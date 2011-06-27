2004 Acura TL Review
Pros & Cons
- Luxurious interior, long list of standard equipment, powerful V6 engine, slick-shifting six-speed manual, pleasant blend of ride comfort and fun.
- Can't match the athleticism of some German rivals.
Other years
List Price Range
$6,992 - $7,450
Used TL for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Luxurious, extremely well equipped and enjoyable to drive, the stylish new TL should be on your test-drive list if you're shopping for a sedan over $30K.
2004 Highlights
The TL has been completely redesigned for 2004. A 270-horsepower V6 is standard, and both a six-speed manual and a five-speed automatic transmission are available. The level of luxury inside the cabin is up, and driving dynamics are better than ever.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Acura TL.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Derrick Wesley,06/19/2016
3.2 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (3.2L 6cyl 5A)
My 2004 Acura TL is by far my favorite car I ever owned. I bought this car with over 100k on it while in college and I am still in love with it. 12 years later this car still gets complemented and random people feel the need to try and race me. Unfortunately a few days ago I totaled my car (not racing). It's completely destroyed but I walked away with just a few bruises. I absolutely love this car due to its power, style, and now the safety of the car. As replacement I'll be getting another TL only newer. Buy Acura, Love Acura!
Ethan,03/25/2016
3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A)
The 2004 Acura TL is an anomaly: a car which is beautiful, comfortable, practical, and fun. The VTEC engine is punchy and quick, and the exhaust note is fantastic. Meanwhile, the leather bucket seats are remarkably comfortable with its heating capabilities, lumbar support, and cushy leather. The interior is premium for the price with much of the surfaces being leather wrapped or brushed aluminum. The back seat is tiny, but only to make room for a massive trunk that holds a bookshelf, a sleep in bag, and emergency kit, a thick coat, a marching band uniform, and groceries. This car is very practical despite its looks and performance. The car handles adequately, but it suffers from massive understeer and "boatiness": the TL would benefit from AWD, which would help with the understeer. Other than that, the TL is a fantastic performer with its shockingly quick launch and acceleration, comfortable suspension, and 160 MPH top speed. The best part of the car, though, is the styling. This car is beautiful from every angle- especially the rear end which rivals BMWs and Audis of the same era. If you're looking for the best value for money, look no further than the 2004 Acura TL.
ww,10/28/2010
By doing a little research found that their is a problem with 04-05 TL's dashboard cracking around the passenger AIRBAG. You can do a internet search to see the details. So car re-sale value will tank.
TheCoach,08/03/2010
I recently (a day ago) got rear ended by a 1990s f150 doing about 40 or so MPH (I was stopped at a red light). I got hit into the mini van in front of me. My trunk is bent like tin foil, my back windshield is blown all out, and the car looks like hell. Through all that, I am safe. I have no pain (went to the hospital to check the internals). I thank God, I was hit rather then some family in a Smart car with a kid in there. I loved that car, and will be getting another TL as soon as possible. I am having a hard time explaining how thankful I am that I decided to buy this car.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Acura TL features & specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the TL
Related Used 2004 Acura TL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019
- 2019 NSX