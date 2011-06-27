Used 2018 Audi S6 Consumer Reviews

Gordon , 01/11/2018 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)

9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Imagine spending 70k for a car and being glad you did. For the money, I think you would be hard pressed to beat the quality, functionality, and performance of this vehicle. The exterior is modest but handsome and understates what lies within. Most non-car people don't have any idea what this car is about. For me, that is appealing. I read all the reviews and most were spot on. The only downside is having to constantly watch your speed (although there is an alarm for that), as the car demands to be driven fast. Running errands is no longer a chore. If you are considering this vehicle and need something luxurious, practical, and a thrill to drive, buy it as the possibility of buyer's remorse is non-existent. This car won't let you down.