Used 2002 Acura TL for Sale Near Me

  • 2002 Acura TL 3.2 in White
    used

    2002 Acura TL 3.2

    130,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

    $1,341 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Acura TL 3.2 in Red
    used

    2002 Acura TL 3.2

    139,996 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,700

    Details
  • 2002 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S
    used

    2002 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S

    185,528 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,602

    Details
  • 2002 Acura TL 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2002 Acura TL 3.2

    85,265 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,788

    Details
  • 2002 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S in Black
    used

    2002 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S

    247,963 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,849

    Details
  • 2002 Acura TL 3.2 in Red
    used

    2002 Acura TL 3.2

    112,109 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 Acura TL 3.2 in Black
    used

    2003 Acura TL 3.2

    100,190 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,480

    $3,084 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Acura TL 3.2 in Black
    used

    2003 Acura TL 3.2

    193,326 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    $1,661 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Acura TL 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Acura TL 3.2

    117,312 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    $1,192 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Acura TL 3.2 in Black
    used

    2003 Acura TL 3.2

    219,024 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S in Silver
    used

    2003 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S

    109,895 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2003 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S in Black
    used

    2003 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S

    228,026 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 Acura TL 3.2
    used

    2003 Acura TL 3.2

    82,256 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2003 Acura TL 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2003 Acura TL 3.2

    94,493 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2001 Acura TL 3.2 in Gold
    used

    2001 Acura TL 3.2

    188,786 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,030

    Details
  • 2001 Acura TL 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2001 Acura TL 3.2

    150,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,997

    Details
  • 2003 Acura TL 3.2
    used

    2003 Acura TL 3.2

    188,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,998

    Details
  • 2004 Acura TL 3.2
    used

    2004 Acura TL 3.2

    163,029 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,450

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura TL

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6159 Reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Great car to drive
luvtypes,05/22/2013
Bought my TL about 4 years ago, and didn't have any major issues. All acura and Honda buyers have ideas about the bad transmission problem but still does not maintain it the way it should be taken care of, i changed transmission oil every 10K and now its just over 300KM on my car and still running strong...Love the car
