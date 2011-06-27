  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S6
  4. Used 2018 Audi S6
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Audi S6 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 S6
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all S6s for sale
List Price
$52,000
Used S6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A car with self-confidence

Gordon, 01/11/2018
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Imagine spending 70k for a car and being glad you did. For the money, I think you would be hard pressed to beat the quality, functionality, and performance of this vehicle. The exterior is modest but handsome and understates what lies within. Most non-car people don't have any idea what this car is about. For me, that is appealing. I read all the reviews and most were spot on. The only downside is having to constantly watch your speed (although there is an alarm for that), as the car demands to be driven fast. Running errands is no longer a chore. If you are considering this vehicle and need something luxurious, practical, and a thrill to drive, buy it as the possibility of buyer's remorse is non-existent. This car won't let you down.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best Car I Ever Had

Niko V. , 05/09/2020
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned over 40 cars including BMWs, Lexuses and Porsches. I must say this Audi S6 is my favorite car hands down other than a Porsche Turbo 911 but it is easier to get in and out of. Faster and more comfortable than most cars I have owned. It is a pleasure to drive again. And the interior is gorgeous.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S6s for sale

Related Used 2018 Audi S6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles