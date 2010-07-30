Used 2009 Acura TL for Sale Near Me
- 62,800 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$2,839 Below Market
- 82,520 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,470$1,787 Below Market
- 120,783 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,970$2,309 Below Market
- 160,886 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,499$470 Below Market
- 145,096 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$636 Below Market
- 130,573 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999$242 Below Market
- 103,148 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,800
- 133,878 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,995
- 39,787 miles
$14,998
- 106,044 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,785$485 Below Market
- 90,893 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999$534 Below Market
- 115,761 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,761
- 91,290 miles
$13,598
- 112,009 miles
$11,998
- 60,408 miles
$13,995
- 151,727 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,950
- 198,839 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900
- 161,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,950
Anthony,07/30/2010
This car is not a sports car. It's a sedan that accelerates fast, comfortable and quiet to ride in. Having driven the 330i, decided it's no longer for my taste; the BMW demanded my attention at all times. One wrong move and the kidney grills head into the wrong lane. TL is more forgiving for daily driving. It just depends on what you want. My goal with the current purchase was fast, quiet and comfortable, plus solid reliability to boot. Styling is purely subjective, so say what you will about the TL styling, it's just an opinion and preference. Build quality is excellent compared to my previous cars, Lexus IS250, BMW 330i and 525i.
