Consumer Rating
(7)
2011 Acura TL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Abundant user-friendly high-tech features
  • spacious cabin
  • smart all-wheel-drive system
  • superb optional sound system
  • solid construction
  • excellent crash test scores.
  • Base model's numb steering
  • polarizing styling.
List Price Range
$8,995 - $16,989
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Acura TL is a strong choice among midsize luxury sedans, but its controversial styling may be tough to overcome.

Vehicle overview

There's no getting around the fact that widely admired styling can sell cars and overcome glaring faults. At the same time, questionable design can  sully an otherwise appealing car.

Take the 2011 Acura TL, a midsize luxury sedan that's difficult to fault. It has compelling performance, perfect crash scores, a spacious interior, solid build quality and plenty of the latest technologies. Even so, since being completely redesigned two years ago, the once top-selling TL has taken a steep nose dive in sales compared to similarly priced luxury cars. You would think that a car renowned for its reliability and strong value would do relatively well in tough economic times, yet the current TL has floundered. For most buyers, one look at its bloated bodywork and big metallic beak of a grille will be all the explanation necessary for this decline from one generation to the next.

Styling is subjective, though, so if you can put aside (or appreciate) the TL's looks, then you should welcome its many positive attributes. Available in two distinct flavors, the TL consequently caters to two distinct type of buyers. For those interested primarily in a refined ride, a spacious cabin and a full helping of bells and whistles, the base model TL is a smart alternative to luxury sedans like the Buick LaCrosse, Hyundai Genesis or Lexus ES 350. The sport-oriented TL SH-AWD, meanwhile, can keep pace around corners with sport sedans like the 2011 Audi A4, 2011 BMW 3 Series or Infiniti G37 thanks to its high-tech Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (hence SH-AWD).

Luxury cars and sport sedans must strike an emotional connection with their buyers, but if that emotion is a negative one, then those cars are unlikely to win many takers. As much as we like the 2011 Acura TL and find it to be a compelling value with few objective faults, it's easy to understand why buyers aren't flocking to Acura showrooms to pick one up.

2011 Acura TL models

The 2011 Acura TL is a midsize luxury sedan available in TL and TL SH-AWD trim levels. The standard TL comes with 17-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlamps, foglamps, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated eight-way power front seats (with driver lumbar adjustment and memory functions), leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The TL SH-AWD adds a more powerful engine, all-wheel drive, more aggressive suspension and steering tuning, upgraded brakes, 18-inch wheels, deep-bolstered front seats and contrasting leather stitching.

The Technology package available on both trims adds upgraded tires, a rear spoiler, a rearview camera, keyless ignition/entry, GPS-linked and solar-sensing climate control, upgraded leather upholstery, upgraded interior metal trim, a navigation system, real-time traffic and weather, voice control and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS surround-sound audio system with digital music storage. This package can also be augmented with 18-inch wheels on the base TL or 19-inch wheels on the SH-AWD.

2011 Highlights

The Acura TL is unchanged for 2011.

Performance & mpg

The base model 2011 Acura TL is front-wheel drive and is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 280 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is standard. In Edmunds performance testing, the base TL went from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds -- on par with most base model luxury sedans. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined.

The TL SH-AWD model features Acura's Super Handling-All-Wheel-Drive system, which transfers different levels of power to individual wheels to maximize traction and grip through turns and in inclement weather. It also gets a 3.7-liter V6 good for 305 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic is standard, but a six-speed manual is optional and includes hill start assist. With the automatic, the TL SH-AWD goes from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds and with the manual, it does it in 5.6 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17/25/20 with either transmission.

Safety

Every 2011 Acura TL comes with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front restraints. In Edmunds brake testing, a base TL came to a stop from 60 mph in a distance of 122 feet -- average for the class. The TL SH-AWD used its upgraded brakes to record a stop in a very impressive 106 feet.

The Acura TL has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedure. Its 2010 rating (which isn't comparable to 2011 ratings) shows that the TL receives the top five-star rating in all categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the TL its top rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side impact tests.

Driving

Given the divergent handling characteristics of the 2011 Acura TL models, they can almost be thought of as two distinctly different cars. The base TL should appeal to drivers with more comfort and luxury in mind. Ride quality is excellent -- bumps, potholes and expansion joints are dismissed with a reassuring, almost Germanic thump that befits a luxury car with the TL's price tag. The 280-hp V6 should prove more than adequate for daily drives, while the steering, though lacking in feel, has plenty of assist to make parking easy.

For those with more sporting intentions, the SH-AWD lives up to its "Super Handling" label by delivering considerably more grip and control than the base car. The complex all-wheel-drive system directs more power to the outside wheels when cornering for improved handling dynamics, while the communicative and well-weighted steering makes for a more confident driving experience.

Interior

The 2011 Acura TL's interior features a more contemporary design language than some of its competitors. Aluminum trim adorns the cabin instead of the glossy wood treatments found in the Cadillac CTS, Hyundai Genesis or Lexus ES 350. Overall, the surroundings have a more austere look and feel, much like an Audi. Materials quality is top-notch, with plenty of soft-touch surfaces. Some have commented that the base aluminum trim has a cheap look about it, but upgraded metallic trim included with the Technology package is of a higher quality and the available two-tone color scheme helps to dress things up.

In terms of comfort, the TL's cabin is roomy and quiet, with more space than similarly priced European sedans. The driver seat offers plenty of adjustment and side bolstering, while the rear seats can easily accommodate taller passengers. Large flip-up headrests provide comfort and protection for those seated in the rear and, when not in use, slide down flush with the seatbacks for an unobstructed view. The 13.1 cubic feet of trunk capacity is a bit less than other cars in this class, but the wide opening makes loading a few golf bags and suitcases easy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Acura TL.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My first Acura
kimas,03/16/2011
My first weekend of ownership, I drove it from Northern California to Los Angeles. The seats are very comfortable for a long drive. I tried all its features during the drive, ie, nav, bluetooth, different audio sources, HFL, etc. Everything worked well. I don't mind the seemingly numerous dash buttons and the exterior. In fact I love them. It took me 30-45 minutes to familiarize myself with the buttons. I have owned a Lexus IS250, ES 300, Volvo S60 and so far, this is the one I love most. My wife currently drives a Lexus ES350 and she can't help but admire my TL.
Look Forward to Commute Home
joeb30,07/03/2014
Bought a used 2011 Black TL with 60,000 miles. My wife asked why does my TL look so sexy (it was parked next to a 2012 Black TL). Mine has the beak painted black, dark tint, painted caliper covers. I keep it clean and it has a deep shine. Do these cosmetic upgrades it the car looks very sexy. It is SH-AWD which translates to fun to drive. Not to be confused with those small foreign sports sedans, my TL drives like an American hot rod. Big interior, big exterior. Except it has all the electronic gadgets you need. In a few drives the buttons become second nature. Reliability - well my 2001 TL has 200,000 miles and still no problems.
This is a sedan???
becca00,05/26/2011
Ok, I'm posting this VERY late (had TL for a year, but just bought an MDX in Nov.). I wish I could have both, but not enough garage space. I've had several sedans in the past. This sedan doesn't feel like a sedan, it's a LUXURY SPORTS CAR!!! Handling is fantastic (and I didn't even get the SHAWD). Acceleration is wonderful. All of the tech stuff (nav, ipod hookup, stereo, bluetooth) are perfect. Gas mileage is good. The interior design is far superior to all other sedans I looked at and test drove. I have to say, the exterior is SO nice! I've had more compliments on the look of this car than any other I've had. The exterior look is actually what made me want it in the first place.
Not to be underestimated
cgervais,07/14/2011
I bought my 2011 TL SH-AWD in March and absolutely love it. I waffled between the '11, an A6 and a Lexus and Acura won me back on value and previous experience. You just can't beat the overall value of this car -- the features, quality and price. I find it odd that many folks decided to buy a TL based on the updated 2012 styling. Granted, the 2011's styling isn't for everyone but it is distinctive, daring and unique. In black, my car looks stunning. The 2012's styling has completed gutted the car of any distinctive quality. It looks like an RL with a bit of Camry -- boring, no visual "growl" or sex at all.
See all 7 reviews of the 2011 Acura TL
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2011 Acura TL Overview

The Used 2011 Acura TL is offered in the following submodels: TL Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A), Technology Package and 18 Inch Wheels 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 5A), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6M), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package and HPT (3.7L 6cyl 5A), and SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package and HPT (3.7L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Acura TL?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Acura TL trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Acura TL Base is priced between $8,995 and$16,989 with odometer readings between 49897 and133150 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Acura TLS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Acura TL for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2011 TLS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,995 and mileage as low as 49897 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Acura TL.

Can't find a used 2011 Acura TLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura TL for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,313.

Find a used Acura for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,274.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura TL for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,220.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,336.

