  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura TL
  4. Used 2013 Acura TL
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2013 Acura TL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Abundant user-friendly high-tech features
  • spacious cabin
  • smart all-wheel-drive system
  • superb optional sound system
  • solid construction.
  • Communication with driver a little antiseptic
  • rear-drive competitors offer better dynamics.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Acura TL for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$11,699 - $17,990
Used TL for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although its design is aging, the 2013 Acura TL's top-quality interior and above-par performance make it a solid luxury sedan value.

Vehicle overview

There aren't many better all-around luxury values than the 2013 Acura TL. Fresh off last year's styling tweak that brought the midsize sedan's front grille in line with the rest of Acura's lineup -- particularly its popular RDX and MDX crossovers -- the TL does just about everything well. It's also priced quite attractively when measured against comparable rivals.

Meanwhile, if you believe paying for a midsize luxury sedan should by definition mean you get an engine with more than four cylinders, the TL sets itself apart from its European rivals with standard V6 power. The TL also offers the option of a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system paired with an even stronger V6 to fully cement its credibility as a luxury sedan that delivers plenty of "sport."

Acura has become renowned for the meticulous quality of its interiors, and the TL is no exception. Just don't expect a lot of soft wood and tufted leather, since the TL's ambience is modern, tech-oriented luxury. Its interior teems with the best electronic features Acura can conjure, while surfaces and textures are inviting but minimalist in spirit. And because the TL is one of the wider midsize luxury sedans you'll find, there's plenty of stretch-out space, even in the back.

The front-drive base TL competes with luxury cars such as the Lexus ES 350 and Volvo S60, while the all-wheel-drive TL is comparable to slightly more costly luxury nameplates such as the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. Although the TL isn't quite as flashy or sporty as some of these cars, we think it remains a solid choice overall for an unpretentious luxury sedan.

2013 Acura TL models

The 2013 Acura TL is a midsize luxury sedan offered in two trim levels: TL and TL SH-AWD.

The standard TL comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, a sunroof, heated side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated eight-way power front seats (with driver lumbar adjustment and memory functions) and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface also are standard for the base TL.

The TL Special Edition also features 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, keyless ignition/entry and leather upholstery with contrasting stitching.

The TL SH-AWD adds a more powerful V6, all-wheel drive, 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension and steering, upgraded brakes and contoured front sport seats with contrasting leather stitching.

The Technology and Advance option packages can be added to either the standard TL or the TL SH-AWD, but not the Special Edition. To get the Advance package, you must purchase the Technology package. The Technology package brings keyless ignition/entry, a navigation system, voice commands, a rearview camera, GPS-linked adaptive climate control, perforated leather upholstery and a 10-speaker premium surround-sound audio system.

The Advance package includes the content of the Technology package as well as bigger wheels (18-inch wheels for the base TL and 19-inch wheels on the SH-AWD), ventilated front seats and a blind-spot warning system.

2013 Highlights

Apart from the debut of the Special Edition trim level, the 2013 Acura TL is essentially unchanged, though its crash test safety scores have improved this year.

Performance & mpg

The base 2013 Acura TL has a 3.5-liter V6 that generates 280 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque, and it drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. At the test track, a TL with this powertrain sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, a competitive time for the class. Fuel economy is estimated by the EPA at 23 mpg combined (20 city/29 highway).

The 2013 TL SH-AWD model features Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive system, which not only shifts power between the front and rear wheels but also adjusts the power flow between the rear wheels to improve how the TL SH-AWD corners. It also gets a larger 3.7-liter V6 that develops 305 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. The six-speed automatic continues as standard, but a six-speed manual transmission is optional. A manual-equipped TL SH-AWD zips to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, but at the expense of some fuel efficiency. The EPA estimates the TL SH-AWD with an automatic gets 21 combined (18 city/26 highway) while the manual rates 20 mpg (17/25).

Safety

Every 2013 Acura TL comes with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control and traction control, front-seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Under braking, the TL performs about average for the class, with a front-drive TL stopping from 60 mph in 122 feet and the TL SH-AWD taking 120 feet.

In government crash tests, the 2013 TL received four out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact protection and four stars for total side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the TL earned the highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. It's also one of just a few vehicles that earned a top mark of "Good" in the IIHS's newly instituted small-overlap front crash test.

Driving

Befitting its luxury sedan status, the 2013 Acura TL has an excellent ride quality. Bumps, potholes and expansion joints are dismissed with reassuring, almost Germanic competence. The sedan is also appreciably quiet on the freeway. Few luxury sedans have truly communicative steering anymore, and the TL holds to that standard, although the lack of feedback shouldn't be confused with lack of response; the TL turns accurately and directly.

If you have higher expectations for pure sport driving, the TL SH-AWD amps up the experience, largely by benefit of its all-wheel-drive system. There's a noticeable upgrade in agility and response, particularly during brisk driving when the system's cornering abilities are most evident. The extra 25 hp generated by the TL SH-AWD's 3.7-liter V6 isn't a huge upgrade, but combined with the engine's additional torque, it does make the TL feel quicker.

Interior

In a word, the 2013 Acura TL's interior is best described as "contemporary." Acura puts the TL at the vanguard of its high-tech image, so those looking for the traditional luxury-car wood trim trappings won't find them in the TL. Aluminum trim and austere detailing prevails, perhaps at the expense of some warmth.

You can't criticize the TL's interior materials or build quality. Even in areas where more expensive luxury vehicles slide in some cheaper plastics, the TL comes through with soft, inviting surfaces that have a high-quality appearance.

You immediately notice the extra width of the TL fronts in relation to most rivals. There's a noticeable amount of extra shoulder room, both front and rear. The driver will find it easy to find a comfortable driving position and the rear seats are plenty roomy, at least for two occupants.

Acura's infotainment controls are among the most efficient and straightforward in the business; though the car's advanced-looking dash and controls may seem intimidating at first glance, they're remarkably friendly to use. The Tech package's voice-controlled navigation system works flawlessly and doesn't require you to learn complicated or special commands. Trunk space is mediocre, however, with just 13.1 cubic feet of space (12.5 cubic feet for the TL SH-AWD).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Acura TL.

5(78%)
4(8%)
3(4%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.6
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2013 TL SH-AWD Tech package (Black on Black)
defielding,12/06/2013
Incredible value for the money and also exhilarating performance. The car is beautiful inside and out. I waited until October and got the AWD and Tech package TL for the same price as a base model! I tend to keep my cars for many years (buying, not leasing). Down the road, the maintenance and repair costs of Acura's competitors would prove prohibitive in comparison. Order all the features this car includes with the tech package and the TL's competitor's price goes way out of this ball park.
After searching many I chose TL
damonpod,04/19/2013
I test drove BMW, Mercedes, Lexus, Acura, volvo, Audi, Cadillac, Hyundai and a few others before making my final decision. I honestly didn't consider Acura a luxury brand until I drove one! I narrowed it down to Lexus ES and Acura as both offered the best deal for the money. I am tall so BMW, mercedes and audi were cramped. After test driving the Acura TL several times I was hooked. The acceleration, interior styling and cabin room were second to none. The sound system is tremendous, and the Technology package works with ease. My dealership experience at Mungenast was the best dealership experience I have ever had when buying a car. Had the car for 3 months and no problems to report so far.
Relative Bargain
koryme,01/01/2013
Regardless if you like the exterior appearance or not, you can't deny that this is a luxury bargain. Match the features this car has to the equivalent BMW or Audi and you're looking at 10 grand higher. And that may not be including AWD. Performance, comfort, features, quality, transmission, and overall satisfaction couldn't be better. Not that it's a bad thing, but if you're looking for an AWD sedan with a manual transmission, this is your only option. Note: I've only owned my TL for a short time. If I experience anything like the other reviewer on here did then I will update my review. As for now, I couldn't be happier.
Worth Every Dollar!
wisconsinfire,03/05/2013
I'm uncertain if people are trying to compare this car to a Ferrari or to their 1974 Gremlin at times. For what this car was designed for it is amazing. Superior comfort, amazingly refined lines, cornering like a race car, and get up and go that doesn't like to sit at 25-35 MPH. Quick stopping, average MPG, and definitely a head turner. The sound system? Well after hearing DVD Audio with DTS 5.1, the XM sounds like AM. Love this car so much I don't want to get out of it!
See all 23 reviews of the 2013 Acura TL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2013 Acura TL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2013 Acura TL

Used 2013 Acura TL Overview

The Used 2013 Acura TL is offered in the following submodels: TL Sedan. Available styles include Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Special Edition 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6M), and SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Acura TL?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Acura TL trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Acura TL Base is priced between $11,699 and$17,990 with odometer readings between 37969 and115280 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Acura TL SH-AWD is priced between $15,995 and$17,989 with odometer readings between 56734 and58434 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Acura TL Technology Package is priced between $14,141 and$14,800 with odometer readings between 61007 and84830 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Acura TLS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Acura TL for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2013 TLS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,699 and mileage as low as 37969 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Acura TL.

Can't find a used 2013 Acura TLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura TL for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,176.

Find a used Acura for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,913.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura TL for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,170.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,684.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Acura TL?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura TL lease specials

Related Used 2013 Acura TL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles