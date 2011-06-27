  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

1995 Acura TL Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

This "Touring/Luxury" replacement for the Vigor, aimed squarely at the Lexus ES300, offers a choice of either inline-five cylinder power (in the 2.5 TL) or more powerful V6 motivation (in the 3.2 TL). The five puts out 176 horsepower, the six makes 200 ponies. An automatic transmission is the sole gearbox, and, as expected, the 3.2 TL has more standard features to go with its higher price tag.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Acura TL.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

TL Review
Pimplogic,10/13/2009
I bought the car for $2,000 cash, it already had 192,000 miles. I have had no problems, it performs great, has plenty of power and luxury, great features, is a smooth, fun, comfortable ride.
Best kept secret in Japanese comfort and reliability
samson17,12/27/2013
I purchased our 95 Acura TL 2.5 with 165,000 miles on it from a little old lady and she had just had the timing belt and water pump replaced. It now has 171,000 and this car runs perfect, pwr steering is better than our new challenger,brakes perfectly with its 4wdb, interior is comfortable, engineering wise its rock solid. It really is a pleasure to drive this car long or short distances. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another wel taken care of TL. The 2.5 engine is very smooth, starts right up, has pretty good power and is very quiet, what more would you want out of a old Japanese VIP car? So far it's been a very good buy, and even if the engine does blow up ill put another 1 in and keep on .
See all 2 reviews of the 1995 Acura TL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 1995 Acura TL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Acura TL

Used 1995 Acura TL Overview

The Used 1995 Acura TL is offered in the following submodels: TL Sedan. Available styles include 2.5 Premium 4dr Sedan, and 2.5 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Acura TL?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Acura TLS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Acura TL for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Acura TL.

Can't find a used 1995 Acura TLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura TL for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,948.

Find a used Acura for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,472.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura TL for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,947.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,927.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Acura TL?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura TL lease specials

