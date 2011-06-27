Used 2006 Acura TL Consumer Reviews

This car had everything I wanted but came at a price. Performance, technology, and looked amazing. There are many known problems with this particular generation of the TL. Bluetooth stopped working and the replacement was pretty costly. Cassette adapter for ipod/iphone music got stuck in tape deck. Went through 2 batteries within 3 weeks and Dealership couldn't figure out the problem. Once I was able to pry the cassette adapter out the problem went away. Another known problem is the nav system. The unit in the trunk doesn't last and the replacement is about $300 now from Alpine. Once the trunk unit stops working you lose all the touchscreen capabilities on the display (ie AC control, radio control, settings, etc). You also lose the voice control for the radio unit. Voice control for making phone calls still functions as it is not tied to the trunk unit. Lastly, the dashboard problem. AcuraZine's website lists many people that have reported a cracked dashboard. Mine 1st cracked around the airbag border on the passenger side. At first I thought it was an airbag failure mode but upon research discovered I was seeing what many people were reporting. Shortly after this initial crack I started getting multiple cracks across my whole dashboard. Looks horrible. Exterior paint is still holding up but some of the plastic coating around the window edge is peeling. With all that being said I still enjoy the car but haven't got to utilize a lot of the technology for about 5 years now. I'm looking to get rid of it soon and most likely will not buy another Acura.

Trevor , 03/04/2017 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A)

9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have been an Acura fan for a long time now. That is because my first car was an Acura Integra. No matter what I did with that car it always ran and all repairs were reasonable. Just recently have come back to Acura from the Audi, BMW Mercedes and Lexus I owned over last 10 years. Not only is Acura less expensive with upfront cost but it is also less expensive when repairs, or maintenance is required. Plus insurance costs are much less the all German or luxery cars in same category as well. Besides being less expensive then any other luxury sedan in all areas. It's still provides you with a luxery sports sedan feel and look, with adequate power, style, handling and performance. If the logo was removed it would be very hard for anyone driving or looking at the TL and tell you it was not a German built vehicle. Every car ever made has its downsides, no matter what you look at. Most German cars repairs, parts & insurance cost is outrages plus BMW, Mercedes, Audi all I have a notorious issues with electronic problems. Which in itself is expensive and almost impossible to do yourself due to tools required and warranty restrictions on who must make repairs. Now wiTh ACURA it's like buying a luxury car with Honda or Toyota repair costs. If you have a little bit of know how you can repair majority of minor repairs and services for maintenance, saving you a ton of money overall. The gas mileage it's great for the size of the motor. If you drive it normally not take of like in race every light, you will not burn unnecessary gas and will get the gas mileage that Acura indicates the TL has 28City 32 HWY. If you repair the timing belt and water pump at 100,000 miles and keep up on the normal maintenance and service aka oil fluids, breaks, air filter, and milestone services. The TL has the motor with a proven potential last until 400,000 miles with very minimal expensive maintenance needs, outside of what I listed above. As performance goes you can make a few small upgrades to your air intake, headers, upgraded fuel pump and even the chip upgrade that is only 325.00 replacements/ upgrades for less the $1000.00. This will illuminate all performance lacking when comparing performance with BMW Audi Mercedes in the same class that are all at least 8k+ MSRP. All the upgrades I listed from audio to performance upgraded can be done very easily and inexpensively without voiding your manufacturer warranty, and will not cause any long-term mechanical issues. This motor has been built to last and will last forever if the proper maintenance is given. All vehicles need to be maintained but can still be problematic after 150k NOT the ACURA motors. They are built to last, very straightforward with minimal repair required if serviced. you can buy a Acura TL with over 100,000 miles if the timing belt and water pump has been changed and regular maintenance performed and not worry at all about any major mechanical problems. I agree that there are some features lacking and need attention. These are the Bluetooth/handsfree system is horrible. Only pairs with a small amount of devices, iPhone not being one?? There is also no AUX port, built in USB charger and auto on-off mode for head lights. Everything I just listed is all not a deal breaker for all those issues except auto headlight feature, can be fixed with manufacturer and OEM add ons. Remove indash audio controls/cd/cassette system & replace with an Acura or Aftermarket Touchscreen - voice activated audio system with NAV/DVD/CD/MP3/Aux Port,etc for $300.00-500.00. That eliminates all those issues and gives you everything you would get in a more expensive luxury car both performance and technology add ons. Take the money u save from BMW,Lexus,Mercedes,etc on insurance and cost you pay to buy, take a little of that saved money and make the Acura taylored to your exact needs and I promise you there will never be an disapotment. You will be even happier when u go to sell or trade in later on for the Acura TL keeps is value, because they do run forever with minimal matinace required!! Just do yourself a favor and at least testdrive one before buying any other luxury sedan, and consider that a small amount of money put into the vehicle will allow you to surpass any features or performance lacking from BMW or any other luxury sedan. Having that one Acura owner that is not like their car or regret their purchase.