Used 2009 Volvo XC90 3.2 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 XC90
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity93.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4356 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length189.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3970 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height70.2 in.
Wheel base112.6 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track63.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Savile Gray Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Caper Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone, leather
  • Off Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
