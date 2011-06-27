Used 2005 Acura TL for Sale Near Me
- $2,999Great Deal | $1,778 below market
2005 Acura TL 3.2170,000 miles4 AccidentsDelivery available*
Port Motors North - West Palm Beach / Florida
2005 Acura TL WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!!We deliver only the finest hand picked quality pre-owned vehicles approaching 10 years strong! We are an A+ rating with BBB! Our long-standing relationships with our lenders give us the ability to offer some of the best financing options for our customers. Don't see the car you are looking for? Ask about our complimentary purchase program where we locate the exact vehicle you're looking for as well as optional Day One, Mile One extended warranties! We look forward to helping you get your dream car! All vehicles subject to prior sale. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the vehicle options or features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. Please make sure to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. The dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly or typographical errors. All advertised prices are cash prices and do not include tax, tag/reg, title or applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura TL 3.2 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66275A080443
Stock: TP6541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,395Good Deal | $2,018 below market
2005 Acura TL 3.2138,122 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Continental Motor Group - Stuart / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura TL 3.2 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66285A022180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,988
2005 Acura TL 3.2174,082 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Phil Long Hyundai Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
TL trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Moonroof, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Sedan Under $35,000. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. Acura TL with Anthracite Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 6200 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com's review says "If getting lots of bang for your buck is important, it's hard to beat the Acura TL, as few entry-level luxury cars pack its level of standard equipment. Well-built, reliable and exceedingly easy to live with as an everyday companion, the TL is a superb choice.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERThe strength of Hyundai of Chapel Hills competitive advantage is the result of its ongoing commitment to Philip Long's vision ~ Commitment to the community, quality customer service and exceptional value. Over the years, the Phil Long Group has been a part of the community since 1945! Not only do we support the troops but many more organizations across the state.All prices and discounts reflect all available rebates including Lease Cash, Valued Owner Coupon and Trade-In Assistance Rebate Offers. Not all buyers will qualify, WAC. Taxes extra. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-29.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura TL 3.2 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66215A006838
Stock: 887945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $5,495Fair Deal
2005 Acura TL 3.2160,520 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura TL 3.2 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66245A058268
Stock: 8268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,590Fair Deal
2005 Acura TL 3.2253,346 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoMax of Brevard - Melbourne / Florida
*Stop by Automax of Brevard located at 1944 Aurora Rd. Melbourne FL 32935 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!ALL PRICES ARE CASH PRICES UNLESS STATED AND DO NOT REFLECT FINANCING* WE ARE THE BANK * NO CREDIT CHECK * WE ACCEPT ALL TRADES * YOU ARE APPROVED SO CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE OR TO GET MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE.* ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAXES TAG AND DEALER FEES. *LOCATED IN MELBOURNE FL * 5 MINUTES FROM EAU GALLIE BLVD EXIT 183 ON 1-95 * JUST A QUICK DRIVE FROM VERO DAYTONA OR ORLANDO!! * AUTOMAX OF BREVARD * MYAUTOMAX.COM * 1944 AURORA ROAD MELBOURNE FL 32935
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura TL 3.2 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66205A008032
Stock: 008032I
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2019
- $4,695Fair Deal
2005 Acura TL 3.2175,788 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
JapanDrift.net - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura TL 3.2 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66295A050893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,991Fair Deal
2005 Acura TL 3.2131,428 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ganley Subaru of Wickliffe - Wickliffe / Ohio
Ganley Subaru East offers some of the best values in the market. We have a huge selection of new and used Subaru vehicles as well as an extensive Used Car Superstore. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. Call or Stop by Ganley Subaru East in Wickliffe, Ohio today at 1-440-585-1000. Serving greater Cleveland, Ohio, including Mentor, Willoughby, Chagrin Falls, Chardon. Acura TL 2005 Satin Silver Metallic Newly Detailed, Ebony w/Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Acura/ELS Prem AM/FM w/XM Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wireless connectivity, Ebony w/Perforated Leather Seat Trim. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura TL 3.2 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66255A013078
Stock: 23221P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $6,000Fair Deal
2005 Acura TL 3.2156,193 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Faulkner INFINITI of Mechanicsburg - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! 2005 Acura TL Base Satin Silver Metallic *Leather Seats*, Ebony Leather, Power driver seat, Power moonroof.20/29 City/Highway MPGCall to check on availability and to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura TL 3.2 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66275A024535
Stock: 5A024535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $6,999
2005 Acura TL 3.2137,817 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sheboygan Cadillac - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Only 137,817 Miles! Delivers 29 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Acura TL delivers a Gas V6 3.2L/196 engine powering this Automatic transmission. XM satellite radio, Xenon high-intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/auto-off feature, Vehicle stability assist (VSA) system w/traction control.* This Acura TL Features the Following Options *Variable pwr-assisted torque-sensing rack & pinion steering, Trunk storage tray/shopping bag hook/cargo net, Trunk pass-through w/locking system, Theft-deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer, Sunglasses holder, Speed-sensitive intermittent wipers w/mist feature, Seat-mounted front side-impact airbags w/passenger occupant height & position sensors, Road noise reducing acoustic windshield, Remote trunk/fuel-filler door releases, Rear window defroster w/timer.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Sheboygan Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac located at 3400 South Business Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081 can get you a reliable TL today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura TL 3.2 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66245A075961
Stock: X1549X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- New Listing$9,995
2005 Acura TL 3.2103,402 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beaverton Hyundai - Beaverton / Oregon
2005 Acura TL. Clean CARFAX. Options Include: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Dual Power Seats, Leather, Moon Roof, Premium Sound, Alloy Wheels.Beaverton Hyundai has been the #1 Hyundai Dealer in Oregon since 2006!!!! Contact us at 877-812-0866. VEHICLE MAY INCLUDE: Premium Package, Climate Package, Panorama Roof, Limited Package, Ultimate Package, SEL Package, SE Package, LE Package, Convenience Package, Comfort Package, Premium Sound Package, Heat Package, Moonroof, Navigation System, Sound Package, Power Package, Trim Package, Winter Package, Wood Trim, Wood Upgrade Package, Technology Package, Tow Package, Aluminum Wheels, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Please call for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura TL 3.2 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66215A017242
Stock: 95111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,999
2005 Acura TL 3.2239,156 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Big Star Motors - El Paso / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura TL 3.2 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66285A031820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$9,787
2005 Acura TL 3.295,552 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mistlin Honda - Modesto / California
This one waiting to impress you CALL NOW (209) 549-5000
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura TL 3.2 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66285A039769
Stock: 13484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $4,785
2005 Acura TL 3.2229,351 milesDelivery available*
Prime Motor Group - Quincy / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura TL 3.2 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA65555A073583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995Great Deal | $1,717 below market
2006 Acura TL Base138,838 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Crumps Motor - Tremonton / Utah
Crump-Reese Tremonton Ut, Family Owned since 1961. See our inventory on www.crumps.com or give us a call.... 435-257-3328. Recent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66296A061085
Stock: 20U239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $6,989Great Deal | $1,989 below market
2006 Acura TL Base108,300 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DIN Motors - Passaic / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66216A044832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,501Good Deal | $715 below market
2006 Acura TL Base155,589 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brown's Arlington Honda - Arlington / Virginia
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Royal Blue Pearl 2006 Acura TL 4D Sedan 3.2L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V FWD 5-Speed Automatic Leather.20/29 City/Highway MPGCall us today at 855.423.9047 or visit our website at www.arlingtonhonda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66286A013268
Stock: A55636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $8,988Good Deal | $1,052 below market
2006 Acura TL Base79,787 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Look at this 2006 Acura TL 4dr Sdn AT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.2L/196 engine will keep you going. This Acura TL has the following options: XM satellite radio, Vehicle stability assist (VSA) system w/traction control, Variable pwr-assisted torque-sensing rack & pinion steering, Trunk storage tray/shopping bag hook/cargo net, Trunk pass-through w/locking system, Trip Computer, Tire pressure monitor, Theft-deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer, Sunglasses holder, and Speed-sensitive intermittent wipers w/mist feature. Online
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66236A026512
Stock: L13611A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- Price Drop$3,689
2006 Acura TL Base243,680 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ford of Columbia - Columbia / Tennessee
WE DELIVER!! In response to Coronavirus concerns, we are now offering the option to purchase a vehi, FINANCING FOR EVERYONE, WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DO NOT BUY FROM US, Parchment w/Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 8 Speakers, Acura/ELS Prem AM/FM w/XM Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wireless connectivity. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/29 City/Highway MPGOur mission is to provide you with the best vehicle purchase and ownership experience possible, from helping you qualify for credit online to estimating the value of your trade-in with a simple questionnaire, we work hard to give you the information and choices you need to have the freedom to guide your vehicle purchase.Please check availability as our inventory changes daily and listings may take 24 hours or more to update. Our website allows you to check availability, view internet pricing, pre-qualify for financing, estimate the value of your trade, and schedule a test drive. How are we doing? How can we improve? Follow us and let us know on facebook!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA662X6A016897
Stock: FL2891A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020