parking lot, and the improvement in refinement evident as soon as we're clear of the Beijing traffic.

From the backseat this is a Bentley with ride and civility like no other in history. We spend the time controlling a $7,480 Naim sound system with a smart detachable touchscreen remote control and tapping out words on the $2,000 veneered picnic tables. We wouldn't have felt better looked after in a Rolls-Royce. Which, to Bentley, is job done.

Back there it's actually quite easy to forget this is a Bentley, which means it comes from a brand with six wins at Le Mans to its credit and one which, having been run into the ground by Rolls-Royce, rebuilt its reputation by offering something other limousines did not: real driver appeal.

A Fair Price To Pay
The new 2014 Bentley Flying Spur is still good to drive but we'd not be doing our job if we failed to point out the pity in Bentley producing a car that's less fun, and therefore less of a Bentley, than the car it replaces.

Of course, stuck in a Chinese traffic jam or cruising along an American interstate, you'll just be grateful for the fact the car is so much nicer to look at, listen to and, above all, travel in. And we should remember this is a four-door sedan: A commensurate loss of driving pleasure in a Continental coupe or convertible would be far more serious.

China loves the new Flying Spur and America will, too.

Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur Overview

The Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur is offered in the following submodels: Flying Spur Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur Base is priced between $96,888 and$96,888 with odometer readings between 16308 and16308 miles.

Which used 2014 Bentley Flying Spurs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Bentley Flying Spur for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2014 Flying Spurs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $96,888 and mileage as low as 16308 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur.

