Consumer Rating
(90)
1999 Acura TL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Near-luxury pricing with full-luxury equipment.
  • Styling may be too conservative, and where are the side airbags?
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

As Acura's torch bearer into the rapidly growing near-luxury market, the TL is pitted against some stiff competition in the form of the Audi A4, Infiniti I30, Lexus ES300 and Mercedes C-Class. Each of these models is already well established in the marketplace, which puts the pressure on Acura not only to meet but exceed what those cars have to offer. The new TL, with its combination of luxury, performance, and value, is prepared to meet the challenge.

Introduced in 1995, the TL replaced the Vigor as Acura's mid-level luxury sedan. The car remained largely unchanged from its introduction until this new 1999 model. Gone is the smaller 2.5-liter inline five that was standard in the first generation TLs. This year's only engine option is an all-new 3.2-liter V6 that utilizes VTEC technology to produce 225 horsepower and 216 foot-pounds of torque while still returning 19/27 mpg in city/highway driving. This puts the TL ahead of much of its competition in the horsepower race, and after driving the car we can confirm that it definitely gets out of its own way. In addition, with an initial service interval of 100,000 miles you can rest easy knowing that this engine will run in typical Honda fashion--a long time with little or no problems.

This year's changes are not just mechanical. In addition to the new engine and improved transmission, the TL has been molded to create more interior space. The revisions provide 2.4 more inches of front headroom (it loses an inch of legroom), and shoulder and hip room are increased for all passengers despite the car losing half an inch of exterior width. The new TL has a shorter wheelbase than its predecessor, and it has shed 59 lbs. of weight. Acura claims that zero-60 times have been improved by a full second. As for the new styling, the TL is attractive but still conservative.

As a near-luxury vehicle, the TL offers more than just air conditioning and leather. What you may not expect is a list of over 100 standard features including heated outside mirrors, heated front seats, steering wheel audio controls, rear heat/air vents, micron air filtration system, traction control, four-wheel antilock brakes and an electronic immobilizer system. In fact, the only option available on the TL is a navigation system that uses a central monitor with touch screen controls. All this for $3,000 less than last year's 3.2TL now that's what we call value.

In the final analysis, this is a car that offers performance, interior room, and luxury features for a price that is well below the class average. These days, anything less from Acura would be a major disappointment; we've come to expect a lot of car for not a lot of money from Honda's upscale division. The TL delivers this value in typical Acura fashion.

1999 Highlights

The TL has been redesigned for 1999, with everything just getting better. The 2.5-liter engine is gone, making way for an all-new 3.2-liter V6. The transmission has been refined, the interior design makes better use of space, and the exterior is updated.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Acura TL.

5(71%)
4(21%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
90 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hard to look beyond Acura/Honda
Hondas 4 life,09/20/2006
This Acura is a benchmark for value & rigid construction. Excellent feel & bang for the buck. Offers many standard features that are often expensive options on other entry luxury sedans. Decent mileage & get go for its not too powerful 3.2 4 speed auto trans. Even though only 4 speed still a performer. Ride is compliant & quiet, not Lexus quiet but defintely more fun. Engine is top notch, idles silently after +150k miles! Longevity of electronics, mechanics, etc. are phenomenal! Only problem we had was a clogged EGR port that was easily taken care of @ the dealer. Love it so much we went out & got the beautiful '06 TL. Just watch out for the trans. problems from 2000-2003 thats all.
Recall the Transmission
Angela,10/10/2009
I feel the transmission should have been recalled. The manufacturer is more than aware that the transmission in this car was poorly made, and I am quite upset that I am having to replace it. I have always driven a Honda or Acura and this is the first time I've had major problems. I am told that the issue has been resolved mechanically, but that does little to help my out of pocket fee.
Transmission the Worst
Marty Fried,03/21/2002
The transmission has always hesitated between first and second gear. I was told by the dealer that this was normal. At 74,000 miles the transmission went. I then found out that the extended insurance on the tranny was covered by AAMCO, not Acura. The California customer service division never followed up never floowed up with their supposed investigation. Honda can keep their 'luxury' line. I'm going to Lexus.
Change transmissions every 50,000 miles
frances,07/25/2009
Overall, I love the car... but it is now on its fourth transmission with 150,000 miles. Since no one I told my situation to wanted to offer any compensation, I doubt I'll purchase another Acura. Obviously the problem is common, so it seems Acura should step up to the plate!
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Acura TL
More About This Model

Used 1999 Acura TL Overview

The Used 1999 Acura TL is offered in the following submodels: TL Sedan. Available styles include 3.2 4dr Sedan.

