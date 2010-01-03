Used 2010 Acura TL for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway - League City / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2010 Acura TL only has 98,060mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2010 Acura TL comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This low mileage Acura TL has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2010 Acura TL: Thanks to its aggressive styling, the new TL stands out in its class; its two separate models cater separately to comfort-oriented buyers and performance enthusiasts. And although prices are not especially low, the sum of technology features that the TL offers is better than most other mid-size luxury cars, and as a result, its resale value has been impressive. Interesting features of this model are roomy interior, ride quality, high-tech features, and Distinctive styling

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19UUA8F20AA024611

Stock: AA024611

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020