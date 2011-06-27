Vehicle overview

The 1999-2003 Acura TL was never the premier car in the entry-level luxury sedan segment, but we always counted this midsize sedan among our favorites. Particularly in Type-S form, it offered consumers an appealing blend of performance, luxury content and value. Sure, it wasn't as fun to drive or as opulently outfitted as its luxury competitors, but with a fully loaded price under $30,000 for the regular TL and right around $34K for the Type-S, it didn't need to be.

Still, Acura knew that it was missing out on customers who really did want a bona fide sport sedan and/or a true luxury experience. With the introduction of a redesigned Acura TL in 2004, the company made a serious bid for these customers. Inside the cabin, just about every feature anyone would want in an entry-luxury sedan comes standard, while the overall design and the materials used give up nothing to the Europeans. Peer inside and you'll find a shapely dash generously trimmed in real aluminum. Bright blue electroluminescent gauges recessed in three pods and blue backlighting throughout the cabin heighten the cool metal motif.

Unlike the previous version, the 2006 Acura TL leaves no doubt about its luxury sedan status: Most surfaces are soft to the touch and finished with upscale grain patterns that would be just as acceptable in an Audi or BMW. Meanwhile, firmer suspension tuning makes these Acura cars quite entertaining out on the road without compromising the nameplate's reputation for a smooth and accommodating ride. The 258-horsepower, 3.2-liter V6 offers plenty of power at any engine speed, and when paired with the excellent six-speed manual transmission, this midsize sedan is a blast to drive on curvy roads. If you plan to spend $30,000 to $40,000 on your next sedan, we'd suggest a visit to your local Acura dealership.