Vehicle overview

There aren't many better all-around luxury values than the 2013 Acura TL. Fresh off last year's styling tweak that brought the midsize sedan's front grille in line with the rest of Acura's lineup -- particularly its popular RDX and MDX crossovers -- the TL does just about everything well. It's also priced quite attractively when measured against comparable rivals.

Meanwhile, if you believe paying for a midsize luxury sedan should by definition mean you get an engine with more than four cylinders, the TL sets itself apart from its European rivals with standard V6 power. The TL also offers the option of a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system paired with an even stronger V6 to fully cement its credibility as a luxury sedan that delivers plenty of "sport."

Acura has become renowned for the meticulous quality of its interiors, and the TL is no exception. Just don't expect a lot of soft wood and tufted leather, since the TL's ambience is modern, tech-oriented luxury. Its interior teems with the best electronic features Acura can conjure, while surfaces and textures are inviting but minimalist in spirit. And because the TL is one of the wider midsize luxury sedans you'll find, there's plenty of stretch-out space, even in the back.

The front-drive base TL competes with luxury cars such as the Lexus ES 350 and Volvo S60, while the all-wheel-drive TL is comparable to slightly more costly luxury nameplates such as the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. Although the TL isn't quite as flashy or sporty as some of these cars, we think it remains a solid choice overall for an unpretentious luxury sedan.