Estimated values
2007 Volvo XC90 V8 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,177
|$4,406
|$5,094
|Clean
|$2,968
|$4,112
|$4,745
|Average
|$2,549
|$3,522
|$4,047
|Rough
|$2,130
|$2,932
|$3,349
Estimated values
2007 Volvo XC90 V8 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,289
|$3,186
|$3,688
|Clean
|$2,138
|$2,973
|$3,435
|Average
|$1,836
|$2,546
|$2,930
|Rough
|$1,535
|$2,120
|$2,425
Estimated values
2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,003
|$2,664
|$3,036
|Clean
|$1,871
|$2,486
|$2,828
|Average
|$1,607
|$2,129
|$2,412
|Rough
|$1,343
|$1,773
|$1,996