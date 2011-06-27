Estimated values
2006 Acura TL 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,353
|$4,701
|$5,462
|Clean
|$3,010
|$4,219
|$4,894
|Average
|$2,323
|$3,255
|$3,757
|Rough
|$1,637
|$2,291
|$2,621
Estimated values
2006 Acura TL 4dr Sedan w/Nav System (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,117
|$4,189
|$4,796
|Clean
|$2,798
|$3,759
|$4,297
|Average
|$2,160
|$2,900
|$3,299
|Rough
|$1,521
|$2,041
|$2,302
Estimated values
2006 Acura TL 4dr Sedan w/Performance Tires (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,158
|$6,883
|$8,404
|Clean
|$3,733
|$6,178
|$7,529
|Average
|$2,881
|$4,766
|$5,781
|Rough
|$2,030
|$3,355
|$4,033
Estimated values
2006 Acura TL 4dr Sedan w/Nav System (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,615
|$5,112
|$5,957
|Clean
|$3,245
|$4,588
|$5,337
|Average
|$2,505
|$3,540
|$4,098
|Rough
|$1,765
|$2,492
|$2,859
Estimated values
2006 Acura TL 4dr Sedan w/Performance Tires, Nav System (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,633
|$5,134
|$5,981
|Clean
|$3,261
|$4,608
|$5,359
|Average
|$2,518
|$3,555
|$4,115
|Rough
|$1,774
|$2,502
|$2,870
Estimated values
2006 Acura TL 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,442
|$4,894
|$5,712
|Clean
|$3,090
|$4,392
|$5,118
|Average
|$2,385
|$3,389
|$3,929
|Rough
|$1,681
|$2,385
|$2,741