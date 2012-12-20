Used 2008 Acura TL for Sale Near Me

405 listings
TL Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 Acura TL in Black
    used

    2008 Acura TL

    140,605 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,608

    $1,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL Type-S
    used

    2008 Acura TL Type-S

    150,538 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,495

    $1,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Acura TL

    114,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $933 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL Type-S in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Acura TL Type-S

    155,777 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,974

    $338 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL in Black
    used

    2008 Acura TL

    91,635 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,496

    $397 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL in White
    used

    2008 Acura TL

    110,680 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL
    used

    2008 Acura TL

    96,348 miles

    $9,991

    $584 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL Type-S
    used

    2008 Acura TL Type-S

    116,142 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    $646 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL in Black
    used

    2008 Acura TL

    176,089 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,142

    $459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL in Gray
    used

    2008 Acura TL

    107,278 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,859

    $386 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL
    used

    2008 Acura TL

    176,156 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,900

    $490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL Type-S in Silver
    used

    2008 Acura TL Type-S

    34,478 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL in Black
    used

    2008 Acura TL

    111,277 miles

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL in Dark Brown
    used

    2008 Acura TL

    117,498 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,932

    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL in Gray
    used

    2008 Acura TL

    131,658 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,991

    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL Type-S in Black
    used

    2008 Acura TL Type-S

    127,174 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL
    used

    2008 Acura TL

    78,358 miles

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2008 Acura TL Type-S in Silver
    used

    2008 Acura TL Type-S

    190,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $7,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura TL

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7152 Reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (4%)
A great used choice
edechazal,12/20/2012
I purchased a clean 2008 TL auto with navigation 6 weeks ago. It's a wonderful car. I'm a "car guy" but no longer a boy-racer since I'm in my 40's. I appreciate refinement and pieces that work well together. This car delivers in most areas. The first test drive sold me on the car's feel and driving dynamics. I'm 5' 11" and the car fits me like a glove. I like the view from the driver's seat, the powertrain's responsiveness and the look of the tan leather interior. I also test drove the redesigned 2009 model and definitely prefer the 2008 since it fits better. Piece of advice: be ready to spring for a new set of Michelins when you buy. Fresh tires clean up lots of problems.
