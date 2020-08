Used 2003 Acura TL for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - CLEAN TITLE! - LOW ORIGINAL MILES - 4 ALMOST NEW TIRES - RUNS NICE AND SMOOTH - ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION RUN SUPER WELL - ITS PRICED CHEAP BECAUSE THE COSMETICS ARE MARGINAL, THE ENTIRE CAR WAS REPAINTED AT SOME POINT TO THE SAME GRAY, BUT ITS QUALITY IS MARGINAL. THE INSIDE HAS SOME RIPS ON THE SEATS. - THE AIRBAG LIGHT COMES ON SOMETIMES, THE SENSOR IN THE PASS. SEAT IS GOING BAD. ITS SUPER COMMON ON THESE CARS, THE ONLY SOLUTION IS TO REPLACE THE WHOLE SEAT W/ A USED ONE - APART FROM THE MARGINAL PAINT AND SRS LIGHT, ITS A WELL RUNNING, WELL KEPT CAR - TIMING BELT LOOKS GOOD ON VISUAL INSPECTION! - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Acura TL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19UUA56643A014149

Stock: XRD4302352A

Certified Pre-Owned: No