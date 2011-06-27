  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(40)
1998 Acura TL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Typical Acura luxury, refinement, and reliability.
  • Cramped back seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Acura's all-new TL replaces the defunct Vigor in the lineup, and heralds the debut of a new nomenclature scheme at Honda's upscale division. Seems consumers were getting too cozy with names like Legend, Vigor and Integra, and weren't paying much attention to the fact that these were Acuras. By switching to letters and numbers, Acura hopes to focus more attention on the Acura brand name. Within several years, all Acuras will be designated by alphanumeric names, except the NSX, which won't be changing.

The TL comes in two flavors: 2.5-liter five cylinder (2.5) and 3.2-liter V6 (3.2). Each model gets unique front styling, though at first glance you'll be hard-pressed to see the differences. The V6 is shod with larger tires as well, though the 2.5TL is marketed as the sportier version. Hmmm....

Inside, the TL is sumptuously comfortable, as long as you're riding in the front seat. While the TL is larger inside than the Vigor it replaces, the rear seat is still no picnic for big passengers, and the rear windows won't go all the way down. Smaller people will feel quite comfortable on the supportive rear bench. Classy gauge markings compliment tasteful wood appliqués on the dash, which is laid out in typical Acura fashion: perfectly. The quality of the interior materials and the feel of the switchgear approaches that of the vaunted Lexus ES 300, though some glossy plastic on the armrest door handles detract from the ambiance.

Exterior styling is attractive, but unadventurous. Still, we prefer the Acura to the Infiniti I30, which looks like a Maxima with lots of aftermarket garbage hung on it. The TL looks sleek, with a long, high hood, small greenhouse, and abbreviated rear deck. The tail treatment is too close to Toyota's Avalon, and the rear bumper fascia is too characterless for a near-luxury entry.

Overall, we like the conservative TL. It should compete fairly well in this crowded price segment, if it can manage to steal some attention from the I30 and Oldsmobile Aurora.

1998 Highlights

The premium level is gone, but the TL gets more standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Acura TL.

5(67%)
4(28%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Okay for me.
Christy,07/26/2010
I bought my Acura used five years ago. In that time I have replace the timing belt, had the engine overhauled and the transmission overhauled (costing several thousand dollars), replaced the pulley system for the alternator and the windows are having trouble rolling down or up and the paint is flaking off. I do realize that it's an older car now, but the repairs are really starting to be too much. Otherwise, the car runs great when it's running and sounds great. Pretty good horse power though gas mileage is only about 21 mpg. Not great, but it's okay.
Still in love
Vanessa,05/26/2010
Got my car on 2/14/98 and still love it after all these years. Having problem with speed sensor now but the car is still solid otherwise. Other than maintenance and replacing the struts, this car has been low cost over the years. I love pulling up next to other owners of the older TLs because we always roll down windows and praise our cars. I've never met anyone who didn't love theirs. I know I'll need a new vehicle one day but for now will continue to enjoy the ride.
LOVE MY CAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Erin,10/23/2010
I have had this car for 10 months and am so happy that i made the choice to buy it. The body is in great condition with no rust and is a very rugged car to drive. When i test drove it i was very impressed with how it hugged the road. When its time to get a newer car im sticking to the Acura TL.
Excellent Car
lizaven17,10/25/2014
I got this car back in 2010 as a starter. Since then it's needed an upstream O2 sensor and a wiper motor. I have fallen in love with this car and worked a great deal on it. My TL has done two coast-to-coast cross country trips with stellar performance. The car is kinda rare in the US so parts can get expensive if you break the wrong thing. But overall this car is great. A word of caution to fellow tuners out there: the design of this car is kinda nonsensical. Things like wiring a subwoofer are extremely difficult. But as a basic car, the 5cyl is really reliable and the interior is spacious and comfy. A pure-blooded GT car if you ask me.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1998 Acura TL Overview

The Used 1998 Acura TL is offered in the following submodels: TL Sedan. Available styles include 3.2 4dr Sedan, and 2.5 4dr Sedan.

