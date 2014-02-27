Used 2014 Acura TL
Pros & Cons
- Abundant user-friendly high-tech features
- spacious cabin
- capable all-wheel-drive system
- superb optional sound system
- solid construction.
- Rear-drive competitors typically offer better performance
- anonymous personality.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although the 2014 Acura TL isn't as flashy or new as some rival luxury sedans, its top-quality interior and well-rounded performance make it a solid value.
Vehicle overview
Buyers shopping for a midsize luxury sedan have a dizzying array of choices, each offering stylish looks, above-average road manners and a richly furnished cabin filled with desirable amenities. Within this group, the unassuming 2014 Acura TL might not immediately come to mind, but there's actually quite a lot to like.
Let's start with the interior. Inside, the TL benefits from Acura's many years of experience turning out top-quality interiors with all the luxury trimmings. In the TL, you'll find supple leather upholstery, solid construction and plenty of technology-based features. While the TL's electronics interface looks a little dated, it's still refreshingly easy to use. The TL is also big on comfort, with nicely shaped front seats and a rear seat that's accommodating for both kids and adults.
For power, the TL relies on a standard V6 engine mated to a smooth-shifting six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Buyers looking to take things to the next level can opt for the TL SH-AWD model, which gets a more powerful V6 and Acura's advanced all-wheel-drive system, a pairing that gives this luxury sedan a distinctly sportier character, particularly with the available manual transmission.
Value can be another draw: Compared to traditional European-brand midsize sedans (think 2014 BMW 5 Series or the new 2014 Cadillac CTS, the well-rounded TL looks like a pretty good deal. Then again, those cars are more prestigious and offer significantly better performance.
Within the TL's price range, you might want to consider the more comfort-oriented Lexus ES 350 (which also comes in a fuel-sipping hybrid model), the Hyundai Genesis or, if sporty handling's a priority, a smaller, more nimble sedan like the Audi A4 or BMW 3 Series. Ultimately, though, the 2014 Acura TL remains a smart choice given its practical mix of luxury, sport and technology at the right price.
Acura TL models
The 2014 Acura TL is a midsize luxury sedan offered in two main trim levels: TL and TL SH-AWD.
The TL base model comes well-equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, a sunroof, heated side mirrors, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats (with driver-seat power lumbar adjustment), driver memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack and an iPod/USB audio interface also are standard.
The TL Special Edition also features 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, keyless ignition/entry and leather upholstery with contrasting stitching.
The TL SH-AWD model adds a more powerful V6, all-wheel drive, 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension and steering, upgraded brakes and contoured front sport seats with contrasting stitching.
On either TL model you can opt for the Technology package, which brings keyless entry/ignition, a navigation system, voice commands, a rearview camera, GPS-linked adaptive climate control, perforated leather upholstery and an Acura/ELS 10-speaker premium surround-sound audio system.
The TL with the Advance package includes the content of the Technology package as well as bigger wheels (18-inch wheels for the base TL and 19-inch wheels on the SH-AWD), heated and ventilated front seats, and a blind-spot monitoring system.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Under the hood, the entry-level 2014 Acura TL gets a 3.5-liter V6 engine that puts out 280 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends the power to the front wheels. In Edmunds testing, a TL with this powertrain sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, a competitive time for the class. EPA fuel economy stands at 23 mpg combined (20 city/29 highway), which is average for this class of car.
The 2014 Acura TL SH-AWD model features Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive system, which not only shifts power between the front and rear wheels but also adjusts the power flow between the rear wheels to improve the car's cornering ability. It also gets a larger 3.7-liter V6 that produces 305 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. The six-speed automatic is standard here as well, but a six-speed manual transmission is offered as an option. A manual-equipped TL SH-AWD zips to 60 mph in a quick 5.7 seconds. Not surprisingly, fuel economy suffers, with EPA estimates of 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway) with the automatic transmission and 20 combined (17/25) with the manual.
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2014 Acura TL include antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control, front seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. In braking tests, the front-wheel-drive TL took 122 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph, while the TL SH-AWD took 120 feet, both of which are average numbers for this vehicle segment.
In government crash tests, the 2014 TL received four out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact protection and four stars for total side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the TL earned the highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. It also earned a Good rating for its seat/head restraint design in rear-impact testing, and it's one of just a handful of models that have earned a Good rating in the Institute's tough new small-overlap frontal-offset crash test.
Driving
On the highway, the 2014 Acura TL behaves like a proper luxury sedan. The suspension delivers a very agreeable ride quality as it capably absorbs all but the most obnoxious pavement imperfections. The cabin's remarkable quietness and solid feel only add to the upscale ambience.
Turn onto a back road with tight turns and the TL responds with gusto. The standard suspension under the base model gives the car lively handling, which is enhanced by precise, though somewhat uncommunicative, steering. The standard 3.5-liter V6 delivers acceleration that should be more than adequate for the needs of most buyers.
Not surprisingly, the TL-SH-AWD's firmer suspension and sophisticated all-wheel-drive system give it a much more agile feel when driven quickly around turns. While it might not be readily apparent from looking at the numbers, the combination of the 3.7-liter V6's extra output and the sportier handling characteristics make this model feel a good bit quicker from the driver seat.
Interior
The 2014 Acura TL offers a roomy interior with a decidedly modern look, thanks in large part to designers' use of crisp lines and nicely sculpted aluminum trim. Though some potential buyers may miss the warmer look that comes with traditional wood accents, no one can fault the quality of the other materials here, including the leather upholstery with contrasting stitching and soft-touch surfaces throughout. Taken together, the overall effect can best be described as understated yet classy.
The TL's interior also gets high marks when it comes to function. Despite the amount of technology on offer here, the design and layout of gauges, displays and controls makes accessing all these features a lot easier than you might expect at first glance. Voice commands that come as part of the Technology option package also work well, allowing the driver to keep both eyes on the road and both hands on the wheel.
Up front, the nicely bolstered seats are as comfortable and supportive as they are good looking. The rear seats are also generously sized, offering accommodations that are much kinder to adult passengers than those in many comparable models.
Out back, you'll find the TL's trunk a bit on the small side. Base models offer a mere 13.1 cubic feet of space, while the TL SH-AWD's trunk shrinks to just 12.5 cubic feet.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Acura TL.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- driving experience
- appearance
- value
- handling & steering
- comfort
- fuel efficiency
- acceleration
- ride quality
- sound system
- towing
- safety
- brakes
- lights
- interior
- infotainment system
- doors
- transmission
- oil
- seats
- engine
- maintenance & parts
- wheels & tires
- dashboard
- technology
- road noise
- spaciousness
Most helpful consumer reviews
As a lifelong car enthusiast with a baby and a frugal spouse, the TL fit the bill. The car is an underrated sleeper. It gives four-door, mid-sized, practicality, sporty driving dynamics, comfort, and tasteful style to my otherwise "nose-to-the-grindstone" life. My wife insisted I buy a Honda Accord. So I did! Only, I got the one with the big engine, super-handling all-wheel drive, and great stereo/technology. It was a good compromise between the mundane Honda sibling and a used BMW. My friend bought a very nice BMW 335 sedan when I bought my car. He is already talking about selling it because of the cost, poor BMW customer service, impractically small dimensions, and the many eat [dirt] looks he gets from other drivers. The TL's "anonymity" is a plus in my book. It is a nice looking car (I particularly like the interior) but not flashy. What most people do not expect is that the car is FAST. It handles great too. Having strong pulling power on the highway is a huge plus, particularly when merging in metro-Atlanta traffic. However, my favorite thing about the car is the SH-AWD. When pulling out into traffic from a stop or speeding into a left turn to beat traffic, the AWD system provides supreme confidence. Wheel spin is (at most) a brief chirp. The car hooks up and pounces like a hungry cat. No drama, just direct, immediate, acceleration. This is immensely helpful in day-to-day driving (again... metro-Atlanta traffic...). The ride is smooth and relaxed in normal driving, but comes alive when pushed. The SH-AWD is like having a magic carpet under you. It begs for you to stay on the power to "push" the car through turns. It is addicting, and I find myself goosing the throttle all the time--much to the dismay of all the dead dinosaurs out there (more on that later). One thing to consider though is that, when taking turns off throttle, SH-AWD is not active and the car (front heavy as it is) under-steers. This means you need to plan a bit ahead to take advantage of the torque vectoring, especially if your car has a manual transmission like mine. The car is smooth on the highway and appropriately taught around town. It is quiet (much quieter than my father's 2010 model) and an overall joy to drive. I find it to be very secure and reassuring in inclement weather. The clutch is typical Honda (consistent and relatively light) and the shifting is quite good. The only knock is that I think it has a clutch delay valve. This means lightning quick 1-2 shifts will result in grinding synchros (and a jarring blow to your sporting mood). Gas mileage is ok. I average about 18 mpg (premium recommended) in mixed driving. But a heavy right foot will drop my mileage as low as 15. This has happened a couple of times, but is rare. On the highway, I will get 25 or more mpg's. Easy driving will yield decent mpg and the car feels very relaxed and smooth if driven that way. It is just so difficult to refrain from experiencing the horsepower and SH-AWD. The interior is a very nice place to be. I find the seats pretty comfortable, though with maybe too much lumbar support. I personally prefer buttons and really like the layout of the center stack. The gauges are clear and sporty. The lights on the car are excellent, casting illumination bright and far. With the fog lights on, you can see pretty well into turns too--a nice plus in poorly lit neighborhood driving. The bluetooth, navigation, stereo, etc. are excellent. I would love better Pandora integration (thumbs up/down, etc), but it works fine. Did I mention the stereo is great!? I have had two minor intermittent rattles. The dealer poured over the car and found a couple of un-seated retaining clips. What I found remarkable was the high level of quality service and attention from my local dealer's service department (and I didn't even buy the car from them). They provided a (super nice) loaner and made sure to address my concerns. No BMW dealer offers such a high level of service. My buddy who bought the BMW went to pick it up after purchase. They were supposed to fix a paint chip and address several other issues. They had not completed most of the work. The BMW dealer handed my friend some touch-up paint and told him to do it himself (unbelievable! It was a $50,000 car). Don't get me wrong. BMW makes incredible cars. But I'll stick with good service and value. Overall, I LOVE my TL. It is nice without being too flashy, sporty yet comfortable, and very practical (though the trunk could be a smidge bigger). As anyone who's ever driven a Honda product knows, it is all about quality and value. The TL is not the fanciest or the sportiest. But it is arguably the most practical mix of traits that a practical car-enthusiast could want. And with Honda/Acura reliability and high re-sale values, I am confident about my purchasing decision. So go ahead, pick up a used one and enjoy! No one will look at you like you drive a BMW--even if you drive it like one.
***Update for April of 2018*** Stop reading my reviews... go buy one. You will not regret it. ***Update for April of 2017**** I have had my TL for just over 3 years and I have had 0 problems with it. What are you waiting for? Get a new or used TL. I have seen some of the reviews that only gives the car 3 stars out of 5. Either the reviewers don't know what they are talking about or their magazines did not get enough advertising $$$s. So I guess you want to hear some complaints? Here are two minor complaints. The trunk door is narrow which makes it more difficult to fit larger items into the trunk. The leather on the driver's side seat is creased in some places. Other than that, buy, drive and enjoy ! ****Original Review**** This is my second TL. My first TL was a 2003 Base model which I traded in for a 2014 Silver Moon TL base model. I have to say, I love Acura and I love my new TL. Even though I have a base model, it comes with all the features and options that I need. Granted, there is no camera or web interface but with all the changes to that technology, anything you buy today is soon outdated tomorrow. I would prefer to just buy the latest cell or table for web and navigation. The ride is superb and the quality and construction is what I have come to expect from Acura. Best of all, the TL is the absolute best value out there! I picked up mine for under $32k! Acura is moving these so grab one!
I bought the 2014 TL to replace my 2008 BMW 535i. I love my new TL. It has good power, reasonable gas mileage, and good handling. The BMW may be slightly better in handling, but the TL is way better than the BMW in reliability (I was stranded 3 times and almost stranded twice during the 6 years I owned it, but thatÂs a different story for the BMW forum). We have had many Honda cars before and it has always been very reliable for us. I am hoping my new TL will be just reliable and fun to drive for many years to come. As someone said here, Acura is trying to clear out their 2014 TL inventories making room for the new 2015 TLX model. So, there are some excellent deals on the 2014 TL now.
I love the car! The only problem is the navigation systems. The navigation system is not only difficult to use, but it is very often inaccurate & misleading. I have had to resort to using my cellphone for all my navigation.
Sponsored cars related to the TL
Features & Specs
|Technology Package 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|280 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|305 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Advance Package 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|280 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Special Edition 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|4 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Acura TL a good car?
Is the Acura TL reliable?
Is the 2014 Acura TL a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Acura TL?
The least-expensive 2014 Acura TL is the 2014 Acura TL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,030.
Other versions include:
- Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,760
- SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $43,310
- Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,960
- Special Edition 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,530
- SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $45,510
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,030
- SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,580
- SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $43,310
What are the different models of Acura TL?
More about the 2014 Acura TL
Used 2014 Acura TL Overview
The Used 2014 Acura TL is offered in the following submodels: TL Sedan. Available styles include Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Special Edition 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2014 Acura TL?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Acura TL and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2014 TL 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2014 TL.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2014 Acura TL and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2014 TL featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2014 Acura TL?
Which 2014 Acura TLS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Acura TL for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2014 TLS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,500 and mileage as low as 77625 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2014 Acura TL.
Can't find a new 2014 Acura TLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Acura TL for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,391.
Find a new Acura for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,102.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2014 Acura TL?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Acura lease specials
Related Used 2014 Acura TL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons