Used 2007 Acura TL for Sale Near Me

- 89,500 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$1,064 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66287A025017
Stock: 25017A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,172 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495$532 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2007 Acura TL 6 Cylinder Gas, Semi Automatic, Moon Roof, Air Conditioning, Dual - AC, Independent Climate Control, AM/FM/Cass/CD, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Wheel Drive, 5 Passenger, Leather Interior, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Seat Type - Bucket, Heated Seats- Driver and Passenger, Air Bag - Dual, Power Steering, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Memory Seat, Bluetooth! Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66267A033357
Stock: 033357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 138,136 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$851 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - dual|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity element|Auxiliary audio input - MP3|Cassette|In-Dash CD - 6 disc DVD audio MP3 Playback|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Speed sensitive volume control|Subwoofer - 1|Surround sound - 5.1|Total speakers - 8|Watts - 225|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 11.8|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 1.1|Rear brake diameter - 11.1|Rear brake type - disc|Rear brake width - 0.4|Armrests - rear center folding with storage and pass-thru|Center console trim - alloy|Door trim - alloy|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Shift knob trim - leather|Steering wheel trim - leather|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Memorized settings - 2 driver audio system climate control driver seat side mirrors|Multi-function remote - keyless entry trunk release|One-touch windows - 2|Power outlet(s) - 12V front|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Reading lights - front rear|Rearview mirror - auto-dimming|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control phone|Storage - cargo net door pockets front seatback grocery bag holder organizer|Universal remote transmitter|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Axle ratio - 4.31|Grille color - chrome|Rear spoiler|Infotainment - AcuraLink|Clock|Compass|Electroluminescent instrumentation|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Front fog lights|Headlights - HID/Xenon auto on|Side mirror adjustments - power reverse gear tilt|Side mirrors - driver side only heated heated integrated turn signals|Moonroof / Sunroof - one-touch open/close power glass remotely operated|Active head restraints - dual front|Camera system - rearview|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors|Emergency interior trunk release|Rearview monitor|Rear seatbelts - center 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat - heated|Driver seat power adjustments - height lumbar reclining 8|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat - heated|Passenger seat power adjustments - reclining 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 2|Rear seat type - bench|Upholstery - leather|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote audio security system engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Stability control|Traction control|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - double wishbone|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Navigation system - DVD voice operated|Phone - pre-wired for phone|Real time traffic|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Front wipers - intermittent speed sensitive|Power windows - remotely operated|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66227A016393
Stock: 7A016393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 354,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999
Gillman Mitsubishi San Antonio - Selma / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL Type-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA76587A038415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,227 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,758
Cardinal Honda - Groton / Connecticut
Outstanding design defines the 2007 Acura TL! It'll satisfy drivers and passengers seeking the ultimate in comfort and refinement. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! All of the premium features expected of an Acura are offered, including: power front seats, tilt steering wheel, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 3.2 liter 6 cylinder engine. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66277A040382
Stock: 60502B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 116,470 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,497
AutoNation Ford Torrance - Torrance / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Torrance is excited to offer this 2007 Acura TL . This 2007 Acura TL comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Acura TL . This pre-owned Acura TL looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. More information about the 2007 Acura TL: The 2007 Acura TL skillfully combines power, luxury, safety, and reliability in a practical package, all while remaining at the lower end of pricing in its segment. To further its appeal, the Type-S returns after a four-year absence to satisfy performance enthusiasts. Strengths of this model include Luxury, performance, and reliability, all in one, loaded with features, and tremendous value. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA662X7A018070
Stock: 7A018070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 96,247 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
Car City - Palatine / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WELL MAINTAINED LOADED WITH NAVIGATION REAR VIEW CAMERA BLUETOOTH AUX/USB LEATHER SEATS HEATED SEATS NEWER TIRES ALLOY WHEELS NON SMOKER CAR STABILITY CONTROL FOG LAMPS AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL TRACTION CONTROL ABS AIR BAGS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS FRONT ROW READY. WE SPEAK ENGLISH RUSSIAN AND LITHUANIAN! PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO ENLARGE AND VIEW ALL OF THE PHOTOS AND VIDEO. ALSO NOTE THAT WE OFFER CONVENTIONAL BANK FINANCING WELCOME TRADE-INS AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR UP TO 4 YEARS AND UNLIMITED MILES. FREE AIRPORT PICK UP FOR OUT OF STATE BUYERS. CALL CAR CITYinc FOR MORE INFORMATION 847-496-4250 OR 224-595-9148. MORE PICTURES ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.CARCITYCHICAGO.COM. CAR CITYinc. LOCATED AT 2232 N. RAND RD. PALATINE IL 60074.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66287A004975
Stock: 3584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,042 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,400
Kendall Toyota of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Kendall Budget Used Car Center is pleased to offer this 2007 Acura TL. The look is unmistakably Acura, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Acura TL will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2007 Acura TL: The 2007 Acura TL skillfully combines power, luxury, safety, and reliability in a practical package, all while remaining at the lower end of pricing in its segment. To further its appeal, the Type-S returns after a four-year absence to satisfy performance enthusiasts. This model sets itself apart with Luxury, performance, and reliability, all in one, loaded with features, and tremendous value. Located at 345 Goodpasture Island Rd, come see us at Kendall Budget Used Car Center.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66257A025654
Stock: TZC6190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 89,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,649
Gregory Hyundai - Highland Park / Illinois
2007 Acura TL 3.2 Kinetic Blue Pearl FWD 3.2L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V Sunroof/Moonroof/Panoramic Roof, Navigation/Navi/GPS, Bluetooth Handsfree Enabled, Rear Back Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Ultra Sharp Leather Appointed Interior, This Car Will Not Disappoint, See Why We Are The NorthShore Leading Dealer For Pre-Driven Cars & Suv's, TL 3.2, 3.2L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V, Power moonroof. The Gregory VIP Program ~~~ Price Assurance: We utilize Market Based Pricing on all of our cars to ensure the best price upfront ~~~ Trade-In Assurance: We will offer you the best value for your trade in upfront with no hassle ~~~ Exchange Policy: 3 days or 300 miles, see dealer for more details ~~~ Complimentary Hand Car Washes for life with any purchase ~~~ Concierge Service: Complimentary Pickup and Drop off for your service appointment ~~~ Complimentary Loaner vehicles available ~~~ We Strive to Provide Every Customer with a World Class VIP Experience!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA662X7A033961
Stock: U20551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 130,000 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Yasani Auto Gallery - Alexandria / Virginia
SERVICED AND INSPECTED* ALL CREDIT UNIONS WELCOME! Come in to schedule your test drive today! Mid Atlantic Truck Center. WE ARE LOCATED AT 26 S DOVE STREET ALEXANDRIA VA 22314. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. ONLY $495 PROCESSING FEE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED. GUARANTEED APPROVAL on all types of credit no matter your credit situation.to be approved today make sure to bring proof of employment WE OFFER FINANCING AND TAKE YOUR TRADE INS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL Type-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA765X7A014729
Stock: MB19uua7
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,111 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495
LV Cars West - Las Vegas / Nevada
Visit Us Today!Stop by our store or browse our online inventory. We carry a variety of Premium Pre-Owned cars trucks and SUVs from various manufacturers. Each Pre-Owned vehicle is rigorously inspected to meet our standards. In-House Financing available with no credit check. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM!*** LOW DOWN PAYMENT ***Acura - Audi - BMW - Buick - Chevrolet - Chrysler - Dodge - Ford - Honda - Hyundai - Jaguar - Jeep - Kia - Lexus - Mazda - Mercedes Benz - MINI - Nissan - RAM - Subaru - Tesla - Toyota - Volkswagen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA662X7A045401
Stock: LVCW045401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,475 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Amery Chevrolet - Amery / Wisconsin
== POWER SUNROOF * LEATHER * HEATED SEATS * UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER & MORE! == AMERY CHEVROLET, WHERE WE TREAT PEOPLE LIKE PEOPLE! Our New, Used and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles pass an inspection or we don't sell it, period!! Your safety is our utmost concern. On top of that, most vehicles get a FREE Lifetime Warranty with purchase! Our Service Department is filled with Service Consultants and Certified Chevrolet Technicians that care and our Parts Department is fully stocked. We offer FREE loaners and FREE shuttles during your service, FREE Wi-Fi, fresh popcorn and coffee in our guest lounge. We take pride in working with each and every customer with honesty, integrity, and personalized customer service. You not only become a customer, you become our family!You can reach us at 715-268-7676 -or- 888-257-7989 1101 Cornwall Avenue, Amery, WI 54001. www.amerychevrolet.comAMERY CHEVROLET in AMERY, WI has won the 2018, 2017, 2016 Spectrum Award for EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE and earned a rating of 5 out of 5 stars! This award is only given to businesses who have displayed excellence in customer service in their business and industry year after year.Amery Chevrolet proudly serves and supports all our local communities: Amery, New Richmond, Clear Lake, Turtle Lake, Somerset, Osceola, Hudson, St. Croix Falls, Polk County, Saint Croix County, Balsam Lake, Forest Lake, Stillwater, North Branch, Cumberland, Dresser, Clayton, Rice Lake, Roberts, Hammond.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66257A043488
Stock: A20063B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 181,340 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,400
Layal Automotive - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66277A003199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,259
Audi Quad Cities - Davenport / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66287A016155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,880 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
NoHo Auto Sales - North Hollywood / California
!!!!!!!!!!! SALVAGE TITLE !!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!! SALVAGE TITLE !!!!!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66267A005722
Stock: 100058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 267,038 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999
Rose City Auto Sales - Pasadena / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL Type-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA76567A004778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,900
Champion Motor Sports - Midlothian / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA662X7A033345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,499
Angelo of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA662X7A006694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
