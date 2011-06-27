Used 2016 Audi S6 Consumer Reviews
My new 4 door sports car
Sorry, Car has been sold..
Absolutely Fantastic
This car is worth every dollar... and you will pay for the privilege. Extremely comfortable, fast, quiet inside, great exhaust note on the outside. Fully adjustable steering, transmission, engine response, exhaust volume, wonderful stereo. This thing is built like a tank, but dances like a ballerina. The unaware would be very unwise to challenge you at the stoplight. Update - Even more impressed on long road trips and handling in the snow, including almost 30mpg at 70mph. Continues to be supremely fast, comfortable and capable.
Traded in a 2015 Carrera 4 GTS for 2016 S6
After one day I am greatly enjoying the car. Understated and powerful, luxurious and sporty, it's a perfect fit for my lifestyle.
2016 Audi s6
I custom ordered the car.it took 63 days,it's my first Audi and I am loving it.traded in my 2012 Acura TL 6 speed manual,all wheel drive,tech package.very happy with the dealership,Coral Springs Audi.tried to order the car from braman but they wouldn't do it and they wouldn't give me the price I wanted.the Audi s6 has the bang and Olufsen music system,sport package,black optic package,black wood and aluminum trim,rear side airbags,black cloth headliner,all weather rubber floor mats front and rear,trunk cargo liner,wheel locks,cargo box,prestige trim.florret silver,black interior.,cargo net.i have had the car 6 months and I can't believe how great this car drives.the power on demand the luxury how this car rides if you have the means buy this car it is so much fun to drive.its now been one year that I bought this car.its the best car I have ever owned.only 2 negatives I have about the car.one is I am only able to rip77 cd to the hard drive.the car only has 10 giga bytes for cd.the other negative is the indivual tire psi is not displayed.thats it for the negative.i love this car if you are able buy one before they do away with the v8 engine.its the best sleeper muscle car.no problems at all with the car.i had my 5000 mile service and 3000 miles later I had to add three quarters of a quart of oil.thats it the car has been a dream to own and drive.edmunds ask me to update my review.well I have 14500 miles on the car and I am still in love with this car.i have to add half a quart of oil every 2200 miles approximately.i drove this car from West Palm Beach to Alpharetta ga. And back beautiful drive 80 miles an hour.a great cruiseing car.nine hour drive.so far I am still very happy with this car.so much fun to drive.the power and the whole package of this car.it blows me away.on the Georgia trip I average 25 miles to the gallon.not bad going 80 miles an hour.edmunds wants me to update my review.its been 2 years of ownership and I am still in love with this car.what can I say that hasn’t been already said.the car just blows me away every time I drive it.if you have the means buy this car you will love the power,luxury ,the quality of the materials.how it handles.i always have a smile on my face when driving this beautiful car.it is just superb to drive.
S6 purchased 1/14/16
It was tough getting my hands on one of theses guys. I didn't even see one to test drive before i picked mine up. When i finally did I had absolutely none of the buyers remorse that often come with forking over 80+K for a car. From the way the car starts and revs when you press the classy res start button, to the diamond leather stitching inside the car is a true gem. The controls , especially for media and music have a learning cuvre, but the touchpad and nav are truly top class. I opted for the black optic package and 20 inch wheels which give the car a bit of an edge not seen on the basic model, and I recommend payimg for the extended 10 yr warrant as I can only image what this puppy will cost later on t o fix, but this being my 3rd audi, I know I wont have much to worry about until year 10 and beyond. The car is a dream to drive, and I love flexing its muscle to the unsuspecting speed racer nob heads you often encounter on the road. Car came with summer tires so i immediately got the snow tire package and am actually begging for snow. The car has tremendous grip on snow , as most audi's with quattro do. Basically I love my new car, and inncidentlly it looks better then the slightly more expensive s7 in my opinion.
