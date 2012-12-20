Used 2008 Acura TL for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Standard Paint AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa is excited to offer this 2008 Acura TL Type-S. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Acura TL Type-S. You can forget your phone at home, but thanks to this car you'll always have your navigation system. More information about the 2008 Acura TL: The 2008 Acura TL skillfully combines power, luxury, safety, and reliability in a practical package, all while remaining at the lower end of pricing in its segment. Its appeal is broadened further with the Type-S satisfying the performance enthusiast. Strengths of this model include loaded with features, Luxury, performance, and reliability, all in one, and tremendous value.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Acura TL Type-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19UUA76588A006372

Stock: 8A006372

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020