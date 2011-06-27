Vehicle overview

The 2010 Acura TL has a lot going for it -- athletic leanings, enough interior volume to accommodate adult-sized passengers, plenty of luxury features and Acura's traditional reputation for reliability. Unfortunately, all of this is wrapped in a skin that evokes a love-it or hate-it response. While we would all certainly like to think that aesthetics aren't everything, appearance does play a major role in choosing a car.

The TL was redesigned just last year, gaining its oddly beveled nose and chunky rear end but also more interior room, more power and a new option for all-wheel drive. We're especially fond of the SH-AWD (which stands for super-handling all-wheel drive) version that comes with a 305-horsepower engine and the type of road-holding grip one might normally associate with a rear-drive sport sedan. For those seeking additional driving enjoyment, a traditional six-speed manual transmission has been added to the SH-AWD mix for 2010.

The base 2010 Acura TL is also praise-worthy for its quiet and comfortable cabin. In terms of acceleration, it's a dead heat when pitted against the SH-AWD. Adding the optional Technology package, with its high-tech gadgetry, evens the playing field even more, and for the majority of drivers, the base model will most certainly appease. It's only when you're looking for a truly engaging driving experience that the base model will disappoint, especially since its steering is numb and not particularly communicative.

Either TL model, however, is a competitive choice in the entry-level luxury sedan segment that also includes such luminaries such as the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Cadillac CTS, Hyundai Genesis, Infiniti G37 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Particularly in this set, the Acura's well-rounded demeanor and lower price makes it stand out as the sensible choice. You're not going to go wrong with any of these cars, but you will need to make sure you're down with the TL's new sheet metal.