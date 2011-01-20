Used 2007 Acura TL for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Torrance - Torrance / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Torrance is excited to offer this 2007 Acura TL . This 2007 Acura TL comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Acura TL . This pre-owned Acura TL looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. More information about the 2007 Acura TL: The 2007 Acura TL skillfully combines power, luxury, safety, and reliability in a practical package, all while remaining at the lower end of pricing in its segment. To further its appeal, the Type-S returns after a four-year absence to satisfy performance enthusiasts. Strengths of this model include Luxury, performance, and reliability, all in one, loaded with features, and tremendous value. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19UUA662X7A018070

Stock: 7A018070

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020