I bought this car brand new back in 2005. Mechanically it's worked great. I've only had to do basic maintenance on the car such as batteries, belts, fluids, etc. I did have a power steering hose to begin leaking that I had repaired. 6 months later I get a recall notice from Acura and they reimburse me for the cost of the repairs and install a new power steering hose. This car now has 162,000 miles on it and it's doing great. I just wish the newer TL's looked as good because I would buy another. The only down side has been tire wear. This car does like to go through some tires about every 25 to 30K miles. The tire wear is based upon normal driving.

Read more