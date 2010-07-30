Used 2009 Acura TL for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Acura TL
    used

    2009 Acura TL

    62,800 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $2,839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL Technology Package in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Acura TL Technology Package

    82,520 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,470

    $1,787 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2009 Acura TL Technology Package

    120,783 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,970

    $2,309 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2009 Acura TL Technology Package

    160,886 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,499

    $470 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL Technology Package in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Acura TL Technology Package

    145,096 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $636 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL Technology Package in White
    used

    2009 Acura TL Technology Package

    130,573 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

    $242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL in White
    used

    2009 Acura TL

    103,148 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,800

    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL SH-AWD
    used

    2009 Acura TL SH-AWD

    133,878 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL Technology Package in Dark Brown
    used

    2009 Acura TL Technology Package

    39,787 miles

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL Technology Package in White
    used

    2009 Acura TL Technology Package

    106,044 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,785

    $485 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL Technology Package
    used

    2009 Acura TL Technology Package

    90,893 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

    $534 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL Technology Package in White
    used

    2009 Acura TL Technology Package

    115,761 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,761

    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL Technology Package in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Acura TL Technology Package

    91,290 miles

    $13,598

    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL in Gray
    used

    2009 Acura TL

    112,009 miles

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL Technology Package
    used

    2009 Acura TL Technology Package

    60,408 miles

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL in White
    used

    2009 Acura TL

    151,727 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL Technology Package in White
    used

    2009 Acura TL Technology Package

    198,839 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2009 Acura TL Technology Package
    used

    2009 Acura TL Technology Package

    161,450 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,950

    Details

  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (2%)
Coming back to Acura
Anthony,07/30/2010
This car is not a sports car. It's a sedan that accelerates fast, comfortable and quiet to ride in. Having driven the 330i, decided it's no longer for my taste; the BMW demanded my attention at all times. One wrong move and the kidney grills head into the wrong lane. TL is more forgiving for daily driving. It just depends on what you want. My goal with the current purchase was fast, quiet and comfortable, plus solid reliability to boot. Styling is purely subjective, so say what you will about the TL styling, it's just an opinion and preference. Build quality is excellent compared to my previous cars, Lexus IS250, BMW 330i and 525i.
