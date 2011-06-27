  1. Home
2004 Acura TL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Luxurious interior, long list of standard equipment, powerful V6 engine, slick-shifting six-speed manual, pleasant blend of ride comfort and fun.
  • Can't match the athleticism of some German rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Luxurious, extremely well equipped and enjoyable to drive, the stylish new TL should be on your test-drive list if you're shopping for a sedan over $30K.

2004 Highlights

The TL has been completely redesigned for 2004. A 270-horsepower V6 is standard, and both a six-speed manual and a five-speed automatic transmission are available. The level of luxury inside the cabin is up, and driving dynamics are better than ever.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Acura TL.

5(86%)
4(10%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
753 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 753 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I could drive this car forever, literally!
Derrick Wesley,06/19/2016
3.2 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (3.2L 6cyl 5A)
My 2004 Acura TL is by far my favorite car I ever owned. I bought this car with over 100k on it while in college and I am still in love with it. 12 years later this car still gets complemented and random people feel the need to try and race me. Unfortunately a few days ago I totaled my car (not racing). It's completely destroyed but I walked away with just a few bruises. I absolutely love this car due to its power, style, and now the safety of the car. As replacement I'll be getting another TL only newer. Buy Acura, Love Acura!
A beauty which rivals new cars.
Ethan,03/25/2016
3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A)
The 2004 Acura TL is an anomaly: a car which is beautiful, comfortable, practical, and fun. The VTEC engine is punchy and quick, and the exhaust note is fantastic. Meanwhile, the leather bucket seats are remarkably comfortable with its heating capabilities, lumbar support, and cushy leather. The interior is premium for the price with much of the surfaces being leather wrapped or brushed aluminum. The back seat is tiny, but only to make room for a massive trunk that holds a bookshelf, a sleep in bag, and emergency kit, a thick coat, a marching band uniform, and groceries. This car is very practical despite its looks and performance. The car handles adequately, but it suffers from massive understeer and "boatiness": the TL would benefit from AWD, which would help with the understeer. Other than that, the TL is a fantastic performer with its shockingly quick launch and acceleration, comfortable suspension, and 160 MPH top speed. The best part of the car, though, is the styling. This car is beautiful from every angle- especially the rear end which rivals BMWs and Audis of the same era. If you're looking for the best value for money, look no further than the 2004 Acura TL.
Cracked dashboard-
ww,10/28/2010
By doing a little research found that their is a problem with 04-05 TL's dashboard cracking around the passenger AIRBAG. You can do a internet search to see the details. So car re-sale value will tank.
Love this car!
TheCoach,08/03/2010
I recently (a day ago) got rear ended by a 1990s f150 doing about 40 or so MPH (I was stopped at a red light). I got hit into the mini van in front of me. My trunk is bent like tin foil, my back windshield is blown all out, and the car looks like hell. Through all that, I am safe. I have no pain (went to the hospital to check the internals). I thank God, I was hit rather then some family in a Smart car with a kid in there. I loved that car, and will be getting another TL as soon as possible. I am having a hard time explaining how thankful I am that I decided to buy this car.
See all 753 reviews of the 2004 Acura TL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Acura TL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Acura TL
More About This Model

Manufacturers spend a good deal of time and money trying to predict what the automotive market is going to do. They figure it's better to design and build a car before the market asks for it rather than wait until the market exists and then try to play "catch up," 'a la the Cadillac Escapade ... uh, I mean Escalade.

It's this forward thinking that has Acura spending considerable effort to redesign the TL. As Acura's torch bearer into the rapidly growing near-luxury market, the TL has to go up against some stiff competition in the form of the Audi A4, Infiniti I30, Lexus ES300 and Mercedes C-Class. Each of these models is already well established in the marketplace, which puts the pressure on Acura not only to meet but exceed what those cars have to offer. The new TL, with its combination of luxury, performance, and value, is prepared to meet the challenge.

Introduced in 1995, the TL replaced the Vigor as Acura's mid-level luxury sedan. The car remained largely unchanged from its introduction until this new 1999 model. Gone is the smaller 2.5-liter inline five that was standard in the first generation TLs. This year's only engine option is an all-new 3.2-liter V6 that utilizes VTEC technology to produce 225 horsepower and 216 foot-pounds of torque while still returning 19/27 mpg in city/highway driving. This puts the TL ahead of its competition in the horsepower race and after driving the car we can confirm that it definitely gets out of its own way. In addition, with a service interval of 100,000 miles you can rest easy knowing that this engine will run in typical Honda fashion--a long time with little or no problems.

As the second Acura model designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S. (the CL being first), Acura wanted the TL to feel like a big car for passengers but handle like a smaller sport sedan for drivers. As such, the overall length has gone up 30mm but interior space has grown to an impressive 110 cubic feet. This puts the TL into a midsize classification whereas most of its competition is still compact in size. Despite the larger size, the TL benefits from increased torsional and bending rigidity as part of its reoriented front drive powertrain. This is designed to create more usable interior room while maintaining optimum weight distribution.

The package definitely works from behind the wheel where everything from seating to armrest placement feels intuitive and well laid-out. Interior fit and finish is top-notch with a plush feel that should impress even the most demanding luxury fanatics. Seating and dash surfaces could be described by Ricardo Montalban as "rich leather" though I don't know if it was "Corinthian."

Once underway the TL works very much like a high-end European sedan at negotiating corners. Feedback is solid but steering will feel just a bit light for drivers comparing this to a BMW 3-series or Audi A4. The standard issue, 16-inch alloy wheels and Michelin tires seem well-mated to the car, offering a smooth and quiet ride during a trip through the mountains of British Columbia. It was climbing into these picturesque mountains that I noticed how effective the four-speed automatic was at figuring out which gear to be in. Shifting up and down to meet my power needs, this is one of the smoothest, yet most responsive, automatics I've driven. Bravo Acura! For those who want to take control of shifting duty (a true waste of energy with this tranny), a separate gate exists where the shift handle can be positioned for manual gear swapping.

As a near luxury vehicle, you would expect the TL to have more than just air conditioning and cruise control. What you may not expect is a list of over 100 features including heated outside mirrors, heated front seats, steering wheel audio controls, rear heat/air vents, micron air filtration system, two power outlets and an electronic immobilizer system. In fact, the only option available on the TL is a navigation system that uses a central monitor with touch screen controls. The overall design seemed effective and easy to use but, unfortunately, it wasn't programmed for Canada which meant I could only watch a demonstration of the system during a lunch stop. Acura assured me that America is covered by the system and Canada will be, too, in the near future.

So what, if any, complaints can be levied against Acura's new TL? Well, the sound system is an Acura/Bose unit with AM/FM cassette and an in-dash CD player. It also boasts a five-speaker system with the fifth speaker being a dedicated subwoofer. So how come I couldn't get as much bass response as the typical four-speaker system you'd find in any $20,000+ vehicle? Don't get me wrong, what little bass here was sounded extremely tight, but there should have been more from a system described as a "breakthrough design enabling deep, power bass..." Maybe, but the average youth of today would find it severely lacking.

In the final analysis, this is a car that offers class-leading performance, interior room, and luxury features for a price that is well below the class average. I don't want to sound unappreciative, but these days anything less from Acura would be a major disappointment. I've come to expect a lot of car for not a lot of money from Honda's upscale division. The TL delivers this in typical Acura fashion.

Used 2004 Acura TL Overview

The Used 2004 Acura TL is offered in the following submodels: TL Sedan. Available styles include 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A), 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (3.2L 6cyl 5A), 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M), 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (3.2L 6cyl 6M), 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (3.2L 6cyl 6M), and 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires and Navigation System (3.2L 6cyl 6M).

