Used 2007 Acura TL for Sale Near Me

405 listings
TL Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Acura TL in Dark Brown
    used

    2007 Acura TL

    89,500 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $1,064 Below Market
  • 2007 Acura TL in Silver
    used

    2007 Acura TL

    162,172 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    $532 Below Market
  • 2007 Acura TL in Gray
    used

    2007 Acura TL

    138,136 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    $851 Below Market
  • 2007 Acura TL Type-S in White
    used

    2007 Acura TL Type-S

    354,617 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,999

  • 2007 Acura TL in White
    used

    2007 Acura TL

    126,227 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,758

  • 2007 Acura TL in Silver
    used

    2007 Acura TL

    116,470 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,497

  • 2007 Acura TL
    used

    2007 Acura TL

    96,247 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

  • 2007 Acura TL in Silver
    used

    2007 Acura TL

    101,042 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,400

  • 2007 Acura TL in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Acura TL

    89,450 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,649

  • 2007 Acura TL Type-S in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Acura TL Type-S

    130,000 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

  • 2007 Acura TL
    used

    2007 Acura TL

    108,111 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

  • 2007 Acura TL
    used

    2007 Acura TL

    137,475 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

  • 2007 Acura TL in Silver
    used

    2007 Acura TL

    181,340 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,400

  • 2007 Acura TL in Gray
    used

    2007 Acura TL

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,259

  • 2007 Acura TL
    used

    2007 Acura TL

    80,880 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

  • 2007 Acura TL Type-S in Silver
    used

    2007 Acura TL Type-S

    267,038 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

  • 2007 Acura TL
    used

    2007 Acura TL

    70,575 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,900

  • 2007 Acura TL
    used

    2007 Acura TL

    142,311 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,499

Consumer Reviews for the Acura TL

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7176 Reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Excellent Value Packed Sports Sedan
zippy69,01/20/2011
What's with all the whining? Enough with the complaints about turning radius..... Please. Learn how to drive and execute a 3 point turn. The day I base my decision to buy a car on turning radius, please shoot me. As for rattling, my '07 has none. Everything works perfectly. Nothing ever breaks, and it's got 73,000 miles on it! You shant find another car with all the features of the TL in it's price range, or even higher.
