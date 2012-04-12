Used 2000 Acura TL for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 90,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Sport Mazda North - Longwood / Florida
Covid 19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW! SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2000 Acura TL 3.2 - located at our SPORT MAZDA NORTH Superstore - 400 N US Hwy 17-92, Longwood FL, 32750 - New Price! MID SIZE SEDAN, SPORT SEDAN, LOW MILEAGE, ONE OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX, GREAT VALUE, GREAT CONDITION - MUST SEE, SUNROOF, LEATHER, SAFETY INSPECTION COMPLETED, Ebony w/Heated Front Bucket Seats, Alloy wheels, Cassette, CD player, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power moonroof, Premium audio system.Odometer is 93763 miles below market average!Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 7 Years in a Row w/ over 8,000 Positive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999), do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. Please check with dealer regarding final financing arrangement when possible.Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Acura TL 3.2.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA5664YA020301
Stock: NB020301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 136,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,900
Don Jacobs Toyota - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
**TREAT YOURSELF TO THIS ONE!!, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Seats, **LOCAL CAR**, **LOCAL TRADE-IN**, *CD PLAYER*, Leather Seats, **2 KEYS**, **NEWLY ACQUIRED, **PROUDLY DISPLAYED AT DON JACOBS TOYOTA!, **CALL NOW 414.281.3100!, **WE WELCOME ALL TRADE-INS!, Ebony w/Heated Front Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Ebony w/Heated Front Bucket Seats. Great deals at Don Jacobs Toyota!! Odometer is 66358 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. 2000 Acura TL 3.2 Don Jacobs Toyota at 5727 S 27th St in Milwaukee, Phone 414.281.3100. Proudly serving Milwaukee Greenfield Oak Creek Cudahy Glendale St. Francis South Milwaukee Franklin Caledonia Racine Franksville Raymond Hales Corners Muskego West Allis area for over 40 Years! Thank you to all of our customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Acura TL 3.2.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA5667YA006537
Stock: P14535K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 191,512 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 1999 Acura TL 4dr 4dr Sedan 3.2L with Navigation System features a 3.2L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Acura TL 3.2.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA5659XA004794
Stock: AAW-004794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 188,786 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,030
Westside Hyundai - Jacksonville / Florida
Used 2001 Acura TL 3.2 in Jacksonville, FL. Recent Oil Change.All vehicle sales are subject to sales tax, $899 dealer documentation fee, DMV fees, and other applicable state and federal fees. Pricing includes a $500 discount for financing through the dealer. All pre-owned vehicles are inspected, reconditioned, and repaired with average dealer costs exceeding $1400. Westside Hyundai pays a portion of all reconditioning bills, lowering the cost to the consumer to only $700. This cost is added to the sales price at the time of purchase. Due to the pandemic, all pre-owned vehicles will undergo an intense sanitization at a cost of $100 unless purchaser requests otherwise. The sanitization is done at the time of the complimentary delivery detail. Not all pre-owned vehicles will have a second key, floor mats, or owner's manual. Dealer is not responsible for any typographical or technical errors. Westside Hyundai uses a third party information service for pricing and descriptions. Please verify information with a staff member by calling 904-384-0050 or visiting 1672 Cassat Avenue.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Acura TL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA56651A008924
Stock: 1A008924C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 150,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,997
Conyers Nissan - Conyers / Georgia
Safety Inspected, Navigation !!!, Leather !!!, 5 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control.Recent Arrival! 2001 Acura TL Navigation Navigation FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.2L V6 SMPI SOHC19/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Acura TL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA56761A005765
Stock: T1044A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 130,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495$1,341 Below Market
Emory Street Auto Sales - Attleboro / Massachusetts
2002 ACURA TL 4D SEDAN ✅ 130k Miles Only ✅ Runs and drives beautifully ✅ Comes with Leather interior, Sun/ Moonroof, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Steering, CD/DVD, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels , Radio, Ice Cold A/c, Heat and many more ✅ No Problems No issues ✅ New brakes, New Tire, New engine and transmission mounts, new coils and spark plugs. ✅ Full Carfax report available ✅ Guarantee to Pass Inspection ✅ Fresh Oil, smooth engine, shifts good. ✅ We Service what we sell!! So buy with confidence. ✅30 Days Warranty On Engine and Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Acura TL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA56672A012295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,996 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,700
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. SAVE ** AutoNation Toyota Cerritos is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2002 Acura TL only has 139,982mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Beautiful color combination with Firepepper Red Pearl exterior over Parchment interior making this the one to own! There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Acura TL . It is incomparable for the price and quality. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Toyota of Cerritos and get behind the wheel for a test drive today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Acura TL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA56612A000398
Stock: 2A000398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 185,528 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,602
Ken Garff Hyundai - Salt Lake City / Utah
Come check out this reliable 2002 Acura TL Type S with convenient power controls, leather seats, and a moonroof!Complete Multi Point Safety on EVERY PreOwned Vehicle, Professionally Detailed for Delivery, Garff Care!, Maintenance Records Available, Leather.Recent Arrival!19/29 City/Highway MPGBuy with confidence from Ken Garff Hyundai. Don't be fooled by used car dealers that buy the vehicles that don't pass our stringent 150 point inspection. We take pride in selling better cars for less. We check our prices daily to guarantee you the best value around. That is why people fly in from all over the country to take advantage of our great cars at great prices..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA56822A040099
Stock: 2YU2809B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 85,265 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,788
Doug's Lynnwood Mazda - Edmonds / Washington
Recent Arrival! SUNROOF MOONROOF.19/29 City/Highway MPG 3.2 3.2L V6 SOHCWe are a family owned and operated Mazda dealer for 45 years! We offer high quality pre -owned vehicles that have gone through inspections by ASE certified technicians.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Acura TL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA56682A033611
Stock: 200860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 247,963 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,849
Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Contactless purchase, Free home drop-off, Free test drive at home, Private dealer appointments, Virtual appointments.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2002 Acura TL Type S Nighthawk Black Pearl FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.2L V6 SOHC19/29 City/Highway MPGHere at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, 17 x 6.5 JJ Cast-Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Speakers, ABS brakes, Acura/Bose Music System w/Cassette/6-Disc In-Dash CD, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA56852A006206
Stock: 07185A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 202,199 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,858
Hodges Mazda at the Avenues - Jacksonville / Florida
This 1998 Acura TL 2.5 in Juniper Green Pearl features: SUNROOF/MOONROOF, Parchment, Alloy wheels, Power driver seat, Power moonroof. Recent Arrival! Price excludes $99 Electronic Filing Fee, sales tax and dealer pre-delivery service fee in the amount of $1099 which represents cost and profit to the dealer for items such as cleaning inspecting and adjusting new and used vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. Hodges Value-Price - our way of selling higher mileage or older vehicles and passing the savings on to you! Let us help you save money on a pre owned car today! Call us at 904-562-1600.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Acura TL 2.5.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4UA2651WC000995
Stock: ML1167104B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 112,109 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Dick's Country Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Hillsboro / Oregon
2002 Acura TL 3.2 Red FWD 3.2L V6 SOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Leather, 16 x 6.5 JJ Cast-Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Speakers, ABS brakes, Acura/Bose Music System w/Cassette/6-Disc In-Dash CD, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Leather. You make the drive, we'll make the deal! Come to www.dickshillsborohyundai.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 503-608-7456 For help with any of our departments!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Acura TL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA566X2A028541
Stock: 9840B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 100,190 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,480$3,084 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - CLEAN TITLE! - LOW ORIGINAL MILES - 4 ALMOST NEW TIRES - RUNS NICE AND SMOOTH - ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION RUN SUPER WELL - ITS PRICED CHEAP BECAUSE THE COSMETICS ARE MARGINAL, THE ENTIRE CAR WAS REPAINTED AT SOME POINT TO THE SAME GRAY, BUT ITS QUALITY IS MARGINAL. THE INSIDE HAS SOME RIPS ON THE SEATS. - THE AIRBAG LIGHT COMES ON SOMETIMES, THE SENSOR IN THE PASS. SEAT IS GOING BAD. ITS SUPER COMMON ON THESE CARS, THE ONLY SOLUTION IS TO REPLACE THE WHOLE SEAT W/ A USED ONE - APART FROM THE MARGINAL PAINT AND SRS LIGHT, ITS A WELL RUNNING, WELL KEPT CAR - TIMING BELT LOOKS GOOD ON VISUAL INSPECTION! - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura TL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA56643A014149
Stock: XRD4302352A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 193,326 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000$1,661 Below Market
John & Sons Auto Sales - Grand Rapids / Michigan
2003 Acura TL 3.2L V6 FWD up to 29 MPG highway! Leather interior heated driver & passenger seats sunroof cruise control power windows & mirrors CD/FM radio Bose sound system 2 person memory seat. Mileage: 193326We’re located right off U.S 131 5 minutes away from downtown Grand Rapids - 1154 Grandville Ave SW Grand Rapids MI 49503. Phone # 616-245-2153Visit John & Sons Auto Sales online at johnandsonsauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 616-245-2153 today to schedule your test drive.WARRANTY: This vehicle does qualify for the purchase of an optional warranty.SORRY WE DO NOT FINANCE. Since 1947 our small family-owned dealership has been giving our customers great deals and friendly service. We proudly serve Grand Rapids Kalamazoo Holland Muskegon Rockford Big Rapids Lansing and Grand Haven. Se Habla Espanol! Find us at JOHNANDSONSAUTO.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura TL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA56613A052728
Stock: 1978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,312 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999$1,192 Below Market
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
Car-Fax Certified 2 owner with 0 accidents, that has all the features that you would want. Real soft grain leather upholstery, power sunroof, 6 disc AM/FM/CD player, dual power seats, alloy wheels, power windows, locks, mirrors, climate control air/heat, tilt, cruise, 4-wheel ABS braking system, Traction control and more. If you want a really sporty, loaded sedan with very low miles then look no further.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura TL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA56673A036615
Stock: 20-027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 219,024 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Faraj Auto Traders - Rutherford / New Jersey
WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! Our prices are REAL with NO GAMES OR GIMMICKS!! EVERY CAR MUST PASS a vigorous multi-point inspection by our ASE Certified in house Technicians! Safety Checks are a priority and usually include New Tires Brakes & Fluids if Needed at no extra charge!! We price our vehicles lower than market value. We have been in business for over 20 years and maintain 4.8 Star Google Reviews and an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. We offer financing as well as Cash Payments. We can finance all credit types with interest rates as low as 3.99%Call us for more info or visit our website at Farajauto.com.We are located at:Faraj Auto Traders164 NJ 17Rutherford NJ 07070ThanksMark Faraj201-507-0444Farajauto.comREAD OUR GOOGLE REVIEWS!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura TL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA56693A091633
Stock: 10068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,895 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
Acura of Brookfield - Brookfield / Wisconsin
: Serviced here, Originally bought here, Timing Belt and Water Pump have been replaced, Very Nice, CARFAX 1-Owner. Satin Silver exterior and Ebony interior, Type S w/Navigation System trim. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Bucket Seats, Auxiliary Pwr Outlet, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, HID headlights, Serviced here, Originally bought here, Timing Belt and Water Pump have been replaced. SEE MORE! WHY BUY FROM US: Acura of Brookfield's Pre-Owned Vehicles are like no other. Our unique process ensures high quality, fully reconditioned vehicles at a fair price. Our trained technicians inspect and prepare every vehicle to exacting standards. In addition, we devote significant resources to ensure each vehicle looks great. Minor dings, dents, wheel and bumper scuffs are reduced or eliminated. We've gone to great lengths to make purchasing a pre-owned vehicle the right choice for you. EXPERTS REPORT: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. *Based on current year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary, depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition (hybrid models only) and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA56933A034113
Stock: 21408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 228,026 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
>>PERFECT clean CARFAX with ZERO accidents, clean history, clean title and it was a previously certified pre-owed vehicle. Traded into our lot. Loaded up with leather, power sliding sunroof, ice cold AC, power windows and locks, new tires, good brakes, BOSE sound system, steering wheel controls for the radio, and so much more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA56973A086862
Stock: 086862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
