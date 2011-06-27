Used 2009 Volvo XC90 Consumer Reviews

2009 V8 R-Design XC90 Merzukhi , 05/28/2009 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Excellent performer. Excellent road handling. It is what the manufacturer promises you. This beast, under that deceiving dreamy looking eyes(headlights), really swallow gas when you press for performance. I am not complaining, just a statement because fuel is cheap here, so the petrol consumption doesn't bother me. Report Abuse

Volvo Fan Once and again , 07/24/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my second Volvo XC90 (just traded in my '08 after driving it for two years). I'm surprised that there are not more reviews on this car because we really love ours. Our '08 was t-boned by a driver who ran a red light. I had my two children (5 & 9) in the back seat & none of us suffered any injuries. The other driver totaled his car & suffered from whiplash & minor back injuries. This car is a tank! That's why it does not get very good gas mileage, but I don't mind trading A+ safety for a few more dollars at the gas pump. The XC90 really is a great family car... lots of room, very comfortable, fun to drive, sporty & SAFE!

Recommend! Peter , 02/09/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We were looking to go upscale for our next SUV. What first caught my eye was the xc60, which is rated very highly. But when we thought about it, we decided to go one larger and get the xc90, which included the third row. True, it's not really made for hauling 7 adults all the time, but it gives us the flexibility to throw a few extra kids on board for outings. Other than that, we find our R-design 3.2 to be classy, fun to drive, we get a lot of compliments, etc. You get luxury and a certain degree of performance as a bonus to safety and versatility. If you want a sports car, buy a sports car. If you want a sophisticated SUV, go Volvo!

Best SUV I have owed thus far Jo , 10/18/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful The best SUV in terms of size, look and gas milage I have yet owned...Very classy and great to drive