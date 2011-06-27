Used 2005 Volvo XC70 Consumer Reviews
Big Problems with 05 XC70
I have had so many problems with my 2005 XC70, that I am w/o a car more than I am with one. This is my 3rd Volvo and the worst one so far. From the driver door coming open while I was driving twice to gas shooting in my face due to a faulty gas line and cut off. I think I would have been better off with a car that is 20 years old. My car is now inactive again ( every month) because of a faulty trans. Do you think that Volvo or the Volvo dealership will take it back. NO! It is a lemon but of course in PA the lemon law is so crazy that I can't do anything with this car but to leave it in my driveway, due to the numerous times that it breaks down and put myself and my family at risk. So buyer beware
The best car I have ever owned!
Ok so I baught this vehicle from my brother with 75k, he bought the vehicle with 51k and he had all scheduled maintenance done. I have kept up with the majore ones. I have no idea about the previous owner. This car has never left me stranded and rides like a dream! my wife loves it! 130k miles and still runs/rides perfect. There are the occasional minor fixes that will set you back a few hundred but really. as the car gets older even an extra $1200 year minor fixes is well worth it.. you can drive it for 20 years! The engine is iron clad (2.5 5cy) and it still drives like its on glass. tires are a pain, and MPG could be better but treat it right and will pay dividends!
Volvo - For Life
I loved my 2005 Volvo XC70. Everything about the car screamed quality. The swedes know how to build a car - the leather on the seats is very thick, very little plastic is used, and metal covers the exterior of the car. As much as I loved the car, I did have some issues with it. 1st, the siren went out and caused the sunroof to stop working (if you don't believe me, google it), and the check engine light came on once because the gas cap needed to be replaced. Neither of these issues cost very much money to fix, however. The car did have a little over 100,000 miles, so a few repairs are acceptable since Volvo cars will outlast any others if you take care of them. The other thing that I didn't like about the car was its fuel economy. I was averaging 21 MPG - might as well get an XC90. This car is really for those of us who don't buy into the SUV craze, but still need a light off-road vehicle with plenty of cargo space. The thing that really won me over on Volvo was safety. I know that in my XC70, I can rest assured knowing that I drive the safest car in the world. Look up "Volvo saved my life" and read the stories (CAUTION: You will never be able to drive another non-Volvo car if you do this :) I got a great deal on this car so I only bought it to re-sell it, but I ended up falling in love with the car. I would recommend the XC70 to anyone - in fact, I am buying a 2006 XC70 to replace my 2014 Camry Hybrid.
NASA on EARTH
Well im now 60 and went through many trials with all my vehicles, and they were many, This Volvo not like the rest! Volvo has done to the car, what NASA has succeeded to the space shutle, Long trips, comfortable, controls keep you company, they do everything without talking to you and at night they even relax your eyes, perfect ballance weight configuration, superb modulus of elasticity of the metal, sound and vibration minimal (dont feel it), not hard and stiff like the Mercedes or BMW, and soft like Lexus and most important it still caries the secret that only VOLVO owners know.
I love my XC70
First of all, it's a beautifully styled car, very comfortable and great on gas mileage...27-29 highway and about 22 locally on regular gasoline. Excellent acceleration. Very spacious cargo area. I've had mine since 2005 and have over 115,000 miles; I feel it will go another 115,000 easily. Virtually no maintenance problems. Service recommendations are at 7500 miles but I change oil every 3750 miles. Body is still in fantastic condition; no rust or wear. Leather seats have worn beautifully. I would recommend this car very highly. The only downside is that I wish there were a compass in the dashboard and a bigger place to hold sunglasses. Volvo offers a great deal for European Delivery, too. They'll give you two round trip tickets to Gothenberg, Sweden plus a night's stay in a hotel.
