Used 2006 Acura TL for Sale Near Me

- 138,838 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995$1,717 Below Market
Crumps Motor - Tremonton / Utah
Crump-Reese Tremonton Ut, Family Owned since 1961. See our inventory on www.crumps.com or give us a call.... 435-257-3328. Recent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66296A061085
Stock: 20U239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 108,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,989$1,989 Below Market
DIN Motors - Passaic / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66216A044832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,589 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,501$715 Below Market
Brown's Arlington Honda - Arlington / Virginia
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Royal Blue Pearl 2006 Acura TL 4D Sedan 3.2L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V FWD 5-Speed Automatic Leather.20/29 City/Highway MPGCall us today at 855.423.9047 or visit our website at www.arlingtonhonda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66286A013268
Stock: A55636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 79,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,988$1,052 Below Market
Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Look at this 2006 Acura TL 4dr Sdn AT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.2L/196 engine will keep you going. This Acura TL has the following options: XM satellite radio, Vehicle stability assist (VSA) system w/traction control, Variable pwr-assisted torque-sensing rack & pinion steering, Trunk storage tray/shopping bag hook/cargo net, Trunk pass-through w/locking system, Trip Computer, Tire pressure monitor, Theft-deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer, Sunglasses holder, and Speed-sensitive intermittent wipers w/mist feature. Online
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66236A026512
Stock: L13611A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 243,680 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,689
Ford of Columbia - Columbia / Tennessee
WE DELIVER!! In response to Coronavirus concerns, we are now offering the option to purchase a vehi, FINANCING FOR EVERYONE, WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DO NOT BUY FROM US, Parchment w/Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 8 Speakers, Acura/ELS Prem AM/FM w/XM Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wireless connectivity. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/29 City/Highway MPGOur mission is to provide you with the best vehicle purchase and ownership experience possible, from helping you qualify for credit online to estimating the value of your trade-in with a simple questionnaire, we work hard to give you the information and choices you need to have the freedom to guide your vehicle purchase.Please check availability as our inventory changes daily and listings may take 24 hours or more to update. Our website allows you to check availability, view internet pricing, pre-qualify for financing, estimate the value of your trade, and schedule a test drive. How are we doing? How can we improve? Follow us and let us know on facebook!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA662X6A016897
Stock: FL2891A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 99,816 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,400$894 Below Market
Hyundai of Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 63038 miles below market average!Sunroof / Moonroof, CLEAN LOCAL TRADE, Driver Power Seat, Leather, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Memory seat, Power passenger seat, Security system, Telescoping steering wheel. CARFAX One-Owner.20/29 City/Highway MPG Nighthawk Black Pearl 2006 Acura TL FWD 3.2L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V*Please contact dealer for full details. All prices do not include taxes, estimated tax fees, dealer documentary fee, certification costs, reconditioning costs and any installed equipment. *Limited warranties, see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66266A056488
Stock: H15859A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 125,035 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,900$327 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
Ebony w/Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System. Alabaster Silver Metallic 2006 Acura TL FWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.2L V6 SOHC VTEC 24VOdometer is 29418 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPGThis car is priced competitively using Market Value Pricing technology. All trade-ins are welcome. Price does not include tax, title, or dealer processing fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66246A057882
Stock: 1619213B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 104,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,890$212 Below Market
Brown-Daub Volvo Cars - Nazareth / Pennsylvania
This vehicle is located at Brown Daub Volvo, 4046 Jandy Blvd in Nazareth, PA. This 2006 Acura TL Navigation System is offered to you for sale by Brown-Daub Volvo Of Lehigh Valley.The TL Navigation System has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 104,959mi put on this Acura. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Acura TL Navigation System is sure to sell fast.This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The quintessential Acura -- This Acura TL Navigation System speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66216A018585
Stock: 4767A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 161,241 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,995
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2006 Acura TL --- CLEAN CAR FAX -- 3.2L V6 -- LEATHER HEATED SEATS -- CRUISE CONTROL -- SUNROOF --AM/FM RADIO CD PLAYER -- LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT -- GREAT GAS SAVER -- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA662X6A067364
Stock: 24274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,331 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,827
Cerritos Acura - Cerritos / California
White 2006 Acura TL FWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.2L V6 SOHC VTEC 24VRecent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPGConveniently located at the 605 and 91 Freeways! Cerritos Acura! www.cerritosacura.com, Excellent selection of Used Vehicles, Financing Options, Serving Cerritos, Long Beach, Downey, Norwalk, Bellflower, Los Angeles, Torrance, Lakewood, Anaheim, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles County, Orange County, Riverside County, San Bernadino County.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66206A009201
Stock: A200869A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 147,369 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999
Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware - Delaware / Ohio
JUST ARRIVED!!! MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, MOONROOF, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, REMOTE ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, MULTI-ZONE A/C, FOG LAMPS.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# 6A071630 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $425 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, and Performed A Comprehensive 125-point Inspection Along With An Oil & Filter Change, New Wipers & Tire Rotation!This front wheel drive 2006 Acura Tl Navigation System features an impressive 3.20 Engine with a Alabaster Silver Metallic Exterior with a Ebony Leather Interior. With only 147,369 miles this 2006 Acura Tl is your best buy in Delaware, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2006 Acura Tl in Delaware,OH Includes: Homelink System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Electronic Messaging Assistance, Memory Seats, CD Changer, Anti Theft System, Garage Door Opener, Auxiliary Power Outlet, AM/FM Stereo, Memory Mirrors, Single-Disc CD Player, Cassette Player*STOCK# 6A071630 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has this 2006 Acura Tl Navigation System ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram today at *(740) 369-9611 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2006 Acura Tl Navigation System! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 2815 Stratford Rd Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 29.0 Highway MPG and 20.0 City MPG! This Acura Tl comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.20 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Disc Brakes, Telescoping Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tires - Rear Performance, Trip Computer, Tires - Front Performance, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Delaware, Westerville & Marysville used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Deleware, OH dealership over these interior options: Sunroof, Automatic Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Overhead Console, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, Rear Reading Lamps, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Illuminated entry, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Reading Light(s), Floor Mats, Rear Window Defroster*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether steering your way to work in Westerville or soccer practice in Scioto County, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, HID Headlamps, Brake Assist, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Drivers Air Bag, Overhead airbag, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Emergency Trunk Release*DISCLAIMER:* Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, $250 Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Any available rebates included in sales price in lieu of any special financing / lease incentives unless otherwise indicated. Internet prices are available to everyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66236A071630
Stock: 6A071630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 69,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,899
Ed Voyles Acura - Atlanta / Georgia
2006 Acura TL Nighthawk Black Pearl Leather, Bluetooth, Power Moonroof, Sirus XM radio, One Owner, Ebony w/Perforated Leather Seat Trim. 4D Sedan20/29 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. It comes well appointed, it is exceptionally clean and has undergone a rigorous mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning process. Come see why our cars are a cut above!FWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.2L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V Recent Arrival! Odometer is 87766 miles below market average!We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. We are leading the way with Real-Time Market based Pricing that yields our clients the lowest prices and best values on every vehicle we offer. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Ed Voyles Acura is proudly serving Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peach Tree, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Ball Ground, Douglasville, East Cobb, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville, Morrow, Monroe. If you don't see what you are looking for ,contact our friendly sales staff and we will try to find it for you! Click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA662X6A041296
Stock: AC32671A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 169,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,952
Honda North - Butler / Pennsylvania
Honda North is exceptionally pleased to be an eleven time Honda President's Award recipient and to be in the top 1% of all Honda dealers in the nation for Customer Satisfaction. We are very grateful to our employees and customers for such a great honor! Take the time to... give us a shot. We Know Honda. We Know You!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA65546A004367
Stock: VH20678A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 149,008 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,250
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
V6...ENGINE...... 2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66256A048754
Stock: 7436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2016
- 98,063 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2006 ACURA 3.2 TL 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! FINISHED IN THE INCREDIBLE LOOKING WHITE DIAMOND PEARL EXTERIOR PAINT OVER PARCHMENT LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS WRAPPED IN MICHELIN TIRES!! HEATED FRONT SEATS!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! XM RADIO!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL!! POWER SEATS!! HOMELINK!! HANDS FREE LINK!! CRUISE CONTROL!! POWER WINDOWS!! LEATHER WRAPPED SHIFT KNOB!! EXTERNAL TEMPERATURE DISPLAY!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 3.2L V6 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! FRONT WHEEL DRIVE!! BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED 3.2L V6 F SOHC 24V - FRONT WHEEL DRIVE WHITE DIAMOND PEARL EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS - MICHELIN TIRES PARCHMENT LEATHER INTERIOR - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - XM RADIO - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - HOMELINK - POWER SEATS - HEATED FRONT SEATS - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA65556A077697
Stock: CM6997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 121,473 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Clean CARFAX. Burgundy 2006 Acura TL **TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION** **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **NEW TIRES** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** Parchment Leather Navigation System. Odometer is 45178 miles below market average! **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66226A019485
Stock: 1236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,860 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,595
Steve Landers Toyota - Little Rock / Arkansas
17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wireless connectivity. Odometer is 38878 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66286A053463
Stock: A053463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 185,737 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,000
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
1 OWNER**WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--PERFECT SECOND/COMMUTER CAR OR 1ST CAR SAFE RELIABLE AND CLASSY--MULTIPLE TECH AND SAFETY FEATURES--SILVER exterior and BLACK Leather interior .Features include:--NAVIGATION---power seat---leather seats--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options Fog Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Trip Computer (2) 12-volt pwr outlets 17.1 gallon fuel tank 3.2L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine 4-way pwr passenger seat Aluminum interior trim Brake assist Carpeted floor mats Childproof rear door locks Chip resistant rocker panels Cruise control Direct ignition system Door storage compartments Drive-by-wire throttle system Dual illuminated vanity mirrors Dual stage/threshold driver & front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) Front seat belt height adjusters Front wheel drive Front/rear 3-point seat belts Front/rear coil springs & stabilizer bar Front/rear crumple zones Front/rear overhead map lights Galvanized body panels HandsFreeLink Heat-rejecting green-tinted glass Heated front seats HomeLink universal garage door opener Independent double wishbone front suspension Independent multi-link double wishbone rear suspension Leather trimmed door panels Leather trimmed seats Leather-wrapped shift knob LED back-lit instruments w/progressive illumination Maintenance Minder system Multi-info display screen Outside Temp Gauge Pedestrian impact protection Phosphorescent emergency trunk release Programmable interior lighting Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH) Rear seat center armrest w/dual cup holders Rear window defroster w/timer Road noise reducing acoustic windshield Seat-mounted front side-impact airbags w/passenger occupant height & position sensors Side-curtain airbags Speed-sensitive intermittent wipers w/mist feature Sunglasses holder Theft-deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer Trunk pass-through w/locking system Trunk storage tray/shopping bag hook/cargo net Variable pwr-assisted torque-sensing rack & pinion steering XM satellite radio 5-speed sequential SportShift automatic transmission w/OD grade logic control P235/45R17 all-season tires 17 aluminum-alloy wheels Integrated dual exhaust outlet Pwr operated moonroof w/tilt sliding shade auto-reverse Bi-xenon high-intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/auto-off feature Body-color dual heated pwr mirrors w/memory dual reverse tilt feature 8-way pwr driver bucket seat w/pwr lumbar support & memory feature Adjustable front & rear seat headrests Center console-inc: adjustable armrest dual storage coinholder Pwr windows w/auto up-down driver window & auto-reverse feature Remote trunk & fuel-filler door releases Acura/ELS AM/FM stereo w/Dolby cassette & 6-disc CD & DVD-audio & DTS changer (8) speakers Integrated rear glass radio antenna Auto-dimming breakaway rearview mirror
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66286A033682
Stock: 3EL5TR1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
