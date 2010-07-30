Used 2009 Acura TL for Sale Near Me

Acura Of Wappingers Falls - Wappingers Falls / New York

Tech trim. Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. Acura Tech with Palladium Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 280 HP. IIHS Top Safety Pick. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $38,700.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Acura TL Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19UUA865X9A023617

Stock: T8559

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-16-2020