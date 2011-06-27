  1. Home
2005 Acura TL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Luxurious interior, long list of standard equipment, powerful V6 engine, slick-shifting six-speed manual, pleasant blend of ride comfort and fun, superb sound system.
  • Can't match the athleticism of some German rivals, V6 could use more low-end torque.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Luxurious, extremely well equipped and enjoyable to drive, the stylish TL should be on your test-drive list if you're shopping for a sedan under $40K.

2005 Highlights

The front seatbelt buckles are now mounted to the seat frame, and sensors in the front-passenger seat alert the driver when an occupant is out of a safe position for the side airbag.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Acura TL.

5(82%)
4(14%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
454 reviews
See all 454 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2005 Acura TL
bradyoung,12/11/2012
I bought this car brand new back in 2005. Mechanically it's worked great. I've only had to do basic maintenance on the car such as batteries, belts, fluids, etc. I did have a power steering hose to begin leaking that I had repaired. 6 months later I get a recall notice from Acura and they reimburse me for the cost of the repairs and install a new power steering hose. This car now has 162,000 miles on it and it's doing great. I just wish the newer TL's looked as good because I would buy another. The only down side has been tire wear. This car does like to go through some tires about every 25 to 30K miles. The tire wear is based upon normal driving.
Best Car I ever owned
edmundsposter8,08/06/2012
I've had this car since 2005 and have had zero issues with reliability. I still receive alot of positive accolades for the navigation and bluetooth phone considering this was back in 2005. If you take care of the car with regular intervals of maintenance there will be no issues. The best part is there are millions of local Honda/Acura repairs shops that are highly competitive which makes repair costs a fraction of what you pay at the Dealership
Abyss Blue Pearl 6 Speed Manual TL
blacsteel1,05/19/2011
I purchased my 05 TL used in 2007 w/just over 24K miles. The car looked sharp, had a nice ride and was loaded w/everything (Navi, Hands Free Phone, Voice activation, moonroof etc.) The transmission operated smoothly and the car had great performance and handling esp. considering its a front wheel drive vehicle. One thing I did notice after a few months was that under brisk acceleration (not jack rabbit starts mind you) the car seemed to hesitate as if traction control had been activated. I ended up ditching the Michelin Pilot MXMV... and getting Bridgestone RE 960AS (stayed w/ 17") and the car has handled like a dream ever since.
Great Car but Some Flaws
cooldiesel,07/06/2013
I bought my 2005 Acura TL with about 90K miles on it. For the most part the car is fantastic, feels very high quality and rides excellent. At 80 MPH - typical cruising speed in Los Angeles when not stuck in traffic - the car feels as if it is on rails, and is very quite. Some people on internet forums have complained about squeeks and rattles from the windows in the doors when driving. I have found that this is true, but not to the point where it is a problem. The 6-speed transmission model which I have is probably not the best. The shifter is clunky, and the engine not suited to a manual since it has very little low-end torque.
See all 454 reviews of the 2005 Acura TL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Acura TL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Acura TL

Used 2005 Acura TL Overview

The Used 2005 Acura TL is offered in the following submodels: TL Sedan. Available styles include 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A), 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (3.2L 6cyl 5A), 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M), 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (3.2L 6cyl 6M), 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (3.2L 6cyl 6M), and 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires and Navigation System (3.2L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Acura TL?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Acura TL trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Acura TL 3.2 is priced between $4,500 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 73603 and207000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Acura TLS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Acura TL for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2005 TLS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,500 and mileage as low as 73603 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Acura TL.

Can't find a used 2005 Acura TLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura TL for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,320.

Find a used Acura for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,404.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura TL for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,913.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,257.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Acura TL?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

