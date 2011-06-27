Used 2018 Audi S6 Consumer Reviews
A car with self-confidence
Imagine spending 70k for a car and being glad you did. For the money, I think you would be hard pressed to beat the quality, functionality, and performance of this vehicle. The exterior is modest but handsome and understates what lies within. Most non-car people don't have any idea what this car is about. For me, that is appealing. I read all the reviews and most were spot on. The only downside is having to constantly watch your speed (although there is an alarm for that), as the car demands to be driven fast. Running errands is no longer a chore. If you are considering this vehicle and need something luxurious, practical, and a thrill to drive, buy it as the possibility of buyer's remorse is non-existent. This car won't let you down.
Best Car I Ever Had
I have owned over 40 cars including BMWs, Lexuses and Porsches. I must say this Audi S6 is my favorite car hands down other than a Porsche Turbo 911 but it is easier to get in and out of. Faster and more comfortable than most cars I have owned. It is a pleasure to drive again. And the interior is gorgeous.
Related Used 2018 Audi S6 info
