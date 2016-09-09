Used 2006 Acura TL for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Acura TL in Black
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    138,838 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    $1,717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL in Black
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    108,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,989

    $1,989 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    155,589 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,501

    $715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL in Silver
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    79,787 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,988

    $1,052 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL in Black
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    243,680 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,689

    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL in Black
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    99,816 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,400

    $894 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL in Silver
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    125,035 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,900

    $327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL in White
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    104,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,890

    $212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    161,241 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL in White
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    69,331 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,827

    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL in Silver
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    147,369 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL in Black
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    69,255 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,899

    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL in Silver
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    169,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,952

    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    149,008 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,250

    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    98,063 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,997

    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    121,473 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL in Silver
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    133,860 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,595

    Details
  • 2006 Acura TL
    used

    2006 Acura TL

    185,737 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details

Love at first sight but faded after the honeymoon.
Joe,09/09/2016
4dr Sedan w/Performance Tires, Nav System (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
This car had everything I wanted but came at a price. Performance, technology, and looked amazing. There are many known problems with this particular generation of the TL. Bluetooth stopped working and the replacement was pretty costly. Cassette adapter for ipod/iphone music got stuck in tape deck. Went through 2 batteries within 3 weeks and Dealership couldn't figure out the problem. Once I was able to pry the cassette adapter out the problem went away. Another known problem is the nav system. The unit in the trunk doesn't last and the replacement is about $300 now from Alpine. Once the trunk unit stops working you lose all the touchscreen capabilities on the display (ie AC control, radio control, settings, etc). You also lose the voice control for the radio unit. Voice control for making phone calls still functions as it is not tied to the trunk unit. Lastly, the dashboard problem. AcuraZine's website lists many people that have reported a cracked dashboard. Mine 1st cracked around the airbag border on the passenger side. At first I thought it was an airbag failure mode but upon research discovered I was seeing what many people were reporting. Shortly after this initial crack I started getting multiple cracks across my whole dashboard. Looks horrible. Exterior paint is still holding up but some of the plastic coating around the window edge is peeling. With all that being said I still enjoy the car but haven't got to utilize a lot of the technology for about 5 years now. I'm looking to get rid of it soon and most likely will not buy another Acura.
