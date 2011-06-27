Used 2006 Acura TL Consumer Reviews
Love at first sight but faded after the honeymoon.
This car had everything I wanted but came at a price. Performance, technology, and looked amazing. There are many known problems with this particular generation of the TL. Bluetooth stopped working and the replacement was pretty costly. Cassette adapter for ipod/iphone music got stuck in tape deck. Went through 2 batteries within 3 weeks and Dealership couldn't figure out the problem. Once I was able to pry the cassette adapter out the problem went away. Another known problem is the nav system. The unit in the trunk doesn't last and the replacement is about $300 now from Alpine. Once the trunk unit stops working you lose all the touchscreen capabilities on the display (ie AC control, radio control, settings, etc). You also lose the voice control for the radio unit. Voice control for making phone calls still functions as it is not tied to the trunk unit. Lastly, the dashboard problem. AcuraZine's website lists many people that have reported a cracked dashboard. Mine 1st cracked around the airbag border on the passenger side. At first I thought it was an airbag failure mode but upon research discovered I was seeing what many people were reporting. Shortly after this initial crack I started getting multiple cracks across my whole dashboard. Looks horrible. Exterior paint is still holding up but some of the plastic coating around the window edge is peeling. With all that being said I still enjoy the car but haven't got to utilize a lot of the technology for about 5 years now. I'm looking to get rid of it soon and most likely will not buy another Acura.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A very nice car
I bought the car for the sole reason I wanted a car that was reliable & would last me a long time since I'm the type to buy a car and drive it into the ground rather than lease it. I wanted something low maintenace and affordable. I did a lot of reseach into comparable makes such as the Infiniti G35, Volvo S60 and Lexus ES, and none could match the price for what you get with the TL. I didn't have to deal with option packages, everything I wanted was included standard for one low-price and it was under a brand that was known for reliability. It's both sporty enough where you can go cruising on a weekend yet, practical enough where you can run your daily errands, albeit in a bit more style.
BMW-Honda-BMW-Honda-BMW-Acura
I've almost always have had a BMW or Honda product in my automotive stable. Most recently, I had a 1995 BMW M3. Loved the power and handling but hated the maintenance. I also leased a 2006 Honda Accord SE-V6 and owned a 2003 Accord EX-V6 with navigation. Both were very reliable and quick but handling was crappy and interior was blase'. Sheet metal seemed like aluminum foil. BMW's always seemed more solid. Recently, I purchased a 2006 Acura TL with navigation with high mileage for a paltry sum of money. I must say that it is in an entirely different league than the Honda. Quieter and better built than Honda. Really gives the BMW a great run for the money.
Great Choice!!
I did a ton of research and test drove several cars before purchasing my TL. I drove a BMW 325i, VW Passat, Saab 9- 3, and Lexus IS 250. I've always driven a Honda, and traded my Accord for my TL. This car is absolutely fun to drive, and has excellent power. It's hard to keep under the speed limit, and it is super smooth. My final decision came between the IS and the TL, and I chose the TL hands down. I'm 6'4", so comfort and room was important. I find the instruments to be easily accesible, and nicely trimmed. The seats are roomy and comfortable. There are hardly any blindspots, which is a plus for me! The IS, BMW lacked horsepower, plus much more $$$. The TL has everything!
TL is a MUST consider if looking for new car
I have been an Acura fan for a long time now. That is because my first car was an Acura Integra. No matter what I did with that car it always ran and all repairs were reasonable. Just recently have come back to Acura from the Audi, BMW Mercedes and Lexus I owned over last 10 years. Not only is Acura less expensive with upfront cost but it is also less expensive when repairs, or maintenance is required. Plus insurance costs are much less the all German or luxery cars in same category as well. Besides being less expensive then any other luxury sedan in all areas. It's still provides you with a luxery sports sedan feel and look, with adequate power, style, handling and performance. If the logo was removed it would be very hard for anyone driving or looking at the TL and tell you it was not a German built vehicle. Every car ever made has its downsides, no matter what you look at. Most German cars repairs, parts & insurance cost is outrages plus BMW, Mercedes, Audi all I have a notorious issues with electronic problems. Which in itself is expensive and almost impossible to do yourself due to tools required and warranty restrictions on who must make repairs. Now wiTh ACURA it's like buying a luxury car with Honda or Toyota repair costs. If you have a little bit of know how you can repair majority of minor repairs and services for maintenance, saving you a ton of money overall. The gas mileage it's great for the size of the motor. If you drive it normally not take of like in race every light, you will not burn unnecessary gas and will get the gas mileage that Acura indicates the TL has 28City 32 HWY. If you repair the timing belt and water pump at 100,000 miles and keep up on the normal maintenance and service aka oil fluids, breaks, air filter, and milestone services. The TL has the motor with a proven potential last until 400,000 miles with very minimal expensive maintenance needs, outside of what I listed above. As performance goes you can make a few small upgrades to your air intake, headers, upgraded fuel pump and even the chip upgrade that is only 325.00 replacements/ upgrades for less the $1000.00. This will illuminate all performance lacking when comparing performance with BMW Audi Mercedes in the same class that are all at least 8k+ MSRP. All the upgrades I listed from audio to performance upgraded can be done very easily and inexpensively without voiding your manufacturer warranty, and will not cause any long-term mechanical issues. This motor has been built to last and will last forever if the proper maintenance is given. All vehicles need to be maintained but can still be problematic after 150k NOT the ACURA motors. They are built to last, very straightforward with minimal repair required if serviced. you can buy a Acura TL with over 100,000 miles if the timing belt and water pump has been changed and regular maintenance performed and not worry at all about any major mechanical problems. I agree that there are some features lacking and need attention. These are the Bluetooth/handsfree system is horrible. Only pairs with a small amount of devices, iPhone not being one?? There is also no AUX port, built in USB charger and auto on-off mode for head lights. Everything I just listed is all not a deal breaker for all those issues except auto headlight feature, can be fixed with manufacturer and OEM add ons. Remove indash audio controls/cd/cassette system & replace with an Acura or Aftermarket Touchscreen - voice activated audio system with NAV/DVD/CD/MP3/Aux Port,etc for $300.00-500.00. That eliminates all those issues and gives you everything you would get in a more expensive luxury car both performance and technology add ons. Take the money u save from BMW,Lexus,Mercedes,etc on insurance and cost you pay to buy, take a little of that saved money and make the Acura taylored to your exact needs and I promise you there will never be an disapotment. You will be even happier when u go to sell or trade in later on for the Acura TL keeps is value, because they do run forever with minimal matinace required!! Just do yourself a favor and at least testdrive one before buying any other luxury sedan, and consider that a small amount of money put into the vehicle will allow you to surpass any features or performance lacking from BMW or any other luxury sedan. Having that one Acura owner that is not like their car or regret their purchase.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the TL
Related Used 2006 Acura TL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019
- 2019 NSX