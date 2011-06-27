  1. Home
2003 Acura TL Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent value, comfortable front seats, impressive power from the Type-S engine, long list of standard equipment.
  • Average interior materials, lacks the panache of some competing luxury sedans.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Jack-of-all-trades but master of none, the TL provides an impressive mix of luxury, sport and affordability.

Vehicle overview

Introduction: Acura's torchbearer into the burgeoning near-luxury sedan market is the 3.2TL. Last redesigned in 1999 and updated rather frequently, the TL competes against a wide variety of vehicles, including the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Lexus ES 300 and IS 300, Infiniti I35 and G35, Mercedes C-Class, and Volvo S60. Acura hopes to exceed what those cars have to offer while simultaneously keeping price in check.

Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options: There are two trim levels to pick from: the base TL and the high-performance TL Type-S. Both TLs offer near-luxury equipment without a hefty price, and you get more than just air conditioning and a smattering of leather on the seats. You snag lots of standard equipment, including a power sunroof, a 180-watt sound system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer, heated front seats, two-position memory system for driver seat and mirrors, steering-wheel audio controls, rear heat/air vents, a micron air-filtration system and high-intensity discharge lights. A super-simple DVD-based navigation system with a smudge-free touchscreen is the only option, and this year it also comes with OnStar, the vehicle communications service. In addition to these items, the TL Type-S comes with a more powerful engine, a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch wheels and minor cabin trim upgrades.

Powertrains and Performance: The front-drive TL features a peppy 3.2-liter V6 that utilizes VTEC technology to produce 225 horsepower and 216 pound-feet of torque, while still getting 19/29 mpg in city/highway driving. The V6 remains strong in every gear, and it can scoot from 0 to 60 in under 8 seconds. The standard five-speed automatic transmission is quite user-friendly, thanks to a shift gate located close to the driver and an intuitive shift pattern for the SportShift sequential-shift manual function. Most people should be satisfied with this configuration, but for those who aren't, there's the Type-S. Thanks to special engine modifications, such as a dual-stage induction system, increased compression and performance-oriented camshafts and valves, the 3.2-liter V6 in the Type-S makes 260 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque. The five-speed automatic is still the only choice for this car.

Safety: The TL is equipped with side airbags; the front passenger seat has a system to prevent the side airbag from deploying if a small child or adult leans into the deployment path. Other safety items include traction control, antilock brakes and, on Type-S models, a stability control system. NHTSA has given the TL a four-star rating for front-seat side-impact safety and five stars for rear-seat side-impact safety.

Interior Design and Special Features: Inside, standard leather covers the comfortable front seats. Type-S cars also have deeply bolstered, perforated leather seats; a Type-S shift knob; and a metallic face instrument cluster. Though certainly functional, the TL's interior isn't as opulent as those of other cars in this class.

Driving Impressions: Both the TL and TL Type-S are satisfying to drive. The Type-S, in particular, is entertaining thanks to its prodigious horsepower. However, being a front-drive car has its disadvantages; the TL's handling isn't as dynamic as that of other rear-drive cars in this class.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, all TL models equipped with the navigation system receive OnStar as standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Acura TL.

5(80%)
4(14%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
463 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 463 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I've ever owned
TimK,11/03/2010
I research my cars thoroughly before I buy. As an engineer I appreciate good design and the Acura is excellent. I buy on performance, reliability, and styling in that order. What attracted me most was that it was the best performing car in it's class according to Consumer Reports and it has not disappointed. Great acceleration with top mileage of about 30 mpg on the highway. Like many others it has had a new transmission but Acura covered the entire cost including an Acura loaner from the dealer. I've had lots of good comments about the deep blue metallic color. 130,000 miles and going strong. On my second set of brakes and third set of tires.
NO PROBLEMS AT ALL!!
1soccerfan,01/06/2012
I bought this car Sept 2010 with 110K miles. I drive at least 2,000 miles per month, this car has 141K now. 14 months and I've driven it 31K miles with NO PROBLEMS OR ISSUES. Oil changes and tires only. I drive my cars hard and I expect something to go wrong but the transmission shifts perfect and everything works perfectly. I go on 2-3 hour road trips at least twice a month with no worries. I trade cars about every 2 years and I have to say this is the best one I've had in a long time.
Pretty good all around car
alehr,04/27/2010
I bought this car in 2005 with about 75,000 miles. Unfortunately, about one year or 6,000 miles later my transmission failed. Acura did not cover my specific transmission problem for whatever reason so I ended up spending about $3500 to replace. Other than that, I did replace the timing belt just as a precaution but nothing else major. I still love my car and plan on buying another Acura when this one goes. However, beware of the transmission!
Love the Type-S!
corbin12,08/19/2011
We bought our TL Type-S 6 months ago with 76,000 miles on it and we absolutely love it! It's fast and sporty, yet big enough for the whole family. The exterior is beautiful...(dual exhaust adds a ton!) and the interior is flawless. The only problem we had was that something went majorly wrong with the air conditioning system. Many of the parts were worn out and the air was completely warm. The whole system needed to be replaced to the tune of $860. Keep in mind that this car has been in Wisconsin its whole life so it's not like the A/C gets used very often. Other than the crappy A/C we have no problems and no regrets. The Type-S does require premium gas but the extra power given is worth it!
See all 463 reviews of the 2003 Acura TL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2003 Acura TL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2003 Acura TL

Used 2003 Acura TL Overview

The Used 2003 Acura TL is offered in the following submodels: TL Sedan, TL 3.2 Type-S. Available styles include 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A), 3.2 Type-S 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A), 3.2 Type-S 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A), and 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Acura TL?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Acura TL trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S is priced between $5,998 and$6,990 with odometer readings between 92716 and158558 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Acura TL 3.2 is priced between $6,900 and$6,900 with odometer readings between 73807 and73807 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Acura TLS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Acura TL for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2003 TLS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,998 and mileage as low as 73807 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Acura TL.

Can't find a used 2003 Acura TLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura TL for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,864.

Find a used Acura for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,723.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura TL for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,146.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,229.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Acura TL?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

