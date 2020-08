Used 2006 Acura TL for Sale Near Me

Crumps Motor - Tremonton / Utah

Crump-Reese Tremonton Ut, Family Owned since 1961. See our inventory on www.crumps.com or give us a call.... 435-257-3328. Recent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19UUA66296A061085

Stock: 20U239

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020