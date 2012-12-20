Used 2008 Acura TL for Sale Near Me
- 140,605 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,608$1,256 Below Market
Shottenkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of West Burlington - West Burlington / Iowa
Clean CARFAX. 18/26 City/Highway MPG 2008 Acura TL 3.2L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V 3.2 Thanks for shopping Shottenkirk Superstore!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66298A000127
Stock: P10709A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 150,538 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,495$1,059 Below Market
Original Owners Autos - Eden Prairie / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL Type-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA76548A033942
Stock: 3015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999$933 Below Market
Mountain States Toyota - Denver / Colorado
Check out this 2008 Acura TL 4dr Sdn Auto. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.2L/196 engine will keep you going. This Acura TL has the following options: XM satellite radio *Available in 48 contiguous United States* *First 90 days are compliments of Acura*, Vehicle stability assist (VSA) system w/traction control, Variable pwr-assisted torque-sensing rack pinion steering, Trip Computer, Tire pressure monitor w/location pressure indicators, Theft deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer, Smoked side marker lights, Side-impact door beams, Seatback pockets, and Remote trunk/fuel door release. Test drive this vehicle at Mountain States Toyota, 201 W 70th Ave, Denver, CO 80221.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66248A038980
Stock: T8A038980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 155,777 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,974$338 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa is excited to offer this 2008 Acura TL Type-S. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Acura TL Type-S. You can forget your phone at home, but thanks to this car you'll always have your navigation system. More information about the 2008 Acura TL: The 2008 Acura TL skillfully combines power, luxury, safety, and reliability in a practical package, all while remaining at the lower end of pricing in its segment. Its appeal is broadened further with the Type-S satisfying the performance enthusiast. Strengths of this model include loaded with features, Luxury, performance, and reliability, all in one, and tremendous value. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL Type-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA76588A006372
Stock: 8A006372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 91,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,496$397 Below Market
Dean Honda - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
NAVIGATION/GPS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, Located at Dean Honda's Preowned Supercenter at 2918 Lebanon Church Rd. West Mifflin PA 15122, LEATHER SEATS, Ebony, ABS brakes, Acura/ELS Prem AM/FM w/XM Satellite Radio, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio.2008 Acura TL Navigation Nighthawk Black Pearl Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 27587 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPGEmail Fred at fredm@deanhonda.com or call 412-466-5324 prompt 1 and one of our happy and helpful associates will be delighted to assist you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66298A011466
Stock: 1749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 110,680 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,109 Below Market
Bose Motors - Midlothian / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66298A011161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,348 miles
$9,991$584 Below Market
AutoNation Acura South Bay - Torrance / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66298A031927
Stock: 8A031927
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 116,142 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500$646 Below Market
Tom Tepe Autocenter - Milan / Indiana
Don't want to get out right now? Or can't? We now offer the following home services to make your next car purchase safe and easy: Virtual Tour of Vehicle, Test Drive at Home, and Free Local Home Delivery. Also you can do most of the transaction online or over the phone. And all vehicles are sanitized before we bring it to you. Recent Arrival! 2008 Acura TL Type S Gray Odometer is 21174 miles below market average! 17/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL Type-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA76578A041386
Stock: C2390A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 176,089 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,142$459 Below Market
White Allen Volkswagen - Dayton / Ohio
We are happy to assist you! 90% of the transaction can be handled online or by phone. We are taking every necessary sanitary precaution to keep our associates and customers safe and healthy. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2008 Acura TL 3.2 3.2L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V 5-Speed Automatic FWD With brand new, state of the art sales and service facilities, White Allen Volkswagen is here to provide top of the line services for all of your automotive needs. Come out and experience the White Allen Volkswagen difference today! Conveniently located north of the Dayton Mall. 6840 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Call us at 937-425-2800 or visit us on the web at www.whiteallenvw.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66248A054709
Stock: V2175A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 107,278 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,859$386 Below Market
Koenig Subaru - Port Angeles / Washington
2008 Acura TL Polished Metal Metallic 3.2 Local Trade, 8 Speakers, Acura/ELS Prem AM/FM w/XM Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Automatic temperature control, CD player, DVD-Audio, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Premium audio system: Acura/ELS, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, XM Satellite Radio. 18/26 City/Highway MPG Family owned and operated, Koenig Subaru has been proudly serving the Port Angeles, WA area since 1975. Since opening our doors, our dealership has maintained our solid commitment to our customers offering a wide selection of cars and trucks and ease of purchase. We are proud to offer Vehicle Sales, Service, Parts and our new State of the Art Tire Center. Whether you're looking for a new Subaru or a pre-owned vehicle. You can trust that our dealership will professionally fit you into the automobile of your choice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA662X8A018698
Stock: 14021A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 176,156 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900$490 Below Market
Serra Honda - Akron / Ohio
Serra Auto Park's pre-auction inventory offers the consumer the ability to buy a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. All vehicles displayed pre-auction are sold AS-IS. The term AS-IS means that there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for a particular purpose. THIS VEHICLE CAN NOT BE SOLD TO ANYONE WITHOUT AN OHIO MAILING ADDRESS. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical and/or body defects. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS-IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS-IS vehicle will pay all costs for any repairs. Serra Auto Park assumes no responsibility for any repairs, regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the pre-auction inventory section. Thank you for viewing this Pre Owned Vehicle at Serra Auto Park in Akron Ohio 44312.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66298A039171
Stock: A16250A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 34,478 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
Max Motors - Honolulu / Hawaii
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Acura TL also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Xenon, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps. This Acura is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Office at 808-845-1111 or maxmotorshawaii@gmail.com for more information. - Check out our reviews on Yelp and Facebook. Buy with confidence from a trusted dealer. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL Type-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA765X8A026610
Stock: MM1671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 111,277 miles
$7,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
>>Beautiful midnight metallic blue TL in great shape inside and out. The interior has no rips, the paint is nice and shiny. It is the loaded up version with factory navigation, BOSE premium sound system with 6 CD changer and steering wheel controls for the radio, heated leather seats with memory and 8-way power adjustable settings, power sliding sunroof, premium wheels with nice tires, keyless entry with remote keyFOB, and so much more. The car runs great, drives smooth and handles well.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66228A037472
Stock: 037472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,498 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,932
Hendrick Honda Bradenton - Bradenton / Florida
Carbon Bronze Pearl exterior and Taupe interior. Superb Condition. Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Consumer Guide Recommended Car, Non-Smoker vehicle. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. Acura TL with Carbon Bronze Pearl exterior and Taupe interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 258 HP at 6200 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDEConsumer Guide Recommended Car. Edmunds.com's review says "If getting lots of bang for your buck is important, it's hard to beat the Acura TL, as few entry-level luxury cars pack its level of standard equipment. Well-built, reliable and exceedingly easy to live with as an everyday companion, the TL is a superb choice.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.WHO WE AREHendrick Honda Bradenton has been serving the Sarasota/Bradenton area for 25 years. We are #1 in Certified Honda sales in the Tampa Bay area. We have a unique approach to pricing our vehicles. We fairly price our vehicles by using a Market Based Pricing strategy on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles to provide the best value for our customers. We do not inflate our pre-owned prices in hopes of giving the biggest discount to our customers!Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. Dealer Installed Equipment may be additional on New Hondas. Print this ad aThis Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66278A034017
Stock: PS10454A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 131,658 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,991
AutoNation Chevrolet Timonium - Timonium / Maryland
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *ACURA TL S-TYPE*V6 POWER*NAVIGATION*LEATHER*BACKUP CAMERA*BLUETOOTH*HEATED SEATS*BLUETOOTH* THIS VEHICLE IS MARYLAND INSPECTED AND FULLY RECONDITIONED. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66238A039120
Stock: 8A039120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 127,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 17/26 City/Highway MPG 2008 Nighthawk Black Pearl Acura TL Clean CARFAX. NON SMOKER, ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, TYPE S, Ebony Leather. 5-Speed Automatic Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL Type-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA76678A023964
Stock: 12978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,358 miles
$11,998
CarMax Tinley Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tinley Park / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66208A035042
Stock: 18269050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 190,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$7,990
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
After substantial changes last year, including the return of the Type-S model, the TL carries over unchanged for 2008. That`s certainly OK, as Acura`s best-selling car has always stood out from the pack since being redesigned for 2004. The TL`s wedge-like shape is still attractive as ever, and its spacious interior remains a model of craftsmanship and ergonomics. The base engine operates with utter serenity but still manages to have an engaging character, while the suspension is well-controlled without being a rough rider. Its surround-sound stereo is so good, it`s almost enough to justify buying the car alone. If the TL has a particular forte, it`s value. A package that bundles a voice-activated navigation system (with real-time traffic information) and a rearview camera is the lone option on the base car (standard on the Type-S), while features like Bluetooth, leather seating, power front seats, sunroof and that surround-sound system are included on all TLs. Those features are usually options on rivals that typically start at a higher base price. The 2008 Acura TL is a midsize entry-level luxury sport sedan available in two incredibly well-equipped trim levels. The base TL comes standard with 17-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlights, foglights, sunroof, leather upholstery, eight-way driver and four-way passenger power/heated seats, driver memory functions, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker surround-sound system with in-dash six-CD/DVD audio changer, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The lone factory option is a navigation system that comes with a voice command interface, real-time traffic updates and a rearview camera. The TL Type-S is the more performance-oriented trim level, adding a more powerful engine, a sport-tuned suspension and more powerful brakes. The exterior is also treated to more aggressively styled fascias and side skirts, along with a deck lid spoiler, quad exhausts and special 17-inch wheels. The navigation system and its accompanying features are standard on the Type-S, which also gets sport seats, special interior trim and different lighting. High-performance tires are the Type-S model`s lone option.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL Type-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA755X8A000199
Stock: 11010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
