Used 2010 Acura TL for Sale Near Me

- 113,170 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,390$1,289 Below Market
Chicagoland Internet Auto - New Lenox / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F59AA012385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,850 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495
Hedberg Solomon Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
2010 Acura TL Great Service History Leather Moonroof Heated Seats Looks and drives great....Salvage title per Carfax.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F2XAA027418
Stock: hs123850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,052 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,995$1,359 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***SOUNDS GREAT.................................2010 ACURA TL SEDAN, GRAY WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, FOGLIGHTS, SIDE AIRBAGS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, ALLOY WHEELS, CUSTOM DUAL EXHAUST, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F26AA016660
Stock: MAX18445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 98,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,561
AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway - League City / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2010 Acura TL only has 98,060mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2010 Acura TL comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This low mileage Acura TL has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2010 Acura TL: Thanks to its aggressive styling, the new TL stands out in its class; its two separate models cater separately to comfort-oriented buyers and performance enthusiasts. And although prices are not especially low, the sum of technology features that the TL offers is better than most other mid-size luxury cars, and as a result, its resale value has been impressive. Interesting features of this model are roomy interior, ride quality, high-tech features, and Distinctive styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F20AA024611
Stock: AA024611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 96,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,995$1,157 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***DEALER SERVICED, ONE OWNER..............................2010 ACURA TL PREMIUM LUXURY SEDAN, BURGUNDY WITH A BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, ALL POWER, KEYLESS ENTRY, DUAL EXHAUST SIDE AIRBAGS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 24 SERVICE RECORDS***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $595 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F2XAA002115
Stock: MAX17769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- 153,951 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,700$583 Below Market
Used Car Superstore of Lisle - Lisle / Illinois
GREAT SERVICE HISTORY/RECORDS, LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS/POWER WINDOWS/CRUISE CONTROL/ AM FM CD PLAYER, BLUETOOTH COMPATIBLE, REARVIEW/BACK UP CAMERA, USB/AUDIO INTERFACE, LED HEADLIGHTS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, PUSH BUTTON START, Ebony w/Leather Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F57AA018086
Stock: UP1657A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 85,080 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,922$790 Below Market
Liberty Kia - Ramsey / New Jersey
Tech Package! Moonroof! Navigation! Clean CARFAX. 2010 Acura TL 3.5 w/Technology Package FWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V Leather.MARKED DOWN FOR OUR PRE-OWNED INVENTORY CLEARANCE !! Buying a Pre-Owned car, truck, or SUV should not be a roll of the dice. Before any Pre-Owned vehicle is offered for sale at Liberty Kia, it goes through a complete 150 point inspection by our technicians. Any vehicle that is fewer than 8 years old, and has less than 100,000 miles automatically gets a 3 month/3,000 powertrain warranty. You'll also have several options to extend that warranty, with varying levels of coverage, time/mileage, and deductibles...it's all up to you! Price includes all costs to be paid by the consumer except for licensing, registration, taxes, and $495 Doc fee. Odometer is 28850 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F54AA023276
Stock: 14718A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 170,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$7,495
Thompson Lexus - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!!! I'm what you call a smooth operator and you'll love every minute with me! I promise to show you off everywhere we go* This car sparkles! New Inventory* Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F2XAA004544
Stock: 6910L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 115,868 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,000$221 Below Market
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2010 Acura TL, Appointed with the 3.5 Trim and is finished in Palladium Metallic over Ebony Leather inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.18/26 City/Highway MPG 18/26 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F2XAA002308
Stock: 2308K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 174,140 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,995
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F2XAA024602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,998
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F25AA023390
Stock: 18319327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,500$275 Below Market
Performance Lexus - Cincinnati / Ohio
Navigation, Moonroof, Leather, Backup Cam, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Multi-Zone AC, Alarm, Remote Entry. Completed Comprehensive Multi-Point vehicle inspection. Don't just shop for a used Acura TL Get a Performance Acura TL Pre-Owned from Performance Lexus in Kings Automall!*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# AA002825 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $375 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Performed a MultiPoint Inspection including Oil and Filter change, and Flushed and Replaced Brake Fluid!This extra clean 2010 Acura TL Tech features a beautiful Palladium Metallic exterior and a Ebony Leather interior. As you can see from our pictures we take great pride in presenting the best inventory in Cincinnati.*Technology and Entertainment Features:* Includes Premium Sound System, Navigation System, Keyless Start, Homelink System, Multi-zone Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Memory Seats, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Memory Mirrors, Garage Door Opener, Digital Media Storage, Single-Disc CD Player.*Safety and Economy Features:* Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Xenon Headlamps, HID Headlamps, Back-Up Camera, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Delay-off headlights, Speed Sensitive Steering, Drivers Air Bag, Overhead airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 26.0 highway / 18.0city (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)To receive your instant market retail value on this 2010 Acura TL Tech STOCK# AA002825 contact Performance Lexus at your earliest convenience. Also you can trade in your current Luxury car or Suv, and we will make sure you receive our best price upfront.We are a family owned business that's been in business for over 40 years. We service Cincinnati, West Chester, Mason, Fairfield, Hyde Park, Indian Hill, Mariemont, Loveland, Milford, Blue Ash, Kenwood, Terrace Park, Lebanon, Maineville, Northgate, Wyoming, Batesville, Madeira, IN and Lawrenceburg IN. Call or stop by Performance Lexus in Kings Automall today at (513) 677-0177 to schedule a test drive.. We'll Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F55AA002825
Stock: AA002825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 121,572 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$10,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
BEAUTIFUL!!! Simply beautiful. This car has all the looks. It is highly sought after and desired by even the finickiest car aficionados. This one in particular was just traded into a new car dealership who in turn wholesaled it to us. Perfect clean CARFAX with 100% accurate mileage, clean title, and excellent service history. Drives mint, and looks even better. Loaded with lots of extras. Factory navigation, back up camera, premium BOSE sound system with bluetooth and AUX ports as well as USB, power sliding sunroof, power everything and so much more!!! Don't miss it. I promise you'll love it!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $2,600 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F55AA022962
Stock: 022962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,740 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,995
AutoNation Acura South Bay - Torrance / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Palladium Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F5XAA001136
Stock: AA001136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 133,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA9F22AA006682
Stock: AL-6219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,844 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Ocala DriveTime - Ocala / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F22AA026683
Stock: 1120172800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,027 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,988
Roger Beasley Mazda Georgetown - Georgetown / Texas
Experience driving perfection in the 2010 Acura TL! You'll appreciate its safety and technology features! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! Top features include front fog lights, power front seats, remote keyless entry, and 1-touch window functionality. A 3.7 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 5 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA9F22AA008562
Stock: GP1140A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 142,581 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,996
Rock Road Auto Plaza - Saint Louis / Missouri
2010 Acura TL 3.5Leather.18/26 City/Highway MPGBest prices in town. Quality Vehicles from Great People at Great Prices!! Over 600 vehicles to choose from and 70 lenders to help with every credit situation. All prices includes $1000 discount to Finance with Dealer. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors with pricing or description of vehicle. And we recommend you contact the dealership to ensure accuracy of advertised vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura TL Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F58AA000602
Stock: B2562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
